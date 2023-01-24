Ukraine Latest: Poland Asks for German OK to Send Battle Tanks

1
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary approval to send its German-built Leopards, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he’s confident there’ll be a solution soon to provide Ukraine with the boost in firepower it needs to repel an expected new Russian offensive and recapture lost territory.

“I am preparing for a possible decision to send the Leopard tanks and to allow other European and NATO partners to do the same,” Pistorius said in a television interview, pushing back against the suggestion that Germany is dragging its feet.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • US Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War Effort

  • Sweden’s NATO Bid in Doubt After Erdogan Refuses Support

  • Sanctions-Proof Yuan to Putin’s Rescue After Oil Cap Hits Budget

  • Baltic Relations With Moscow Deteriorate in Diplomatic Standoff

On the Ground

Russian troops launched nine missile strikes at settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past day, and conducted 27 air attacks and 79 assaults with multiple-launch rocket systems, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to its morning statement, Russian forces are continuing an offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes north of Donetsk, while all attacks in the direction of Kupyansk were repelled.

(All times CET)

Stoltenberg Confident of Swift Tanks Solution (10 a.m.)

Stoltenberg said Ukraine urgently needs battle tanks both to repel any new Russian offensives but also to equip it to retake territory captured by the invader.

“Russia is preparing for new offensives and we need to enable the Ukrainians fast,” Stoltenberg said in Berlin. “I am confident that there will be a solution soon and I welcome also the clear message from the minister that other NATO allies that have Leopard battle tanks are free to identify those that may be available for Ukraine to make them ready but also to start training the Ukrainian crews.”

Poland to Ask Germany Soon For Tanks Permission (9 a.m.)

Poland plans “within days” to ask for Germany’s permission to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, according to government spokesman Piotr Muller.

The government in Warsaw wants to formally lodge a request with Berlin as part of a coalition of countries and talks are continuing, Muller told Radio Plus. Poland, which wants to send 14 tanks, is working with a “small coalition” of countries to join the effort, Muller said, declining to say how many tanks other nations have pledged.

Zelenskiy Aide Speaks With Sullivan (8:30 a.m.)

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said he discussed the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and energy security with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

They also talked about increasing pressure on Russia via sanctions and the current situation on the front line, Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Russian Church Officials Sanctioned (8 a.m.)

Zelenskiy signed a decree imposing sanctions on 22 Russian orthodox priests and preachers. The decree, published on his website, blocks assets, restricts travel, prevents withdrawal of capital and halts cultural ties, scientific cooperation, and educational and sports contacts.

“Sanctions have been imposed against 22 Russian citizens who, under the guise of spirituality, support terror and genocidal policy,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address.

Zelenskiy Announces Government Shakeup (3:50 a.m.)

Zelenskiy said he’s preparing a personnel shakeup in the government in Kyiv, law enforcement agencies and regional authorities. He made the announcement in a Facebook post but didn’t name specific officials or posts.

He also restricted travel by government employees outside the country. “Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or for any other non-governmental purpose,” he said. The announcement came after Vasyl Lozynskyy, the nation’s deputy minister of communities, development and infrastructure, was detained in a corruption investigation.

--With assistance from Chris Reiter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense Ministry calls expose on suspected food contract corruption “misleading”

    Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has called a journalistic investigation into a food supply contract for the Armed Forces “misleading” and “manipulative”, the Ministry said on Telegram on Jan. 22.

  • German defense minister: Decision on Leopard tanks for Ukraine to be made 'soon'

    German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told ARD that a decision on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will be made "soon" but called for patience in this matter.

  • EU approves more military aid to Ukraine, Germany faces pressure on tanks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to allocate another 500 million euros ($542 million) for military aid for Ukraine, officials said, as Berlin faced more pressure over calls from Kyiv to supply it with German-made Leopard tanks. Agreement on the seventh such tranche of aid came as the EU's 27 foreign ministers met in Brussels after Western countries failed last week to agree on sending Ukraine battle tanks - but pledged billions worth of support.

  • Euro-Area Business Activity Unexpectedly Grows at Start of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The private-sector economy in the euro area unexpectedly returned to growth at the start of 2023, encouraging news that may suggest the region is set for a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemS&P Glo

  • US Airstrike Kills Around 30 al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia, Military Says

    The Jan. 20 strike occurred approximately 260 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu near Galcad, Somalia.

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Indonesian currency climbed 1.2%

  • Ontario storm threatens biggest snowfall of the year so far for many

    Multiple systems will be impacting southern Ontario this week, with forecasters keeping a close eye on a mid-week Texas low that will threaten significant snowfall amounts across the region.

  • WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents

    (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the WHO is seeking more information about the specific raw materials used by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths, as well as whether the companies obtained them from some of the same suppliers, the person said. The WHO also is considering whether to advise families globally to reassess the use of cough syrups for children in general while questions over the safety of some of these products are unresolved, the person said.

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem says phone number hacked, blames Jan. 6 committee leak

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her cell phone was hacked, blaming the incident on the release of documents by the Jan. 6 committee, that included her Social Security number.

  • Next Ramstein meeting to be held in February Ukraines Defence Minister

    Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the next ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as a Ramstein-format meeting, will be held in February. Source: Reznikov on Twitter Quote: "Ramstein 9 will be held in February.

  • Navy offering big bucks to retain senior-enlisted special operators

    Some SEALs and special warfare boat operators are eligible for up to $100,000 to stay on active duty.

  • Four Ukrainian MPs to be deprived of deputy’s seats for holding Russian passports

    Four members of the outlawed Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh) parliamentary faction will be ejected from parliament due to having Russian citizenship, Ukrainian media outlet LB.ua reported on Jan. 23, referring to sources in parliament.

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego pursues Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

    Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego says he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024. Sinema left the Democratic Party in December and hasn't said whether she'll seek a second term. (Jan. 23) (Production: Nathan Ellgren)

  • Inside the Alleged Conspiracy to Defame Matt Schlapp’s Accuser

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyJust hours after CNN confirmed The Daily Beast’s report that a former Herschel Walker campaign staffer had accused conservative powerbroker Matt Schlapp of sexually assaulting him, a Schlapp ally was trying to malign the accuser—publicly and privately.In a text message to this reporter just after midnight on Jan. 12, a Republican fundraiser who’s been working for the Schlapps asked what she thought was a damning question about the accuser: “How’s his

  • Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders. The court denied petitions by James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were each sentenced to just over a year in prison after being found guilty of wire fraud for spoofing, or placing orders with the intent to cancel them before trades are executed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the convictions last July, saying that "spoofing of this kind falls under the wire fraud prohibition."

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Opinion | How Not to Negotiate with Russia

    We’ve already learned a few things about Putin’s approach to peace talks.

  • Aide to Japan’s Prime Minister is scolded by his ‘ashamed’ mom for putting his hands in his pockets during an official trip to the U.S.

    He was labeled "shameful,” “disrespectful” and “arrogant" over the incident.

  • Euro zone business activity back to growth in January -PMI

    LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth in January, adding to signs the downturn in the bloc may not be as deep as feared and that the currency union may escape recession, a survey showed. "The rise in the purchasing managers' indices is likely to fuel hopes among many that the economy in the euro area might just escape a recession after all," said Christoph Weil at Commerzbank. However, Weil added that a clear deterioration in the economic environment continued to point to at least a mild recession.

  • US Confronts China Over State-Owned Firms' Ties to Russian War Effort

    The Biden administration has confronted China's government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned enterprises may be providing assistance for Russia's war effort in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter. The US is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, the people say. Dan Ten Kate reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en