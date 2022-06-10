Ukraine Latest: Baltics Take Aim at Putin Over Czarist Comments

(Bloomberg) -- Baltic leaders lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments suggesting that his war aims compared with his nation’s 18th-century imperial expansionism under Czar Peter the Great.

On the ground, Russian troops are fighting to capture the city of Sievierodonetsk and launched an offensive on Slovyansk, in an effort to tighten control over Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Kremlin-led forces have made steady progress in recent weeks. France’s Emmanuel Macron plans a trip to Ukraine, though a date hasn’t been set, an official said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Bloomberg Radio the country urgently needs a new International Monetary Fund loan program as efforts to fight off invading Russian forces stretch its budget to the limit. Data published late Thursday showed that the Ukrainian economy shrank by almost a fifth in the first quarter, the most since 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea.

Macron to Travel to Ukraine, Date to Be Determined (4:11 p.m.)

The French president plans to travel to Ukraine, though no date has been set, an official in his office told reporters, responding to a media report that he may visit Kyiv next week. Macron will travel to Romania on Tuesday to visit French troops stationed there with NATO, and will be in Moldova, which is applying to EU membership, on Wednesday.

The French official sought to assuage concerns among EU allies over Macron’s comment that Russia should not be humiliated, saying that the Kremlin must relinquish territory that it’s seized. The French leader’s position is important for a negotiated peace over the long term – and Europe’s future relationship with Russia should be spelled out in a security agreement that restores Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the official said.

UK’s Defense Chief Held Talks with Zelenskiy (2:30 p.m.)

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visited Ukraine for two days this week, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the operational needs of the Ukrainian military, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The visit aimed to “ensure that the UK’s continued support is evolving to meet those requirements and is tailored to the situation on the ground,” according to the statement. The three men “discussed the range of equipment and training the UK is currently providing and what further support we can offer to help Ukrainian forces to defend their country.”

Kallas Says Putin Harbors ‘Imperial Ambitions’ After Comments (2:03 p.m.)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Putin of harboring “major imperial plans” after the Russian leader drew a parallel to the Russian Empire’s seizure of Swedish controlled territory in the Great Northern War in the early 18th century, including large swathes of Estonia and Latvia.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics joined in, saying the comments indicate Putin wants the “Russian Empire” back.

“So much for saving, avoiding humiliation or off-ramps,” the top diplomat said, taking aim at European leaders who have warned not to corner Putin.

Switzerland Adopts New EU Sanctions (12:37 p.m.)

The Swiss government adopted the EU’s sixth sanctions package, which includes an embargo on crude oil and certain refined petroleum products from Russia, according to a statement.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, which will examine in detail the consequences of imposing the oil embargo, also approved restrictions on more than 100 further Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities. The exclusion of four new Russian and Belarusian banks - including Sberbank - from the SWIFT financial messaging service was approved.

Russia Cuts Rates to Pre-War Level (12:30 p.m.)

Russia’s central bank lowered interest rates to their level before the invasion of Ukraine, as the ruble remains under pressure to appreciate and the economy reels from sanctions.

Following a large cut at an extraordinary meeting two weeks ago, policy makers used their scheduled session on Friday to reduce the benchmark again, this time to 9.5% from 11%. A majority in a Bloomberg survey of 23 economists predicted a smaller reduction of 100 basis points. The Bank of Russia said in a statement that it “will consider the necessity of reducing the key rate at its upcoming meetings.”

EU Illegally Silenced Journalists, RT Says (12:20 p.m.)

RT, the Kremlin-backed TV network formerly called Russia Today, accused the European Union of illegally trying “to silence” its journalists as part of the backlash against the war in Ukraine.

The broadcaster’s French arm told the EU’s General Court at a hearing on Friday that the crackdown was a curb on press freedom that had no justification in the EU’s law. The EU banned RT in March, accusing it of spreading “propaganda” and being “essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting the aggression against Ukraine.”

Germany Launches Campaign to Save Energy (12:15 p.m.)

Germany advised people to defrost their freezers regularly, change shower heads and switch office lighting to LEDs as the government tries to reduce a reliance on imported Russian energy that’s become a political liability.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes it painfully clear to us every day: We have to move away from fossil energy sources, and away from dependence and blackmail on Russian imports,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Greens party, said in an emailed statement.

