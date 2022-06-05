Ukraine Latest: Explosions in Kyiv for First Time Since April

(Bloomberg) --

Several explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning with no casualties reported, Kyiv authorities said, while air defense forces shot down another Russian missile in the region. Kyiv was last struck around the end of April.

The situation in the eastern Luhansk region, where Russian troops continue to storm the city of Sievierodonetsk, remains “extremely difficult,” Governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will broaden its attacks if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles, adding that discussions on new weapon supplies are aimed at extending the war.

Key Developments

(All times in CET)

Russia Says It Destroyed Weapons on Outskirts of Kyiv (11:30 a.m.)

“The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles placed in the buildings of a coach-repair plant with high-precision long-range air-based missiles on the outskirts of Kyiv,” Tass reported, citing Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Destroyed tanks and equipment were supplies by Eastern European countries, according to Konashenkov.

Bloomberg News couldn’t independently verify the claim.

Putin Says Russia to Set New Targets If Ukraine Gets Longer-Range Missiles (10:45 a.m.)

Russia will strike targets that it hasn’t hit previously, if longer-range missiles are delivered to Ukraine, Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

All the “hassle” about additional weapon deliveries has “only one goal -- to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” he said. If long-range missiles are supplied, “we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and will use our means of destruction, which are ample, to strike objects that we have not yet struck.”

Ukraine has been asking its partners to provide long-range weapons so it can defend itself in Donbas, where Russian troops are making slow but steady advances. The US said it will ship the systems, which can fire missiles as far as 80 kilometers as Kyiv promised it won’t strike targets inside Russia

Russian Missile Flew Low Over Nuclear Power Plant (8:15 a.m.)

A Russian cruise missile “flew critically low over the South Ukraine nuclear power plant,” Ukrainian state-run nuclear power producer Energoatom said on Telegram. It said the rocket flew overhead in the direction of Kyiv, where explosions were heard this morning.

Russia targeted railway infrastructure in Kyiv, Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said.

Luhansk Governor Reports More Damage (7 a.m.)

The situation in Luhansk region, where Russian troops continue to storm the city of Sievierodonetsk, remains “extremely difficult,” Governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram. There are damages reported at the Azot chemical factory in Sievierodonetsk, as well as in another large city, Lysychansk, and other areas, he said.

Russian troops now control the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian authorities said.

Several Explosions in Kyiv on Sunday Morning (5:40 a.m.)

Several explosions occurred in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts in Kyiv, the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning. There are currently no casualties as a result of “missile strikes on infrastructure” targets, he said, adding one person was sent to hospital and rescue services are still working in the affected areas.

Ukrainian air defense shot down a missile over Obukhiv district in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning, the regional administration reported on Telegram.

N. Korea Fires 8 Missiles, Testing Biden With Launch Record (2:30 a.m.)

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un. US President Joe Biden and allies might not have much leverage in trying to slow down the tests or ratchet up global sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its provocations.

The US push to isolate Russia over Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council.

US General Milley Holds Press Briefing With Swedish Leader (11:50 p.m.)

US General Mark Milley reiterated the US’s support for Sweden and Finland for NATO membership during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm, AFP reported.

Milley also visited the USS Kearsarge, the largest US warship ever to dock in Stockholm and which houses Osprey transport aircraft, Harrier attack helicopters and more than 1,200 Marines, the report said.

Ukraine, Russia Exchange Bodies of Deceased Soldiers (4:46 p.m.)

Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of 160 soldiers each, in the first such public move since the start of war.

The exchange took place at the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region on June 2, according to Ukraine’s Ministry on Issues of Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Criticizes Macron Call Not to Humiliate Russia (4:20 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, criticizes comments made by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the French regional press in which he said Russia mustn’t be humiliated in the conflict.

“We mustn’t humiliate Russia, so that when the day comes when fighting stops, we can build a way out through diplomatic means,” Macron told newspapers including Le Parisien in the interview published on Friday. “I’m convinced that France’s role is to be a force of mediation.”

Kuleba responded on Twitter on Saturday, saying: “Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives.”

