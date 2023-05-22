Ukraine: The Latest - The fall of Bakhmut 'not a victory for Putin'

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, the panel assess Putin’s claim that Bakhmut has fallen to Russia, analyse important announcements from the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, and report the breaking news that armoured vehicles travelled across the Russian border, “capturing” a number of villages around Belgorod.

Early in today's episode, Associate Editor for Defence Dominic Nicholls offers his analysis of Russia's self-described 'victory' in Bakhmut over the weekend:

Russia's hailing it as a massive victory. 'The best, biggest victory; one of the greatest battle victories in the 21st century'. It's really not. Russia are mistaking action for momentum. So it is just doing stuff, just taking action. Last night, they fired 16 missiles and 20 drones at the city of Dnipro. It seems that four cruise missiles were shot down and all 20 drones. These are uncoordinated actions. They don't knit together.

Later in the episode, Russia Correspondent Natalia Vasilyeva speaks about Putin's 'underground lair', based on leaked photographs and financial documents:

It is an underground complex beneath his palace with a web of bunkers. On closer inspection, it looks like at least one of the tunnels is more about recreation than surviving a nuclear war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway



