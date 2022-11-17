Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Officials to See Blast Site, Zelenskiy Says

1
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials will travel to the site of a missile blast in eastern Poland as Kyiv wants to be part of the investigation into the incident, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a videolink interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Zelenskiy said that there will be no peace unless the entire territory of Ukraine is returned, adding that ending the war depends on Russia’s “political will.”

A Black Sea grain-export deal will be prolonged by 120 days, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on Twitter. He called the move “another important step in the global fight against the food crisis.”

President Joe Biden said evidence does not back up Zelenskiy’s assertion that Russia fired the missile that landed in Poland, as the US and allies continue to de-escalate the incident. The blast that killed two people has put Ukraine’s air defenses under the spotlight as Kyiv’s allies face growing pressure to deliver more anti-air weapons.

Key Developments

  • Ukraine Says Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged for 120 Days

  • Biden Disputes Zelenskiy Claim on Missile That Hit Poland

  • Polish Blast Puts Focus on Ukraine Need for Stronger Air Defense

  • Repair Crews Dodge Bullets, Splice Cable to Keep Ukraine Online

  • How the Russia-Ukraine War Can and Cannot End: Leonid Bershidsky

  • Believe It or Not, Ukrainians Now Nazi Satanists: Andreas Kluth

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops rebuffed Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and near Verkhnyokamianske, Soledar, Nevelske, Maryinka and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region, according to Ukraine’s Military Staff. Russian troops are still seeking to advance near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, after a string of painful setbacks including a retreat from the southern city of Kherson.

(All times CET)

Russia Must Leave Territory Including Crimea, Zelenskiy Says (10:20 a.m.)

President Zelenskiy said Russian forces must leave Ukrainian territory -- including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as well as the eastern Donbas region -- to bring an end to the nine-month war.

“This is not just a state within a state, it’s part of our country and part of our sovereignty,” Zelenskiy told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore via video link. The Ukrainian leader reinforced his message that he wouldn’t negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Missiles Hit Infrastructure Targets in Several Regions, Authorities Say (10:15 a.m.)

Russia hit infrastructure targets in several regions on Thursday morning. Strikes on Dnipro damaged an industrial company and several residences, injuring eight people, local authorities said. Strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region destroyed several residences and killed at least four, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Zelenskiy’s office.

An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was also hit, Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram. Three people were injured in the Izium discrict of the Kharkiv region where another infrastructure was targeted, local governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy Insists Missile in Poland Blast Was Russian (9:45 a.m.)

“The most important thing is for an investigation to take place,” Zelenskiy said in an online interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, commenting on the missile blast in Poland earlier this week.

He insisted that the missile, which hit inside Polish territory close to the border on Tuesday, was Russian in the face of western reports that it may have been from his country’s air defense. “I am sure this was a Russian missile and I am sure we launched air defense missiles,” Zelenskiy said.

Poland May Allow Ukrainian Observers in Missile Blast Probe (8:30 a.m.)

Polish President Andrzej Duda sees “no obstacles” to Ukrainian observers taking part in an investigation into the causes of the missile blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, the head of the National Security Office Jacek Siewiera said.

The decision will ultimately depend on agreement with other NATO members, Siewiera told RMF FM radio Thursday. Polish prosecutors will carry out the investigation, according to Siewiera.

Black Sea Grain Deal to Be Extended for 120 Days, Ukraine Says (8:20 a.m.)

The Ukraine grain-export deal will be prolonged by 120 days, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov said in a post on Twitter. He called the move “another important step in the global fight against the food crisis.” Kubrakov said separately on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said the deal that ensured the flow of grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine through the Black Sea looked like it “will continue,” according to remarks at a Group of Twenty nations meeting in Bali. Turkey helped to broker the original agreement with Russia, which was due to expire Nov. 19.

