Ukraine Latest: EU Weighs Sanctions, Putin Talks Oil With UAE

(Bloomberg) -- Ambassadors to the European Union are due to discuss a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on the drone sector, as well as on other technologies and components used by Moscow for military purposes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was named ‘Person of the Year’ by Time magazine.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and heavy artillery overnight, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian troops shot down all of the eight UAVs. Parts of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit at night with drones and missiles that wounded three people, according to Governor Oleksandr Starukh. In the east, Russian efforts to encircle Bakhmut have not succeeded, though the Russian side claimed that marginal advances were made near the city, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said.

(All times CET)

Time Magazine Names Zelenskiy ‘Person of the Year’ (2:42 p.m.)

Time magazine called this year’s choice of President Zelenskiy “the most clear-cut in memory” as the Ukrainian leader had galvanized the world in a way unseen in decades.

Each year, the magazine chooses a person who has influenced the world the most for good or for ill. In 2007, Putin took the accolade.

Sweden Says up to Ukraine to Decide on Talks (1:53 p.m.)

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country seeks to join NATO alongside Finland, pushed back against calls for Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, saying Russia must not succeed.

“Messages from partners that Ukraine needs to engage in negotiations risk reinforcing Mr. Putin’s conviction that time is on his side and therefore prolong the war,” Billstrom said at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday. “Whether to negotiate with Russia or not — and if so, about what — is for Kyiv to decide.”

Ukraine Says 20 Vessels Being Loaded at Black Sea Ports (1:24 p.m.)

A total of 529 ships with 13.2 million tons of agricultural products have left the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk since the start of “grain corridor” initiative in August, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

Currently, 20 vessels are in port being loaded with Ukrainian products, the ministry said.

Russian Damage to Ukrainian Infrastructure Worth Over $70B: Ministry (12:30 p.m.)

The amount of damage caused by Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure targets and civilian residences, since the start of the invasion, has already exceeded $70 billion, deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said at an EBRD online conference Wednesday. That includes $30 billion in the transport sector and $39 billion in housing losses, he said.

“We have already started the restoration of roads, bridges, railway infrastructure, built 12 module towns for those who lost their houses,” Vaskov said.

Ukraine Grapples With Power Deficit Amid Frosts, Ukrenergo Says (11:55 a.m.)

Ukraine continues to experience a significant power deficit, national grid operator Urkenergo said on Telegram. The most difficult situation is in the east of the country, where temperatures fell to -17C after Russian forces made repeated attacks on several energy facilities Tuesday evening.

Putin Discusses Oil Price Limits with UAE Counterpart, Kremlin Says (10:14 a.m.)

Putin has discussed “attempts of some western nations to introduce anti-market limits on the price of Russian crude” in a phone call with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Russia is looking for ways to counter the price-cap and the decision will be taken by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week. One of the potential solutions is setting a ‘price floor’ for international sales of Russian oil barrels, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

NATO Chief Says on Drone Strikes That Ukraine Has Right to Defend Itself (10:06 a.m.)

Asked about recent strikes inside Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks by Russia on its cities and critical infrastructure.

The alliance chief said the conditions are currently not ripe for peace negotiations because Russia has showed “no sign of engaging in negotiations which are respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he told the Financial Times in an interview. He said that Ukraine has concerns Russia could use a pause in fighting to regroup and launch a bigger offensive later on, given that Ukraine currently has the momentum.

Stoltenberg added that NATO needs to be prepared for a difficult relationship with Russia for a long time. “When this war ends, it doesn’t mean that we go back to some good or normal relationship with Russia,” he said.

Turkey’s Karpowership in Talks to Provide Power to Ukraine: AA (10 a.m.)

Floating gas-fired power plants supplier Karpowership is in talks to provide electricity to Ukraine via Moldova and Romania, Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency cites Managing Director Zeynep Harezi as saying. The company plans to provide about 300MW to 400MW power to Ukraine from ships based in Moldova and Romania.

Russia Resumes Drone Attacks After Three-Week Break (8:50 a.m.)

Russia launched 14 Iran-made single-use drones to attack Ukraine overnight following a three-week break, according to Ukraine’s Air-Forces. The drones came from the South-East, it said in a statement on the Telegram-channel citing preliminary information. Ukraine’s air-defense troops shot down at least 11 drones.

Russia started to use Iran-made loitering drones in its war against Ukraine in the fall as its stock of missiles was depleting, but then scaled down their usage. Earlier this week Ukraine’s military spokesman said that Moscow probably halted launching drones due to the chill weather as some components are not resilient to the cold. The Kremlin and Iran have denied Iranian drones are used in Ukraine.

