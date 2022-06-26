Ukraine Latest: G-7 Will Support Kyiv ‘For as Long as It Takes’

(Bloomberg) --

Group of Seven leaders will commit to providing supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion “for as long as it takes,” according to a draft statement. Russia is hours away from its first foreign default in a century.

Russian missiles struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s capital early Sunday. The strikes, condemned by President Joe Biden as “barbarism” and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as “brutality,” followed bombardments across Ukraine’s north and west on Saturday, including missiles launched from Belarusian airspace.

Russia’s defense minister made his first visit to troops serving in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin met on Saturday with his Belarusian counterpart and promised nuclear capable missile systems and a possible refit of Belarusian military jets.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukraine Airforce Command estimated over 50 ground, air and sea-based missiles were fired by Russia on Saturday alone at targets across the country. That trend continued into Sunday. A missile launched from a strategic bomber jet in the Caspian Sea hit at least one high-rise residential building in Kyiv. Rescue teams worked to extract people from the wreckage, including a 7-year-old girl who was among at least four people hospitalized. At least one person was reported killed. Missiles on Sunday struck Cherkasy, an industrial and transportation hub south of Kyiv. Ukraine said its air defenses downed two missiles launched from Crimea that were approaching the key southern port city of Odesa.

(All times CET)

Canada Offers Aid for Grain Storage (9:44 p.m.)

Canada pledged C$52 million ($40 million) to help Ukraine increase its grain storage and test for animal diseases to allow for export certification, the government announced Sunday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone earlier. Almost all of the aid is allocated for storage.

Canadian farmers’ experience with logistics and storage will be used to help Ukraine ship its grain in the face of Russia’s invasion and blockades of Ukrainian ports, according to the statement.

Ukraine Calls for Demilitarized Western Russia (7:48 p.m.)

Other countries should demand that Russia demilitarize its western part as a condition for any talks on renewing prewar relations, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Facebook.

Demilitarizing the European part of Russia is a long-term response, while strengthening sanctions on Russia and deploying air and missile defense systems in Ukraine should come first, he said.

G-7 Weighs Russia Oil-Price Cap Mechanism (6:22 p.m.)

Group of Seven nations are discussing a cap on the price of Russian oil that would work by imposing restrictions on insurance and shipping, according to people familiar with the matter.

The potential mechanism would only allow the transportation of Russian crude and petroleum products sold below an agreed threshold, the people said. Discussions continue, and an agreement has yet to be reached, they said.

G-7 Draft Commits to Supporting Ukraine’s Defense Indefinitely (5:08 p.m.)

Group of Seven leaders will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s invasion, according to the text of a draft statement from their summit in Bavaria.

The wording is important because members of the alliance are concerned about the war dragging on and some, including Germany and France, have hinted that they may be more open to the idea of a negotiated cease-fire.

Blinken Sees Russian Strategic Failure (4:25 p.m.)

Russia’s strategic objectives in Ukraine have failed, even if the tactical picture is more mixed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“There’s a tactical, ferocious battle going on in eastern Ukraine, with Russian aggression, with Ukrainian forces pushing back,” said Blinken, who’s attending a Group of Seven summit in Germany.

“What’s really important is the strategic proposition that Putin will not succeed in what he’s trying to achieve” when it comes to subsuming Ukraine and dividing NATO,” he said.

Swiss Find 18 Possible Sanctions Violations (3:40 p.m.)

Swiss officials identified 18 cases of potential sanctions violations related to Russia’s war with Ukraine, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said. Another 144 cases were considered and then dropped.

The neutral country adopted the European Union’s six sanctions packages related to Russia’s invasion. The sanctions include a ban on Swiss imports of key Russian goods like coal, wood, cement, seafood and fertilizer.

UAE, Germany in Further Talks on Energy (3:32 p.m.)

Germany and the United Arab Emirates will hold further talks on hydrogen and clean energy this week as Berlin seeks ways to wean itself off Russian gas.

A UAE delegation of government officials and representatives of Abu Dhabi-based energy firms Adnoc and Masdar will travel to Germany on Tuesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Scholz Says Unity of Response Has Surprised Putin (3:03 p.m.)

The unity of the Group of Seven nations, as well as of European Union and NATO, has surprised Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The alliances “have stood side by side when it came to organizing a response,” Scholz said Sunday at the G-7 summit in Bavaria.

