Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Unity in Renewed Push for Arms

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global leaders to revive the unity they showed during the pandemic and coordinate efforts to deter Vladimir Putin.

“Weapons and sanctions are also a vaccine against Covid-22, which was brought by Russia,” Zelenskiy told a TIME100 Gala event via video-link.

Fighting continued in the east of Ukraine, where Russian forces are pushing to capture the city of Sievierodonetsk, and launch an offensive on Slovyansk, one of the last Ukrainian holdouts in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the situation on the front lines was difficult, with Russian forces able to inflict major losses despite facing resistance. He renewed calls on allies to supply Ukraine with more arms, faster.

Key Developments

(All times in CET)

Ukraine Defense Minister Says Front Line Difficult (11:51 a.m.)

Ukraine needs more weapons to support its defense against Russian forces which are inflicting big losses on the front lines of the war, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov said.

“The situation on the front lines is difficult. Every day we have up to 100 of our soldiers killed and up to 500 wounded,” Reznikov said on Facebook. “The Kremlin continues to press on by sheer mass, stumbles, faces a strong rebuff and suffers huge casualties. But yet still has forces to advance in some parts of the front.”

Ukraine is grateful to the US, UK, Poland and the Baltic states for supplying it with weapons, but the overall amounts and the pace of supply is “absolutely not” satisfactory, he said.

Russia Container Imports Fall After Invasion (11:28 a.m.)

Russian consumers may soon be feeling the impact of its government’s invasion of Ukraine. Major shipping lines like Maersk, CMA-CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd suspended operations shortly after the onset of Russia’s invasion, leaving customers in short supply.

The average number of container ships in Russian waters has dropped 60% from the November peak, according to Bloomberg calculations. The damage inflicted on Russia by sanctions was on full display as the economy swung into a contraction of 3% in April from a year earlier.

Russia’s Lukoil Passes $500 Million Test (11:19 a.m.)

Lukoil PJSC, Russia’s second-biggest oil producer, kept bond cash flowing to investors with its first maturity payment since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine unleashed a wave of international sanctions.

Investors received $500 million for a dollar-denominated bond due June 7, according to people familiar with the transaction, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to comment publicly. Lukoil -- which isn’t sanctioned -- is at the center of a shrinking pool of Russian companies that have managed to stay current on their foreign debts.

Wide-ranging international penalties as well as local restrictions on flows of hard currency abroad make it increasingly difficult for Russian borrowers to get funds into investors’ accounts. The government’s latest coupon payments have yet to make it to bondholders, raising the prospect of the nation’s first sovereign default on its foreign debt in a century.

Russia to Grant Belarus $1.5b: Belta (11:04 a.m.)

Belarus will receive $1.5 billion in financial support from Russia to participate in import substitution programs, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, according to Belta.

Erdogan Criticizes US Buildup in Greece Ahead (9:16 a.m.)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized what he described as an increasing US military presence in neighboring Greece and said Ankara doesn’t believe the buildup is just about countering Russia.

Turkey is increasingly frustrated by what it sees as growing Western military support to fellow NATO member Greece amid long-running territorial conflicts. These frictions have escalated in recent years as Turkey mobilized its navy to claim rights over potential hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean region.

“There are nine US bases right now. They were established in Greece. Against whom were they established? The answer they give is ‘against Russia.’ We don’t buy it, take no offense,” Erdogan said late Wednesday during a joint press conference with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Erdogan Criticises US Bases in Greece Ahead of Military Exercise

Russia Pushes to Capture Donetsk Holdouts (8:43 a.m.)

Fighting for Sievierodonetsk and nearby areas continues as Russian forces look for weaknesses in the defenses of the eastern city, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian army. Most of Sievierodonetsk is under the control of Russia and its proxies but a Ukrainian holdout remains in an industrial zone where the fighting is now concentrated.

The Russian army and its proxies have gained control over 231 settlements in the eastern region of Donetsk and have launched their push for the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk separatists said on Telegram. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk, are the last two big towns under Ukrainian control in the region.

A Russian missile strike targeted the area of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Zelenskiy to Address Singapore Security Confab (8:30 a.m.)

Zelenskiy is set to speak virtually during the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore this week that will be attended by defense chiefs from several countries, including the US and China.

The US and allies such as Japan will be looking to bolster ties among Asian countries at the event amid a broader push to build support for measures to punish Russia for its invasion.

US LNG Outage Sends European Gas Soaring (8:11 a.m.)

Europe’s natural gas prices surged after a fire at a large export terminal in the US promised to wipe out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.

Benchmark futures traded in Amsterdam snapped a six-day falling streak, while UK prices jumped as much as 39%. The Freeport liquefied natural gas facility in Texas, which makes up about a fifth of all US exports of the fuel, will remain closed for at least three weeks. The US sent nearly 75% of all its LNG to Europe in the first four months of this year.

The closure comes as pipeline supplies from Europe’s top providers are also capped. Key facilities in Norway are undergoing annual maintenance this week, while Russia’s supplies are below capacity after several European buyers were cut off for refusing to meet Moscow’s demands to be ultimately paid in rubles for its pipeline fuel.

US LNG Outage Sends European Gas Soaring as Supply Fears Revive

Invasion Hurts Tobacco Industry, BAT Says (8:27 a.m.)

British American Tobacco Plc said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic damage will weigh on how many tobacco products the industry sells this year.

The tobacco industry’s global volume will probably drop about 3% in 2022 as the surge in gas prices reduces consumers’ spending power and economic prospects falter, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said Thursday. BAT’s previous forecast was for a 2.5% industry-wide decline.

BAT Says Global Tobacco Market to Shrink More Than Expected (1)

Germany to Assist Ukraine Burns Victims (8 a.m.)

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach will travel to Ukraine on Thursday to coordinate assistance on the ground for people wounded in the war -- including those with severe burns.

Some badly injured people have been flown to Germany for treatment but others with severe burns have been treated in Ukraine, Lauterbach said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. Germany is also offering help for those, including some children, who need prostheses for lost limbs, Lauterbach said.

US Gas Fire a Blow for Fuel-Starved World (4:25 a.m.)

An explosion that will keep a major US liquefied natural gas export terminal shut for weeks will cut vital supplies to Europe, which is already struggling with uncertainty around flows of the fuel from Russia.

The Freeport LNG export facility in Texas will remain closed for at least three weeks after a fire on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. Almost a fifth of all overseas shipments of gas from the US went via the terminal last month.

The Texas outage is also coinciding with the start of the northern hemisphere summer, when increased use of air conditioners boosts demand from power stations. It’s likely to push European and Asian LNG prices -- which are already trading well above levels for this time of year -- higher still.

LNG buyers will probably start hunting for replacement shipments from the spot market, but there is a dwindling amount of supplies available, according to traders in Asia.

Blinken Blames Russia for Exacerbating Hunger (11:38 p.m.)

Blinken said the US is working to get grain and other goods out of Ukraine and overcome Russia’s blockade so that the commodities can get to markets and to people, which could help lower prices.

About 200 million people worldwide are “severely food insecure,” which is double the number from three years ago, Blinken said at a US Chamber of Commerce event at a meeting of Latin American leaders in Los Angeles.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.