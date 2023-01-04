Ukraine Latest: Germany Sees Little Hope of Peace Coming Soon

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there’s little sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end his war on Ukraine anytime soon “despite all international efforts.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The Russian president started this brutal war of aggression and he alone can end it,” Baerbock said in an interview with news website Table.Media. “If Russia stops bombing and withdraws its soldiers, we will have peace.”

Putin plans to hold talks Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Interfax reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Erdogan has sought to play the role of intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russia Ups Death Toll in Ukraine Strike, Blames Cell-Phone Use

  • McDonald’s Brought a Revolution to Russia, But It Wasn’t Enough

  • Russia’s Oil Flows Slump to 2022-Low as Sanctions Squeeze Moscow

  • Oil’s New Year Misery Deepens as Demand Concerns Tick Up a Notch

  • Europe Gas Falls Again as Warm Weather Brings Relief for Markets

On the Ground

Russian forces focused on a push toward Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and were attempting to improve their positions near Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Lyman, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near 10 settlements mainly in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it added. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched seven missile strikes, 18 air attacks and targeted civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions with multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the statement.

(All times CET)

Germany Approved Arms for Ukraine Worth €2.2 billion (9 a.m.)

Germany authorized deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine worth about €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) last year, more than a quarter of the total approvals for arms exports of €8.4 billion, according to a government report.

“The balance sheet of the German government in its first year in office shows the results of value-driven arms-export policy in the face of the changing times,” Sven Giegold, a deputy economy minister, said in an emailed statement.

Russia Says 89 Died in Ukraine Attack (8:50 a.m.)

Russia said 89 soldiers died in a Ukrainian rocket attack on New Year’s Day, raising the estimate for the number killed from 63 in what is the deadliest acknowledged Russian death toll of the war.

The defense ministry in Moscow blamed soldiers’ mobile phone use for the incident, saying it allowed Ukrainian forces to locate their coordinates, according to a Telegram statement. Russian military bloggers have accused defense chiefs of negligence for stationing mobilized conscripts next to a weapons depot, multiplying the casualties after Ukrainian forces fired at the base in the Russia-controlled part of eastern Ukraine with US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Ukraine Hopes to Get Bradleys in Coming Months (8:30 a.m.)

Ukraine is talking with US officials about taking delivery of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and is hopeful of getting them within the next few months, according to Andriy Melnyk, a deputy foreign minister in the government in Kyiv.

“Of course we’re discussing weapons deliveries and the Americans know what we need,” Melnyk said in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “Right now we’re mostly talking about the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which can be delivered, and I am hopeful that we’ll also get this support in the next months.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Velykyi Potomkin Island, Kherson Oblast

    As of the evening of 2 January, Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the island of Velykyi Potomkin between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Source: Informed sources of Ukrainska Pravda, video shared by Oleksii Honcharenko, a parliamentarian of the European Solidarity party on Telegram Details: Honcharenko also shared a video of a Ukrainian soldier talking about the liberation of the island.

  • Despite losses, occupiers continue their offensive on Bakhmut front

    As of the evening of 2 January, the occupiers continued to focus on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack and 28 air strikes.

  • Browns DE Chase Winovich ready for 'really cool game' against hometown Pittsburgh Steelers

    Now healthy and making plays on the field for the Browns, Chase Winovich is excited to be going home to Pittsburgh this Sunday to face the Steelers.

  • FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Campaign Finance Charges

    The former crypto giant allegedly defrauded millions of investors through FTX crypto schemes

  • Officials brace for more storms and flood threat over next 14 days in Modesto area

    The next storm Wednesday looks to be windy as well as wet.

  • Want a July 4 campsite at Big Sur, Leo Carrillo or Crystal Cove? Get up early on Jan. 4

    Yes, it's still winter. But if you want to go camping on July 4 — or any time in July — now is the time to start booking at some of California's most popular campgrounds.

  • Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code

    A preliminary review of the thousands of pages of Donald Trump’s tax returns released by a key congressional committee on Friday confirms that the former president was using business losses in the tens of millions of dollars to reduce his annual tax liability, in some cases all the way down to zero. While one of…

  • Russia prepares new offensive actions, may attack from north or east

    Russia is not planning to end the war against Ukraine but will continue offensive operations on various fronts. Source: Website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, quoting Andrii Cherniak, a representative from Defence Intelligence, Quote from Cherniak: "According to Ukrainian military intelligence estimates, the Russians will try to continue conducting offensive operations next year.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Optimism Grows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced with US futures as favorable news reports from China and data from Europe boosted risk appetite. The dollar fell and Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed, with an unexpected slowing of French inflation adding to signs of easing price pressure in the euro area. A r

  • Rare view from front lines of war in Ukraine

    Ian Lee got a rare view from the front lines of war-torn Bakhmut, which is currently the most dangerous place in Ukraine as Russia throws wave after wave of troops at the city.

  • Russian rouble down with oil prices, trade remains thin

    The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday amid lower oil prices and thin trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 71.54 and had lost 1.1% to trade at 75.64 versus the euro. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $81.8 a barrel.

  • Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops

    Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89. Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement late Tuesday that phone signals allowed Kyiv's forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike. The Russian military is taking unspecified measures to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future,” Sevryukov said, and promised to punish officials responsible for the blunder.

  • Russia keeps nuclear weapons carriers in Crimea

    The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has said that Russia keeps its ground-based, air-launched and sea-based carriers of nuclear weapons in temporarily occupied Crimea. Source: Ukrinform news agency, quoting Andrii Cherniak, representative of the Defence Intelligence Quote: "The Defence Intelligence sees that carriers of nuclear weapons that are ground-based, air-launched and sea-based are located in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea at the moment.

  • Jeff Saturday thinks Colts players should have gone after Kayvon Thibodeaux

    The NFL has cracked down on taunting in recent years in order to minimize ill will among opposing players. A legal celebration by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux engendered plenty of ill will on Sunday, against the Colts. But not as much as interim coach Jeff Saturday would have liked to see. In one of [more]

  • Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal

    Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year. Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.

  • Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

    Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of the scene in Makiivka, a town in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing big chunks of concrete under a clear blue sky. In the attack, which apparently happened last weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple launch system, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

  • Blinken talks Lula White House visit, Venezuela with top Brazil diplomat

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazil's new Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed a trip to Washington by newly sworn-in leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also talked about Venezuela, ministry sources told Reuters. At a time when the Biden administration is relaxing some sanctions on Venezuela, the new Brazilian government could become a bridge with Caracas due to Lula's good relations with Venezuelan leaders, they said.

  • Spanish services activity expands again in December

    S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Spain's services sector, which accounts for around half of Spanish economic output, rose to 51.6 last month from 51.2 in November, above the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction. "Although modest, when viewed through the prism of widespread cost pressures and ongoing economic uncertainty, the latest data point to reasonable sector performance, even more so when we add in another month of employment gains," S&P Global Economics Director Paul Smith said.

  • New in 2023: Here comes the first-ever surface drone fleet

    Over the past year or so, Task Force 59 has operated surface drones in U.S. 5th Fleet waters for more than 25,000 hours.

  • Experts Predict Where the Housing Market Is Headed in 2023

    It has been a wild few years for the housing market. If you're thinking about buying or selling in the new year, you're probably feeling a bit apprehensive about the process. Related: Why Buying...