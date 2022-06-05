Ukraine Latest: Explosions in Kyiv for First Time Since April

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Several explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning with no casualties reported, Kyiv authorities said, while air defense forces shot down another Russian missile in the region. Kyiv was last struck around the end of April.

The situation in the eastern Luhansk region, where Russian troops continue to storm the city of Sievierodonetsk, remains “extremely difficult,” Governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will broaden its attacks if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles, adding that discussions on new weapon supplies are aimed at extending the war.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

(All times in CET)

  • Kazakhs Vote on New Constitution as Tokayev Cements His Power

  • What Are War Crimes? Could Putin Face Prosecution?: QuickTake

  • Putin’s War Forces Biden to Rewrite Security Plan, Nod to Europe

Russia Says It Destroyed Weapons on Outskirts of Kyiv (11:30 a.m.)

“The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles placed in the buildings of a coach-repair plant with high-precision long-range air-based missiles on the outskirts of Kyiv,” Tass reported, citing Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Destroyed tanks and equipment were supplies by Eastern European countries, according to Konashenkov.

Bloomberg News couldn’t independently verify the claim.

Putin Says Russia to Set New Targets If Ukraine Gets Longer-Range Missiles (10:45 a.m.)

Russia will strike targets that it hasn’t hit previously, if longer-range missiles are delivered to Ukraine, Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

All the “hassle” about additional weapon deliveries has “only one goal -- to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” he said. If long-range missiles are supplied, “we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and will use our means of destruction, which are ample, to strike objects that we have not yet struck.”

Ukraine has been asking its partners to provide long-range weapons so it can defend itself in Donbas, where Russian troops are making slow but steady advances. The US said it will ship the systems, which can fire missiles as far as 80 kilometers as Kyiv promised it won’t strike targets inside Russia

Russian Missile Flew Low Over Nuclear Power Plant (8:15 a.m.)

A Russian cruise missile “flew critically low over the South Ukraine nuclear power plant,” Ukrainian state-run nuclear power producer Energoatom said on Telegram. It said the rocket flew overhead in the direction of Kyiv, where explosions were heard this morning.

Russia targeted railway infrastructure in Kyiv, Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said.

Luhansk Governor Reports More Damage (7 a.m.)

The situation in Luhansk region, where Russian troops continue to storm the city of Sievierodonetsk, remains “extremely difficult,” Governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram. There are damages reported at the Azot chemical factory in Sievierodonetsk, as well as in another large city, Lysychansk, and other areas, he said.

Russian troops now control the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian authorities said.

Several Explosions in Kyiv on Sunday Morning (5:40 a.m.)

Several explosions occurred in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts in Kyiv, the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning. There are currently no casualties as a result of “missile strikes on infrastructure” targets, he said, adding one person was sent to hospital and rescue services are still working in the affected areas.

Ukrainian air defense shot down a missile over Obukhiv district in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning, the regional administration reported on Telegram.

N. Korea Fires 8 Missiles, Testing Biden With Launch Record (2:30 a.m.)

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un. US President Joe Biden and allies might not have much leverage in trying to slow down the tests or ratchet up global sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its provocations.

The US push to isolate Russia over Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council.

US General Milley Holds Press Briefing With Swedish Leader (11:50 p.m.)

US General Mark Milley reiterated the US’s support for Sweden and Finland for NATO membership during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm, AFP reported.

Milley also visited the USS Kearsarge, the largest US warship ever to dock in Stockholm and which houses Osprey transport aircraft, Harrier attack helicopters and more than 1,200 Marines, the report said.

Ukraine, Russia Exchange Bodies of Deceased Soldiers (4:46 p.m.)

Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of 160 soldiers each, in the first such public move since the start of war.

The exchange took place at the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region on June 2, according to Ukraine’s Ministry on Issues of Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Criticizes Macron Call Not to Humiliate Russia (4:20 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, criticizes comments made by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the French regional press in which he said Russia mustn’t be humiliated in the conflict.

“We mustn’t humiliate Russia, so that when the day comes when fighting stops, we can build a way out through diplomatic means,” Macron told newspapers including Le Parisien in the interview published on Friday. “I’m convinced that France’s role is to be a force of mediation.”

Kuleba responded on Twitter on Saturday, saying: “Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that humiliates itself. We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JOHN F. FLOYD: Politicians should act as Americans, not Republicans or Democrats

    Whether one is Democrat, Republican or independent, poor leadership or the lack of leadership is the cause of this country’s plunge into the abyss of depravity

  • Nuclear terrorism: Russian missile flies dangerously close to nuclear power plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 09:06 On the morning of 5 June, a Russian Kalibr missile launched at Kyiv flew dangerously low over the Pivdennoukrainska [South Ukraine] Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Mykolaiv Oblast.