“Putin was not expecting that, and the significant international support for Ukraine still gives him a major headache,” Scholz said. Russia’s “brutality” was displayed again with Sunday’s rocket attacks on residential buildings in Kyiv, he said.

France to Reopen Coal Plant; Energy Companies Warn on Usage (12:45 p.m.)

France is preparing to reopen a coal-fired plant to boost power supply security amid a large number of nuclear plant outages and shrinking Russian gas deliveries, RTL reported.

Earlier, the chief executives of three French energy companies urged consumers and industrial users to immediately conserve electricity, gas and oil better prepare for winter amid mounting concerns about shortages tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden Says Russia’s Strike on Kyiv ‘Barbarism’ (12:39 p.m.)

Biden called Sunday’s Russian missile strikes on Kyiv an act of “barbarism” during an official welcome photo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Group of Seven summit.

“It’s more of their barbarism,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter about the hit on residential buildings, a kindergarten and other civilian targets in the capital.

The attack was Moscow’s first strike on the capital region since early June. Biden has previously condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “butcher” who’s attempting a genocide in Ukraine. He made waves during his last visit to Europe in March when he said Putin no longer should remain in power.

Russia Trying to Encircle Lysychansk (11:32 a.m.)

Having taken control of nearby Sievierodonetsk, Russian troops are attempting to surround Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian army.

Towns and villages near Lychychansk are bombed and ruined, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram. As Russian troops settle in, evacuation from Sievierodonetsk, which is about 90% destroyed, is only possible via occupied territories, he said.

Oleksandr Stryuk, head of Sievierodonetsk military administration, says civilians are evacuating the Azot chemical plant, where they’ve been sheltering.

Michel Says He May Attend G-20 Even If Putin Attends (11:47 a.m.)

European Council President Charles Michel wouldn’t rule out attending the G-20 meeting in Bali in November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin goes, saying multilateral channels could be a forum for delivering international condemnation of the invasion in Ukraine.

“It would be difficult to sit at the same table with Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, we support a multilateral approach, we support international cooperation,” Michel said.

Indonesia, the current chair of the G-20, will host the summit of leaders, and has invited Putin to attend as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. President Joe Biden called in March for Russia to be removed from the G-20.

Russian Defense Chief Visits Troops in Ukraine (10:38 a.m.)

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected Russian military forces deployed in Ukraine for the first time since Russia’s invasion for months ago, according to a statement published Sunday on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

The defense chief “listened to commanders’ reports on the current situation and actions of Russian troops in key operational areas,” according to the statement.

It’s unclear when Shoigu’s visit took place. Russian state media Ria Novosti posted a one-minute video showing Shoigu getting off a helicopter, holding meetings, and presenting servicemen with medals.

Russia Hours Away From First Foreign Default in a Century (9 a.m.)

Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments -- blocked because of wide-ranging sanctions -- ends on Sunday night. There won’t be an official declaration, and Russia is already disputing the designation, but if investors don’t have their money by the deadline, there will be an “event of default” on Monday morning, according to the bond documents.

UK Farm Recruiters Shun Typical Russian Hiring (9 a.m.)

Russia was the second-biggest source of UK seasonal farm laborers last year -- a workforce needed to make sure strawberries and other crops are picked on time.

While Russians are officially still welcome in the UK, long waits for visas and uncertainty over the geopolitical situation are making some recruiters wary of hiring. That’s compounding a shortage of seasonal farm workers, which had already worsened in the wake of Brexit.

Russia Has Control of Devastated Eastern City (7:48 p.m.)

Moscow’s troops are now in full control of the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where Ukrainian troops made a days-long controlled withdrawal this week, local officials and the Russian defense ministry said.

Russia has moved in to occupy the city and three nearby villages, said Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haiday. The city, which was an administrative center, is 90% ruined, he said.

Sievierodonetsk had a pre-war population of about 100,000. It’s been under bombardment for weeks and was the scene of heavy street fighting as well.

Russia to Give Belarus Nuclear-Capable Missile Systems (6:25 p.m.)

President Vladimir Putin Putin said Moscow would transfer Iskander-M missile systems to the Minsk government within months, according to Interfax. The systems can use both ballistic and cruise missiles in nuclear and conventional versions.

Putin met with Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, hours after Russia used Belarusian airspace to fire missiles at Ukraine.

Putin also said the Belarusian army’s SU-25 jets could be retrofitted, if necessary, in Russia and Belarusian pilots trained there was well. Lukashenko asked Putin to help refit the planes to carry nuclear warheads, Interfax reported.

