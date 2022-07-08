Ukraine Latest: All Eyes on G-20 as US, Russia, China Face Off

(Bloomberg) -- A meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers got under way in Bali, with Russia, China and the US all in attendance. The US is expected to press the case that Moscow’s military actions set a dangerous precedent, as Washington works with its partners to prevent the Kremlin’s top envoy from subverting the agenda.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the meeting’s sidelines, where they pledged mutual solidarity. A Biden administration official earlier this week urged Beijing to stop spreading Russian “lies” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Key Developments

  • Europe Gas Heads for Another Weekly Gain on Deep Supply Concerns

  • US to Seek G-20 Side Deals on Ukraine to Get Past Russia, China

  • Uniper Exposed Among German Utilities as Russia Endgame Nears

  • Abramovich Hires Law Firm Kobre & Kim as He Faces Jet Seizures

  • Russian Tycoon Calls Sanctions ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’

  • Griner Pleads Guilty as Russia Hits at US ‘Hype’ on Prisoners

On the Ground

Russian troops are advancing toward three villages near the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk in what appears to be a new objective for its offensive in the east, according to Ukraine’s military staff. Ukrainian forces managed to repel Russian assaults on Dementiyivka to the north of Kharkiv and near Bohorodychne north of Slovyansk, it said.

(All times CET)

Europe Gas Heads for Weekly Gain, Again (9:50 a.m.)

Traders and European policy-makers will be keenly watching Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled discussions on energy issues with officials in his government on Friday. The head of state-run exporter Gazprom PJSC will be among the speakers, according to the Kremlin press service, which didn’t elaborate further on the agenda.

German Utilities Faces Systemic Risk (8:44 a.m.)

German utilities face the threat of extended cuts to Russian gas flows, whereby reduced volume will need to be replaced at high spot prices, BI analysts Patricio Alvarez and Joao Martins write. Gas shortages are likely to drive more state intervention to support energy retailers and ensure market stability. Uniper and EnWB look most exposed as they procure a large share of gas from Russia.

UK Sees Siversk as Russia’s Immediate Tactical Goal (7:34 a.m.)

Russia is expected to move toward the Slovyansk region -- about 8 kilometers (5 miles) ahead of the current front line -- before launching new offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, according to an intelligence update by UK’s Ministry of Defence published Friday on Twitter.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia’s immediate tactical objective will be Siversk,” the ministry said, warning that President Vladimir Putin’s forces are likely targeting the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk urban area as next operational goal.

China Tells Russia Its Ukraine Position to Remain ‘Just’ (1:26 a.m.)

Wang told Lavrov that China will continue holding an “objective and just” position on the Ukraine situation, Xinhua reported. Wang added Beijing will promote peace talks and support all efforts for a peaceful settlement of the crisis, the Chinese news agency said.

US officials have been frustrated at what they view as China’s echoing of Moscow’s disinformation about the Ukraine invasion and decision to abstain from a vote condemning it earlier this year at the United Nations.

EU’s Borrell Vows to Reject Russian ‘Lies’ at G-20 Meeting (9:54 p.m.)

With G-20 foreign ministers in Bali for the two-day summit, the EU’s foreign policy chief warned that Moscow would try to use the gathering for its own propaganda purposes.

“We will clearly reject the false Russian narratives,” Josep Borrell said. “We will clearly tell Foreign Minister Lavrov to his face what we think, and we will expose the Kremlin’s lies.”

Borrell said that in all the meetings at the G-20 so far -- with partners from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Gulf -- he stressed that no country could stay neutral in the face of Russian aggression. He added that while it is “very difficult” to sit at the table with Russia under the current circumstances, the EU doesn’t want to harm the G-20 and the forum was too important to all involved.

West Won’t Defeat Russia on the Battlefield, Putin Tells Party Leaders (7:35 p.m.)

Putin painted a defiant picture to leaders of Russian parliamentary parties, saying his military won’t be defeated by the smaller Ukrainian military.

“We hear today that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say here? Let them try,” Putin said at the Kremlin. Even as Western analysts estimate that thousands of Russian troops have died in the war, Putin warned “we haven’t started in earnest yet” in the military campaign.

