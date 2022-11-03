Ukraine Latest: Grain Exports to Continue; G-7 Ministers Talk

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said grain exports through the Black Sea safe-passage corridor will continue, as foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations prepared to meet Thursday in the German city of Muenster to discuss Ukraine’s plight, including Russian attacks on water and power supplies.

The G-7 is still working to bring other nations on board with its plan to cap Russian oil prices, even as the US is scaling back the scheme and trying to offer clarity about the plan to oil traders.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the NATO military alliance, will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as he lobbies for all allies to ratify membership bids by Sweden and Finland.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Wheat Extends Slump as Russia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Urges World to Resist Fatigue With the War

  • Uniper Suffers €40 Billion Loss Amid Russian Gas Supply Cuts

  • How Ukrainians Are Protecting Their Centuries-Old Culture From Putin’s Invasion

On the Ground

A Russian drone damaged an energy facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine late Wednesday, leaving several districts without electricity and water, mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram. Russian forces also struck Kharkiv in the northeast, local authorities reported. Over the past day Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults near 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular update on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Eight Ships Due Through Grain Corridor on Thursday, UN Says (8:55 a.m.)

Eight ships are scheduled to transit through the Ukraine crop-export corridor on Thursday, according to a United Nations spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That includes seven outbound ships, plus one inbound.

The moves come after Russia’s announcement Wednesday that it would resume its participation in the Ukraine grain deal, abruptly reversing course after suspending it over the weekend. The disruption had spurred a temporarily halt to vessel traffic through the channel. Ukraine exported 10 million tonnes of foodstuffs to 43 countries since the deal took effect, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Ukrainian Electricity Cutoffs Continue (08:10 a.m.)

Ukraine’s power grid operator NPC Ukrenergo continued electricity cutoffs on Wednesday in 10 out of the country’s 24 regions, excluding annexed Crimea, as the war-torn nation struggled to fix heavy damage inflicted by Russia’s air attacks since last month.

Emergency blackouts were extended to Thursday from the previous day in the Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, while scheduled power cutoffs lasting several hours persist in another seven northern and central regions, and in the capital Kyiv. Ukraine says 40% of its energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russia’s missile attacks.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses all External Power Again, Energoatom Says (8 a.m.)

The last two high-voltage power lines that connected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to the national grid were damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday, Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said on Telegram. The plant is now supplied by diesel generators, with fuel inventories sufficient to cover their work in complete blackout mode for 15 days, according to the statement.

Energoatom reiterated its appeal to the international community for urgent measures to demilitarize the plant, saying that Ukraine’s capabilities of ensuring security there are limited.

Zelenskiy Says Grain Exports Will Continue (7:50 a.m.)

“The grain export initiative will continue,” President Zelenskiy said in a statement. “Russian blackmailing has led to nothing.”

Zelenskiy said he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about issues including the security of the Black Sea grain-export corridor, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners. “We also discussed constant Russian provocations, Iranian drones, missile strikes of the Russian army,” he said. “For example today a Russian airplane launched cruise missiles near the Snake Island, and they flew over the grain corridor. Each such launch, and they are almost daily, directly threatens food export.”