  • Back on the road: Ukrainian refugees have to vacate Bulgarian seaside hotels

    Anastasia Zaitseva waits with her two young children outside the Black Sea resort hotel she has called home since March to board a bus for another journey to an unknown destination after fleeing war in Ukraine. She is one of tens of thousands of refugees Bulgarian authorities had hoped to relocate by the end of May due to cuts in subsidies and the start of the summer holiday season, when businesses along the Black Sea coast make most of their money. With her own cash running short, 35-year-old Zaitseva and many like her are relying on Bulgarian authorities to relocate them even if they have no idea where they might end up.

  • Afghanistan's misery

    Under Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering from widespread hunger, desperate poverty, and brutal oppression.

  • Unlike Peers, Microsoft Shows Boldness By Acknowledging Unionization

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) President Brad Smith recently expressed the company's support for employee unionization in a blog post. Smith acknowledged the legal right of employees to form or join a union as he saw it futile to resist lawful efforts to participate in activities like unionization. Smith saw the trend catching up considering the recent unionization campaigns across the U.S., including the tech sector. Also Read: Amazon-NLRB Face-Off Gets Murkier However, he also assured that its

  • Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan

    TAIPEI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago. Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there. Saturday is the anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square in central Beijing.

  • Texan who groped 15-year-old on plane to Bozeman gets 20 months in prison

    A Texas man who admitted to repeatedly groping a teenage girl on a flight into Bozeman was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison.

  • EU seeks to speed up trade deals as Ukraine war forces rethink

    The European Union wants to accelerate efforts to finalise trade agreements with third parties after a six-month pause, as the bloc adapts to the Ukraine war and other challenges, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday. Dombrovskis said there was a "very broad consensus" among ministers meeting in Luxembourg that the bloc should step up efforts to conclude, sign and ratify trade agreements. Dombrovskis said the Ukraine war was the main but not only factor behind the bloc's greater focus on trade deals.

  • Abu Dhabi hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony

    Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet at the start of the International Indian Film Academy awards in Abu Dhabi. The Friday night ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Magic is going to happen because the moment I entered Abu Dhabi," Indian singer Tanishk Bagchi said on the green carpet.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine inflaming three-dimensional global crisis, says UN chief

    Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis, including food, energy and finance, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on June 3.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Could Nosedive, XLM Remains Elevated

    Bitcoin price is trading in a bearish zone below $30,000, Ethereum’s ether declined below $1,800, and XLM could rise further if it breaks $0.1550.

  • ExxonMobil Sees a $4 Trillion Opportunity to Make Oil Cleaner

    The oil giant is pumping billions of dollars into a plan to clean up the oil patch's emissions profile.

  • Twitter Says Regulatory Waiting Period for Musk’s Acquisition Bid Has Expired

    This clears another regulatory hurdle that paves the way for Elon Musk to acquire the social media company.

  • Arakhamiia indicates when Ukraine will resume negotiations with Russia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 3 JUNE 2022, 20:04 DAVYD ARAKHAMIIA, NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES Davyd Arakhamiia, a People's Deputy and the leader of the Ukrainian group negotiating with the Russians, says that Ukraine can initiate a new round of negotiations with the Russian Federation when it has strengthened its negotiating position.

  • The Cutest Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Surprise Walkabout in Wales

    The Cambridge kids joined dad Prince William and mom Kate Middleton for a visit to Cardiff Castle on the third day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Missile strikes shatter calm in Kyiv

    Kyiv was rocked by several explosions early on Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

  • NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late Friday that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.

  • Facing backlash, Republican congressman quits race after supporting U.S. gun control

    A Republican congressman who came out in support of gun control after a mass shooting in his area dropped out of the race for his re-election on Friday upon coming under withering criticism from Republicans who saw his policy shift as a betrayal. Chris Jacobs, a first-term U.S. representative from suburban Buffalo, New York, said he decided to withdraw to avoid "an incredibly divisive election" for the Republican Party. Jacobs embraced a federal ban on assault weapons and other gun control measures a week ago in the wake of two massacres.

  • This Utah Campsite Is in a 50,000-tree Grove — Making It One of the Largest and Oldest Organisms on Earth

    And it's next to Utah's largest natural mountain lake.

  • Down More Than 30%: 3 Top Nasdaq Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    Facing a weaker economy, rising interest rates, and other destabilizing market forces, investors generally have been shifting their portfolios away from growth stocks. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has fallen by roughly 25% from the peak it hit last year, and there's a good chance your portfolio is feeling the squeeze. With that in mind, we asked a trio of Motley Fool contributors to identify which stocks they viewed as most worth pouncing on at today's prices.