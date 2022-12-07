Ukraine Latest: Putin Warns Risks of a Nuclear War Are Rising

6
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin warned that the threat of nuclear war in the world is rising, as he reiterated that Russia will defend itself “with all means necessary.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Russian leader’s televized comments Wednesday were made as the European Union deliberated a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow, including restrictions on the drone sector, as well as on other technologies and components used for military purposes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin Calls Russia’s Nukes ‘Deterrent Factor’ as War Risk Rises

  • Poland Makes U-Turn, Accepts German Patriot Missiles on Its Soil

  • Finnish Customs Finds Links to Russia Tycoons in Yacht Probe

  • Airlines Urge EU to Set Terms for Return of Russia Flights

  • EU Leaders to Focus on Next Winter After Russian Gas Supply Cut

  • A Year in the War That’s Killing Putin’s Lies: Leonid Bershidsky

On the Ground

Russian forces shelled the town of Kurakhove in the eastern Donetsk region with multiple launch rocket systems, killing eight people and wounding five, Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram. The assault hit a local market, bus station, fuel stations and residential buildings. Kremlin forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and heavy artillery overnight, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko had said earlier on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian troops shot down all of the eight UAVs.

(All times CET)

EU Chief Denounces Russia’s Nuclear ‘Blackmail’ (4:40 p.m.)

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovkis, responding to Putin’s comments on the risk of nuclear war, said the EU will not give in to Russian blackmail and manipulation. He pledged to continue to provide support to Ukraine including providing 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) of financial assistance for the coming year.

“Ukraine needs our support and we are going to provide this support,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are aiming for the first disbursement in January and we are sticking with this.”

Putin earlier stopped short of pledging not to use nuclear weapons first in a conflict, saying Russia’s arsenal is a “deterrent factor” in conflicts.

Putin Says No Need for Further Mobilization for Now (3:51 p.m.)

The Russian leader said there’s “no need” now to mobilize more reservists, with about half the 300,000 called up in September still in training, providing a “combat reserve.”

The last mobilization triggered a massive exodus of Russians from the country and shook confidence in the war effort, leading Kremlin officials to reiterate that there are currently no plans to repeat the move.

Speaking to a Kremlin human-rights panel, Putin also said achieving results from his invasion may be “a prolonged process.” But he cited the annexation of occupied territories as “a significant result for Russia.”

Time Magazine Names Zelenskiy ‘Person of the Year’ (2:42 p.m.)

Time magazine called this year’s choice of President Zelenskiy “the most clear-cut in memory” as the Ukrainian leader had galvanized the world in a way unseen in decades.

Each year, the magazine chooses a person who has influenced the world the most for good or for ill. In 2007, Putin took the accolade.

Sweden Says up to Ukraine to Decide on Talks (1:53 p.m.)

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country seeks to join NATO alongside Finland, pushed back against calls for Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, saying Russia must not succeed.

“Messages from partners that Ukraine needs to engage in negotiations risk reinforcing Mr. Putin’s conviction that time is on his side and therefore prolong the war,” Billstrom said at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday. “Whether to negotiate with Russia or not — and if so, about what — is for Kyiv to decide.”

Ukraine Says 20 Vessels Being Loaded at Black Sea Ports (1:24 p.m.)

A total of 529 ships with 13.2 million tons of agricultural products have left the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk since the start of “grain corridor” initiative in August, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

Currently, 20 vessels are in port being loaded with Ukrainian products, the ministry said.

Russian Damage to Ukrainian Infrastructure Worth Over $70B: Ministry (12:30 p.m.)

The amount of damage caused by Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure targets and civilian residences, since the start of the invasion, has already exceeded $70 billion, deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said at an EBRD online conference Wednesday. That includes $30 billion in the transport sector and $39 billion in housing losses, he said.

“We have already started the restoration of roads, bridges, railway infrastructure, built 12 module towns for those who lost their houses,” Vaskov said.

Ukraine Grapples With Power Deficit Amid Frosts, Ukrenergo Says (11:55 a.m.)

Ukraine continues to experience a significant power deficit, national grid operator Urkenergo said on Telegram. The most difficult situation is in the east of the country, where temperatures fell to -17C after Russian forces made repeated attacks on several energy facilities Tuesday evening.

Putin Discusses Oil Price Limits with UAE Counterpart (10:14 a.m.)

Putin has discussed “attempts of some western nations to introduce anti-market limits on the price of Russian crude” in a phone call with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Russia is looking for ways to counter the price-cap and the decision will be taken by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week. One of the potential solutions is setting a ‘price floor’ for international sales of Russian oil barrels, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

NATO Chief on Drone Strikes: Ukraine Has Right to Defend Itself (10:06 a.m.)

