Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks Elusive Accord on Russian Oil Embargo

Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks Elusive Accord on Russian Oil Embargo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Catherine Colonna
    French diplomat
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- European Union officials are due to meet Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The EU failed to strike a deal Sunday despite a push to get an agreement before a two-day meeting of the bloc’s leaders starting Monday afternoon in Brussels. Hungary is so far refusing to back a compromise despite proposals aimed at ensuring its Russian oil supplies, according to people familiar with the talks.

Meanwhile, Russia is developing a way to pay its Eurobond debt that would sidestep western financial infrastructure, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line troops in the Kharkiv region in his first trip away from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • EU Nations Yet to Break Stalemate Over Russian Oil Embargo

  • Russia to Settle Eurobond Debt in Mirror of EU Payments for Gas

  • Zelenskiy Visits Troops, Inspects Bombed-Out Housing in Kharkiv

  • Putin Pledges Three-Year Gas Supply to Balkan Ally Serbia

All times CET:

New French Foreign Minister to Visit Kyiv (7:30 a.m.)

France’s new foreign affairs minister, Catherine Colonna, is visiting Kyiv on Monday, where she will meet Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and President Zelenskiy.

Colonna will underline France’s determination to reinforce its support for Ukraine, both humanitarian and financial, and in terms of supplying defense equipment, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. Colonna will discuss the blockade of cereal and oil-seed exports from Ukraine in an effort to find concrete solutions as quickly as possible, the ministry said.

South Korea Conservatives Plan Ukraine Visit (5:44 a.m.)

Members of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative People Power Party said they plan to visit Ukraine next month, as the government mulls sending more aid to Kyiv.

Yoon’s government may reach a deal with Canada that could include providing the North American country with as many as 100,000 artillery shells, which would then make their way to Ukraine, South Korean broadcaster SBS reported, citing an unidentified military source. Canada has been providing lethal weapons to Ukraine and recently requested South Korea to provide weapons to Ottawa, it said.

Russia to Settle Eurobond Debt (1:12 a.m.)

Foreign investors can open accounts in Russian banks in rubles and hard currency to receive payment, Siluanov told business newspaper Vedomosti. It’s a reverse-image of the way European nations now pay for Russian gas while avoiding obstacles imposed by sanctions.

“This is how it works for gas payments: we get foreign currency, then it is converted to rubles” on behalf of the gas buyer, Siluanov said. “The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same way, but in the opposite direction.”

Zelenskiy Fires Kharkiv Security Head (9:30 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said he fired the head of Ukraine’s security service in the Kharkiv region, where he handed out medals earlier Sunday to troops fighting Russian forces.

“I dismissed the head of the Security Service of the Kharkiv region because, since the beginning of the war, he has not been trying to protect the city and was thinking only of himself,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram. He didn’t elaborate or provide the official’s name.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Turn Higher as China Loosens Its Virus Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities in China mostly rose as the number of Covid-19 cases fell and the government began to loosen its restrictions that were choking the economy.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; D

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • China Goes All Out to Harvest Wheat to Blunt Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when food shortages and soaring prices are becoming a major concern for governments around the world, China is going all out to make sure that its summer wheat harvest proceeds without any hitches.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • ECB’s Lane Calls Two Quarter-Point Rate Hikes ‘Benchmark Pace’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapEuropean Central Bank Chief Economist Phili

  • Analysis-Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom

    In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.

  • EU Nations Yet to Break Stalemate Over Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapEuropean Union nations failed to agree on a deal Sunday on a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine ahead of a lea

  • Who Is Tech Tycoon-Turned Climate Activist Mike Cannon-Brookes

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes’s day job has catapulted him up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since the software firm’s US listing in 2015. It’s what he calls his night and weekend work that’s turned him into a climate crusader.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bu

  • Photo of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson receives honorable mention in Pro Football Hall of Fame contest

    A photograph of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an honorable mention in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's photo contest.

  • Tyler Anderson and Dodgers cap stellar road trip with sweeping performance

    Tyler Anderson pitches six scoreless innings in the Dodgers' 3-1 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks to complete a 10-game trip with an 8-2 record.

  • Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

    KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city's southeastern and northeastern areas fringes, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

  • More mass shooters are using body armor, but attempts to regulate its purchase have failed

    Members of Congress including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Grace Meng introduced bills to restrict body armor purchases, but they haven't passed.

  • Ukraine President Zelenskiy Presents Frontline Troops With Awards

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented medals to Ukrainian service personnel on Sunday during a trip to the Kharkiv region. Zelenskiy thanked them for risking their lives for Ukraine's independence.(Ukrainian with&nbsp;English&nbsp;subtitles.)

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Stench of corpses' engulfs Severodonetsk as Kremlin forces enter

    Russia dumps bodies in supermarket Germany has not sent promised large arms to Ukraine Comment: Putin has regained the military initiative in Ukraine Watch: Ukrainian soldier’s final stand against Russians in trench Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

    Tom Williams/Getty The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.McConnell told CNN that he “encouraged” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to engage with Democrats Sens. Chris Murphy (CT) and Sen. Krysten Sinema

  • Security Service of Ukraine: contract soldiers in the Russian army are waiting for the end of May to escape from Ukraine

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 12:35 PM At the end of May, the 90-day deadline set by the Putin regime for conducting the so-called "special operation" expires. Contract soldiers who came to fight in Ukraine in February are "legally" entitled to leave the service.

  • Russians banned from sending supply vehicles to the frontline - Ukrainian Intelligence

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 10:38 AM The Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate has said that Russia is having problems supplying units of its occupying forces. They are reportedly economising on supply vehicles that are supposed to deliver food and fuel.

  • Ukrainian artillery throw Russians a "hell of a party" at a hamlet near Huliaipole

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown a video of the destruction of Russian forces and equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff and the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook Quote from the 45th Brigade: "On one of the farms in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a massive commotion was organised by the orcs (Russians - ed.

  • Russian media report Putins frustration with Chechen troops conduct in Ukraine

    Ukrainska Pravda - Saturday, 28 May 2022, 16:31 Russian journalists report that, according to their sources, the Kremlin initially approved of the conduct of the Kadyrovites [units subordinate to Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic in the Russian Federation] in Ukraine.

  • Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian 'immunity' is over

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies, speaking a week after the assassination in Tehran of a Revolutionary Guards colonel that has been blamed on Israel. Hassan Sayad Khodai, accused by Israel of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide, was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two people on a motorcycle. The tactic echoed previous killings in Iran that focused on nuclear scientists and were widely pinned on Mossad.