US Still Bought Plenty of Russian Oil in April (12 p.m.)

The US spent $1.3 billion on Russian oil and products in April before a window to buy the fuel ahead of sanctions closed on April 22, according to data from the census bureau.

The flow of other Russian exports also continued even as the White House sought to cut off economic and other ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

German Gas-Storage Push Boosted by Lower Prices (11:45 a.m.)

Germany’s race to stockpile natural gas is getting a boost from a shift in the market, as the nation tries to insulate itself from the impact of dwindling Russian supplies to Europe.

German gas prices are now near the most favorable for storing the fuel since early this year. For the continent’s biggest economy and gas consumer, the issue is critical. The government has been running a series of auctions to secure supplies ahead of winter -- and so far it seems to be working. The country’s gas storage levels jumped 40% in May, following the first auction. A second is scheduled for next week.

Macron Weighing Trip to Ukraine: Report (11:30 a.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron is weighing a trip next week to Romania and Ukraine, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The French president was criticized by Ukrainian officials for saying last weekend that allies should avoid “humiliating” Putin to improve the chances of reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict. He has tried to position himself as a bridge between Russia and the West, and describes his country’s role as “a mediating power.” Macron’s office declined to comment when asked about the Parisien report.

Ex-McDonald’s Chain Gets New Logo (10:45 a.m.)

The company that took over McDonald’s restaurants in Russia plans to reopen them with a new logo based on a burger and fries on Sunday, when the country celebrates a patriotic national holiday.

The US fast-food chain last month sold its network of 850 restaurants in Russia to Alexander Govor, a McDonald’s franchisee, after closing them in March in response to the invasion. His company plans to reopen the first 15 restaurants in and around Moscow under the new branding on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.

Putin Invokes Peter the Great (10:30 a.m.)

Putin defended Peter’s seizure of land in the 21-year Great Northern War, including an area where he founded his capital, St. Petersburg, that he said European powers recognized as part of Sweden.

“He was not taking away anything, he was returning” to territory that had been under Russian control and populated by Slavs since “time immemorial,” the president told a group of young Russian entrepreneurs. Explaining he’d visited an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of the czar’s birth, Putin told the group that “almost nothing has changed. It is a remarkable thing.”

Grain Harvest to Drop as Much as 40% (10 a.m.)

Ukraine’s 2022 grain harvest will probably fall by 35%-40% from the previous year because of Russia’s invasion and a smaller area under cultivation, CNN reported, citing a deputy Ukrainian agriculture minister.

“We have lost 25% of the arable area,” Taras Vysotskyi told the US broadcaster. The war has cut off shipments of grain and other farm produce from Ukraine, threatening millions of people with food shortages. The government in Moscow has denied responsibility for the disruption, blaming Ukraine for refusing to remove mines protecting its harbors.

Trafigura Posts Record Profit (9:30 a.m.)

Wild swings in prices and arbitrage opportunities helped Trafigura Group, one of the world’s biggest commodities traders, deliver record profit of $2.7 billion in the six months through March, the company said.

Trafigura was forced to pare back activities following Russia’s invasion as trading risk jumped more than fivefold. Its first-half report provides an insight into how trading houses grappled with roller-coaster markets as the war and sanctions threatened to curb supplies of energy, grains and metals from Russia.

Russia ‘Targeting Health Facilities,’ Germany Says (8:30 a.m.)

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said treating injured Ukrainians is becoming ever more difficult as Russian bombardments are also targeting health facilities and the “situation is constantly deteriorating.”

Lauterbach is visiting Ukraine Friday with a team of surgeons and specialists, as well as people from prosthetics company Ottobock, to see how Germany can expand treatment for war victims on the ground. There are tens of thousands who need medical attention and many people, including children, have lost limbs, he said in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

Blinken Warns of Sham Trial of British Fighters (1:51 a.m.)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern of a “sham” trial after two captured British fighters and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The court said that the Britons and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were convicted of fighting as “mercenaries” for Ukraine, Russia’s Tass news service reported, saying they could appeal and were eligible to be pardoned. The UK Foreign Office said it was working with Ukrainian authorities on the cases of the detained British nationals.

