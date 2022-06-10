Ukraine Latest: Finance Chief Appeals for New IMF Loan Program

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top finance official said the country urgently needs a new International Monetary Fund loan program as efforts to fight off invading Russian forces stretch its finances to the limit.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Bloomberg Radio that preliminary discussions on a new IMF package are ongoing. Data published late Thursday showed that the Ukrainian economy shrank by almost a fifth in the first quarter, the most since 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea.

Meanwhile on the ground, Russian troops are fighting to capture the city of Sievierodonetsk and launched an offensive on Slovyansk, in an effort to take control of remaining Ukrainian positions in the east of the country.

Russia ‘Targeting Health Facilities,’ Germany Says (8:30 a.m.)

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said treating injured Ukrainians is becoming ever more difficult as Russian bombardments are also targeting health facilities and the “situation is constantly deteriorating.”

Lauterbach is visiting Ukraine Friday with a team of surgeons and specialists, as well as people from prosthetics company Ottobock, to see how Germany can expand treatment for war victims on the ground. There are tens of thousands who need medical attention and many people, including children, have lost limbs, he said in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

Blinken Warns of Sham Trial of British Fighters (1:51 a.m.)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern of a “sham” trial after two captured British fighters and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The court said that the Britons and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were convicted of fighting as “mercenaries” for Ukraine, Russia’s Tass news service reported, saying they could appeal and were eligible to be pardoned. The UK Foreign Office said it was working with Ukrainian authorities on the cases of the detained British nationals.

