Ukraine Latest: Grain Prices Could Jump After Russian Deal Exit

Kyiv’s allies, including the US, UK and EU, condemned Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday urged Russia to reconsider, even as a Russian lawmaker said Moscow’s ready to “completely replace Ukrainian grain.”

Russia suspended the deal after drone strikes against its naval vessels in annexed Crimea. Ukraine since August has exported about 9 million tonnes of foodstuffs, including wheat and corn, via the agreement. Wheat futures ended Friday at a five-week low on worries about demand, but could jump again after Russia’s move.

Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine in pausing its run of six consecutive interest rate cuts. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that Russia’s call-up of 300,000 reservists is complete.

Key Developments

‘Terrifying’ Putin Driven by ‘Evil Forces,’ ECB’s Lagarde Says

Russia Pulls Out of Black Sea Grain Safe-Transit Deal After Drone Strikes

Putin Stirs EU Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for Arms

Russian Air Travel is Back, But Aircraft Lack Service, Parts

UK Bans Russian LNG Even Though Imports Have Already Stopped

On the Ground

Russia continues its offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka area, Ukraine’s General Staff said. On Saturday, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in several settlements in the Donetsk region. Russia continues to target critical infrastructure and civilian homes, and in the past day launched 5 missile and 23 air strikes as well as more than 100 rockets. Kremlin troops shelled the northern Sumy region that borders Russia, and in the southern Mykolaiv region attacked the port area of Ochakiv. Some infrastructure was damaged as well as an apartment building and civilian garages, officials said. Belarus continues to support Russian troops under the recently formed joint initiative, and individual units continue to move into its territory, Ukraine said.

(All times CET)

UN Says ‘Discussing Next Steps’ on Grain Initiative (10 a.m.)

The UN’s Joint Coordination Center for the Black Sea grain initiative said it’s “discussing next steps” after Russia’s move on Saturday to exit the agreement.

In a statement late on Saturday, the center confirmed that there is now no protocol on place for the movement of inbound or outbound vessels on Sunday.

On Saturday, nine vessels transited the maritime corridor established by the JCC, five outbound and four inbound.

Ukraine Slams Russia’s ‘False Pretext’ on Grain Deal (9:05 a.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Moscow planned “well in advance” to pull out of the grain export initiative, and used Saturday’s drone attacks off annexed Crimea as a “false pretext.”

The explosions near Sevastapol were 220 kilometers (136 miles) away from the grain-shipping corridor on the western edge of the Black Sea, Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago.”

Russia on Saturday said some of the vessels targeted by drones had been involved in the safe-transit efforts. Ukraine hasn’t taken responsibility for the drone attack.

Russian Lawmaker Says Moscow Ready to Replace Ukrainian Grain (8 a.m.)

Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, said overnight that Moscow “is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market” after pulling out of the Black Sea initiative.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russia is attempting a public relations stunt by offering grain “most likely stolen from Ukraine” while shutting the safe-transit export corridor from Ukraine.

“Russia blocks 2 million (!) tons of grain for Algeria, Yemen, Vietnam, Bangladesh & others RIGHT NOW,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’ (10:54 p.m.)

President Joe Biden denounced Russia’s announcement that it was suspending participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine as “purely outrageous.”

“It’s going to increase starvation,” Biden said Saturday after casting his midterm election ballot early in Wilmington, Delaware. “There’s no reason for them to do that. But they’re always looking for some rationale to be able to say the reason they’re doing something outrageous is because the West made them do it. And there’s just no merit to what they’re doing.”

Russia has said it is suspending the deal because of drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea Fleet.

Russia Deliberately Worsens Food Crisis, Zelenskiy Says (9:51 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was “predictable” that Russia would suspend the deal to ease Ukrainian grain exports, saying 170 ships are already held up for Russian inspection.

“More than 2 million tons of food are in the sea,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “Algeria, Egypt, Yemen, Bangladesh, Vietnam, others could all be destabilized by this Russian decision to block exports.”

Zelenskiy urged a strong international reaction to Russia’s decision, including from the UN and G-20. “How can Russia be in the G-20, if it is deliberately working for hunger on several continents?” he said. “This is nonsense.”

EU, UK Condemn Russia Grain Block (8:59 p.m.)

The EU condemned Russia’s announcement it would suspend exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. The export program is “a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that the deal with Russia to export grain is “instrumental to global food security.”

Russia Pulls Out of Grain Deal After Drone Attack (5 p.m.)

Russia’s defense ministry said it’s halting involvement in a deal allowing the safe transit of exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports following drone strikes against its naval vessels.

The foreign ministry called the suspension “indefinite,” and said its representatives at the coordination center in Istanbul had been sent relevant instructions.

More than 9 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped under the deal since August. Ukraine’s Grain Association has said exports could reach 50 million tons if shipments are allowed to proceed.

New Prisoner Exchange Taking Place, Officials Say (1:50 p.m.)

Russia and Ukraine exchanged about 50 prisoners each on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said on Telegram, without giving further details.

It was the second exchange in four days after Ukraine reported Wednesday that 10 of its servicemen were released. Last week, 108 women returned to Ukraine in a prisoner swap.

Presidential aide Andriy Yermak said 52 Ukrainian prisoners, including officers, medics, sergeants and soldiers, were freed. The swap included two civilians, he said. Some of the prisoners were captured from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

