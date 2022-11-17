Ukraine Latest: Grain Deal, Zelenskiy to Speak After US Rebuff

(Bloomberg) -- A Black Sea grain-export deal will be prolonged by 120 days, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on Twitter. He called the move “another important step in the global fight against the food crisis.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden said evidence does not back up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy‘s assertion that Russia fired a missile that landed in Poland, as the US and allies continue to de-escalate the deadly incident.

Zelenskiy was due to speak remotely at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Thursday morning. Zelenskiy has said he believed the rocket came from Russia and called for Kyiv to be involved in the investigation.

The blast that killed two people in Poland near its eastern border has put Ukraine’s air defenses under the spotlight as Kyiv’s allies face growing pressure to deliver more anti-air weapons to fend off intensifying Russian attacks.

Key Developments

Ukraine Says Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged for 120 Days

Biden Disputes Zelenskiy Claim on Missile That Hit Poland

Polish Blast Puts Focus on Ukraine Need for Stronger Air Defense

Repair Crews Dodge Bullets, Splice Cable to Keep Ukraine Online

How the Russia-Ukraine War Can and Cannot End: Leonid Bershidsky

Believe It or Not, Ukrainians Now Nazi Satanists: Andreas Kluth

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops rebuffed Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and near Verkhnyokamianske, Soledar, Nevelske, Maryinka and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region, according to Ukraine’s Military Staff. Russian troops are still seeking to advance near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, after a string of painful setbacks including a retreat from the southern city of Kherson.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Ukrainian City of Dnipro Hit by Russian Missiles (8:55 a.m.)

Two infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine were hit repeatedly in a Russian attack Thursday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Telegram. There is one casualty, according to preliminary estimates.

An infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was hit by a Russian missile, Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram.

Poland May Allow Ukrainian Observers in Missile Blast Probe (8:30 a.m.)

Polish President Andrzej Duda sees “no obstacles” to Ukrainian observers taking part in an investigation into the causes of the missile blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, the head of the National Security Office Jacek Siewiera said.

The decision will ultimately depend on agreement with other NATO members, Siewiera told RMF FM radio Thursday. Polish prosecutors will carry out the investigation, according to Siewiera.

Black Sea Grain Deal to Be Extended for 120 Days, Ukraine Says (8:20 a.m.)

The Ukraine grain-export deal will be prolonged by 120 days, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov said in a post on Twitter. He called the move “another important step in the global fight against the food crisis.” Kubrakov said separately on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said the deal that ensured the flow of grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine through the Black Sea looked like it “will continue,” according to remarks at a Group of Twenty nations meeting in Bali. Turkey helped to broker the original agreement with Russia, which was due to expire Nov. 19.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.