Asked about recent strikes inside Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks by Russia on its cities and critical infrastructure.

The alliance chief said the conditions are currently not ripe for peace negotiations because Russia has showed “no sign of engaging in negotiations which are respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he told the Financial Times in an interview. He said that Ukraine has concerns Russia could use a pause in fighting to regroup and launch a bigger offensive later on, given that Ukraine currently has the momentum.

Stoltenberg added that NATO needs to be prepared for a difficult relationship with Russia for a long time. “When this war ends, it doesn’t mean that we go back to some good or normal relationship with Russia,” he said.

Turkey’s Karpowership in Talks to Provide Power to Ukraine: AA (10 a.m.)

Floating gas-fired power plants supplier Karpowership is in talks to provide electricity to Ukraine via Moldova and Romania, Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency cites Managing Director Zeynep Harezi as saying. The company plans to provide about 300MW to 400MW power to Ukraine from ships based in Moldova and Romania.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed

    Janusz Walus was stabbed last week by another inmate, delaying his release in South Africa.

  • Reverend Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia

    It's official. Raphael Warnock has defeated Herschel Walker in Georgia's senate runoff. Our panelists react to the latest developments out of the state.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine named Time's 2022 Person of the Year

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine have been chosen Time's 2022 Person of the Year.

  • Yankees 2022 Winter Meetings to-do list

    Here's what the Yankees should have on their to-do list during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings...

  • Ukraine war: US neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike inside Russia - Blinken

    Russia says a third site was attacked by drones on Tuesday, a day after two of its airfields were hit on Monday.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

    Refusing to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital and traveled across his war-torn nation, the publication noted in bestowing its annual title. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

  • Report: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach 9-year, $360M deal

    Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the Yankees on a historic nine-year, $360 million contract, according to a report.

  • OF Mitch Haniger reaches $43.5M, three-year deal with Giants

    A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees. “I'm probably not going to comment on that today,” said Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for San Francisco.

  • Reported Aaron Judge visit to Winter Meetings catches Yankees off guard

    On Monday morning, the Yankees felt cautiously optimistic about their chances to sign Aaron Judge. By the afternoon, a surprising twist had caught them off guard.

  • US did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia, Blinken says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has not encouraged or enabled Ukrainian forces to conduct missile strikes inside Russia as Moscow’s war against neighboring Ukraine extends into its 10th month. During a news conference on Tuesday, Blinken said the U.S. was informed of reports about drone strikes on Russian military sites but stressed…

  • MLB rumors: Aaron Judge spurns Giants, agrees to nine-year Yankees contract

    The Giants have come up short in another high-profile free-agent pursuit as Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the Yankees.

  • U.S. oil futures end at lowest price of the year as worries about more Fed hikes rattle market

    Oil tallies a third consecutive loss on Tuesday, as worries about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve rippled across markets.

  • Southwest Airlines Reinstates Dividend After Coronavirus Suspension

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. said it would reinstate its dividend following a pause of more than two years, becoming the first major US carrier to resume the shareholder payouts after they were suspended during the pandemic as a condition of receiving government aid.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026‘Huge, Missing and Grow

  • Trend-Following Traders Short WTI Crude Oil

    Traders that pursue trend-following strategies are shorting WTI crude oil futures to an extent they haven't in more than two years, according to a report from TD Securities that estimates their positions. About 30% of trading volumes in commodities markets come from traders using computer algorithms to identify price trends, according to Daniel Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities. Such traders have gone decisively short in recent days and are now running positions that are about 8% of

  • Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery. The company also said it boosted oil sales to Asia amid growing rift with Europe over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Rosneft said nine-month net income was 591 billion roubles ($9.4 billion), without providing comparison.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Oil Merchants Troubled by Trade Norms That Don’t Fit the Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil price cap that the Group of Seven nations imposed on Russia may finally be in place, but it’s yet to convince one vital group of people: the traders who can help get the supplies onto the global market.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Mark

  • Russian Cruise Missiles Were Made Just Months Ago Despite Sanctions

    Some of the cruise missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in late November were manufactured months after the West imposed sanctions intended to deprive Moscow of the components needed to make those munitions, according to a weapons research group. Experts examined remnants of Kh-101 cruise missiles found in Kyiv, the capital, after an attack Nov. 23 that knocked out electricity and shut down water systems in large areas of the country. One of the missiles was made th

  • Schumer celebrates 51-seat Senate majority after Warnock win: ‘Thank God he ran’

    The Senate majority leader took a victory lap a day after Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., defeated Republican Herschel Walker to give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

  • Time Selects Volodymyr Zelensky As Person Of The Year

    Time has selected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “and the spirit of Ukraine” as its Person of the Year. “This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote. “Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven’t […]