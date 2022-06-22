Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Lobbies EU Leaders on Candidacy Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continued his lobbying of European Union leaders ahead of the bloc’s summit in Brussels starting Thursday, where Kyiv’s bid to secure EU candidacy status will be on the agenda.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European officials are pushing back against a US initiative aimed at setting a price cap on Russian oil sales, while Germany is preparing to trigger the second stage of an emergency gas plan after Gazprom PJSC cut deliveries through a key pipeline by about 60%. Russia blamed a blaze at an oil refinery in its southern Rostov region on a Ukrainian drone attack.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

EU Balks at US Push to Use Insurance to Cap Russian Oil Prices

Cold Winter Could Push Europe Toward Gas Supply Shortages

Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

Erdogan Is Hung Up on the Power One Kurdish Woman Has in Sweden

Dubai Becomes New Switzerland for Traders of Russian Commodities

On the Ground

Fighting continued in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, and the vicinity of the Azot chemical plant, where more than 550 civilians are sheltering, was hit by shelling, according to Serhiy Haiday, the governor of the Luhansk region. Zelenskiy said the situation in Luhansk was “the toughest” in the country. In neighboring Donetsk, fighting raged along the entire front line. Residential buildings, a school, railway tracks and other facilities were damaged, with one person killed and 15 injured, according to Ukraine’s military, which also reported heavy fighting in the southern region of Kherson.

(All times CET)

Story continues

Russia Preparing Response to Kaliningrad Measures (12:30 p.m.)

Russia is preparing retaliatory measures in response to Lithuania’s application of an EU ban on the transit of sanctioned goods to the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Different measures are under consideration over the EU’s “unfriendly” behavior, Peskov said. The restrictions that came into force last week affect as much as half of all transit goods transported to Kaliningrad via rail through Lithuania, according to local authorities in the Russian province.

First Foreign Ship Allowed to Leave Mariupol (12:15 p.m.)

A Turkish cargo ship became the first foreign vessel allowed to leave Ukraine’s Mariupol since the port fell under Russian control.

Dry bulk carrier Azov Concord departed on Wednesday a few hours after a Turkish military delegation visit to Moscow, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Switzerland Resumes Imports of Russian Gold (12 p.m.)

Switzerland imported gold from Russia for the first time since the invasion, showing the industry’s stance toward the nation’s precious metals may be softening.

More than 3 tons of gold was shipped to Switzerland from Russia in May, according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration. Most refiners swore off accepting new gold from Russia after the London Bullion Market Association removed the country’s own fabricators from its accredited list.

Draghi Faces Coalition Turmoil (11:30 a.m.)

Mario Draghi is facing the biggest coalition turmoil since he became Italy’s prime minister in 2021, just as he sets out for three international summits that will focus on the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday acrimoniously quit the Five Star Movement he once led following a clash with current party leader Giuseppe Conte over Italy’s military aid for the government in Kyiv. The move does not threaten Draghi’s support in parliament, but it does change the balance of power in his coalition and potentially make it harder for him to push through ambitious reforms.

Refinery Fire ‘Caused by Ukrainian Drone Attack’ (11 a.m.)

The blaze at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southern Rostov region, which started at 9:25 a.m. local time and was extinguished around one and a half hours later, broke out following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Two drones were detected above the refinery before the fire started, Tass said, citing a person familiar with the situation it did not identify by name. Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram account that debris from two drones was found at the site and the refinery has halted operations until an investigation is completed.

Accor May Reconsider Decision to Stay in Russia (10:15 a.m.)

Accor SA is staying in Russia, where it has about 60 hotels and 4,000 employees, for now, but it may reconsider that decision, according to Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin.

“There is a vast difference between the Kremlin and the Russian population,” he said at the Qatar Economic Forum. “I’m trying to be a caretaker for those 4,000 people. Every day we rethink what we should be doing. Humanly, there’s no great solution.”

Jokowi to Visit Ukraine, Russia (8:30 a.m.)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will head to Kyiv and Moscow to push for peace and discuss the global food crisis caused by the war.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, will be the first Asian leader to visit the two countries since the war began, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The visits will take place after he attends the June 26-28 Group of Seven meeting in Germany. Indonesia, as this year’s Group of 20 president, could host a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy after Jokowi invited both of them to attend a November summit.

Zelenskiy Lobbies European Leaders (8:30 a.m.)

Zelenskiy said he is conducting a “marathon” round of telephone calls with European leaders to try to garner as much support as possible for the country’s EU candidacy. He also urged the EU to compile a seventh package of sanctions against Russia.

“Another Russian threat to Lithuania, another wave of pressure in the energy sector, another batch of lies from Russian officials about the food crisis -- these are the arguments for the seventh package of sanctions,” Zelenskiy said late Tuesday in his daily address to the nation.

India to Resist Anti-US Messaging at BRICS (1:15 a.m.)

Indian negotiators will look to ensure any joint statement out of the BRICS summit of emerging market powers is neutral and prevent attempts by China and Russia to use the meeting to score a propaganda victory against the US and its allies, according to Indian officials with knowledge of the matter.

The virtual event, which Beijing is hosting this week, will bring together Xi Jinping, Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.