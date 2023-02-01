Ukraine Latest: US Ambassador Vows to Isolate Russia at the UN

4
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration and its allies are working to isolate Russia at the global body, and called for an overhaul of the Security Council to blunt Moscow’s impact. She spoke in an interview at Bloomberg’s Washington headquarters.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US and European officials met Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv to discuss a range of issues including transparency for reconstruction, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government intensifies a crackdown on corruption.

The US will supply Ukraine with longer-range artillery and ammunition as part of a new $2 billion package of military assistance, a person familiar with the matter said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Longer-Range Artillery Part of $2 Billion in US Aid for Ukraine

  • Putin’s War Machine Helps Keep Russian Industry Humming

  • Ukraine’s Allies Reject Giving Fighter Jets in Blow to Zelenskiy

  • Lula Brushes Off Scholz’s Appeal to Send Arms to Kyiv

  • Lula Can’t Tell Vladimir from Volodymyr: Andreas Kluth

On the Ground

Ukraine expects fiercer fighting in February and March, said Andriy Yusov, representative for the Defense Ministry’s intelligence service. He said Russian troops continued to make territorial gains but with higher losses than those suffered by Ukraine. Russia carried out five air attacks and six missile strikes as well as more than 65 salvos from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near eight settlements in the Donetsk region, the General Staff said.

(All times CET)

Biden Administration Says It Freezes Assets of Father-Son Arms Dealers (7:39 p.m.)

The Biden administration froze the US-based assets of people and companies linked to what it said was a father-and-son network of arms dealers that conspired to evade sanctions on Russia’s defense sector.

The group, led by Igor and Jonatan Zimenkov, “engaged in projects connected to Russian defense capabilities” including by supplying high-tech devices after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. It said the network used shell companies and individuals in Singapore, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Israel to move money while “attempting to maintain a lawful appearance.”

“We are determined to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet. “We will continue to take actions that weaken Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine.”

US Envoy Vows to Isolate Russia at UN, Condemns Wagner Group (7 p.m.)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration is working to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government at the global body but acknowledged the challenge inherent in Russia holding a veto-wielding seat on the Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield singled out the Wagner Group, the private mercenary army that has fought for Putin’s forces in Ukraine, over its actions in Ukraine and on the African continent. She said the US would look for new ways to counter the group’s impact in Ukraine and Africa, where it’s providing security to several governments.

Read the full story here.

US Official Says Nations Don’t Want to Depend on Russian Arms (6:45 p.m.)

The US is being approached by countries who want to diversify away from Russian weapons in part because of their poor performance in Ukraine, Jessica Lewis, assistant secretary of state for political and military affairs, said.

“We’re actually having countries come to us and saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking to diversify because of thebUkraine war, not just because of Russia’s actions but also because we’re seeing, you know, challenges with how the Russian equipment is operating,” Lewis told reporters, without naming such nations.

She added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had sparked a “tectonic shift in our security assistance,”with the US and dozens of allies moving at “unprecedented” speed to ship increasingly sophisticated weapons to help Ukraine’s frontline fighters.

Ukraine Invites French Weapon Makers to Test Arms in War (6:00 p.m.)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov met with top officials from Directorate General of Armaments and chiefs of weapon producers in France and invited them to test their products in war conditions, he said on Facebook.

Reznikov also held consultations on creating stockpiles of munitions for the Crotale short-range air-defense system in Ukraine and also signed a memorandum with Thales to supply two GM-200 radars which can be used to track missiles and aircraft.

EU Set to Train as Many as 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers (3:45 p.m.)

The European Union is set to announce at its meeting with Ukraine Thursday that it will double its target of training Ukrainian troops under its new military mission, now aiming to run drills and teach as many as 30,000 soldiers this year, according to EU officials.

The mission, which began late last year, takes place in Poland and German with various EU countries involved in providing Ukrainian soldiers with specialized training, including demining.

Druzhba Oil Flows Normal After Pumping Station Shelled (2:20 p.m.)

Druzhba pipeline, which deliveries oil to some eastern European nations, “is operating normally” after the shelling of the Novozybkovo pumping station, near Russia’s border with Belarus and Ukraine, said Igor Dyomin, spokesman at Russia’s oil-pipeline operator. No injuries reported from the shelling on Monday evening and damage is being repaired, he added.

Novozybkovo station is used during peak loads on Druzhba pipeline and on a one-off basis. The station was last turned in 2022, and that was just for a few hours, according to Dyomin.

Biden Likely to Visit Central Europe in February, Poland Says (12:55 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden is likely to visit central Europe this month, Polish President Andrzej Duda says at a news conference in Riga, Latvia, alongside President Egils Levits.

Authorities Stage Raids in Anti-Graft Crackdown (12:47 p.m.)

Ukrainian authorities carried out raids, including on the home of businessman Igor Kolomoisky, and announced probes into officials in a stepped up push to fight corruption and abuse of power.

The former head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s procurement department is under investigation over purchases of poor-quality vests for the military, the Security Service of Ukraine and Prosecutor General’s Office say on Telegram, without identifying the official.

The Kyiv city tax authority chief’s home and office were also searched amid a probe into alleged abuses, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation said on its website.

Turkey Would Treat Separate Finnish NATO Bid More Favorably (10:46 a.m.)

NATO must decide whether to separate Finland’s membership application from Sweden’s as talks with the latter have ground to a halt, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Estonia.

“It’s not up to Turkey to separate the two membership processes,” Cavusoglu said. “It’s up to these two countries, but mainly NATO. If they separate the bids, Turkey would look more favorably to Finland’s bid.”

Turkey said it wouldn’t ratify Sweden’s bid unless it meets a demand to crackdown on supporters of Kurdish militants and other illegal groups.

Japan Eyes G-7 Video Summit 1 Year Into War (10:33 a.m.)

Japan is making arrangements to hold a video summit meeting among leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Feb. 24, one year after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, the Kyodo news service reported, citing unidentified officials.

Ukraine to Analyze HRW Report on Mines (10:19 a.m.)

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it would analyze a Human Rights Watch report over the alleged use of rocket-fired antipersonnel mines in the Kharkiv region when Russian forces occupied the area. The ministry said Ukraine, which is signatory to The 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, adheres in full to its international obligations on mines, and called on HRW to step up pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

Russian forces have used antipersonnel mines in multiple areas across Ukraine, including booby traps, since its invasion, HRW said in the report. Ukraine has accused Russia of using spreading mines with the use of rockets over large parts of the Kharkiv region.

Spain to Provide Leopards, El País Says (8:39 a.m.)

Spain plans to supply between four and six Leopard tanks to Ukraine, El País said, citing people in the government it didn’t identify.

The final number will depend on the contribution of other countries, as well as on the overall condition of the 53 tanks Spain stored 10 years ago, whose revamp is currently being discussed with the military industry.

Putin’s War Keeps Russian Industry Humming (8:19 a.m.)

Surging military production is helping to keep Russian industry going strong, offsetting much of the damage done by international sanctions and other fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.

Industrial output ended 2022 down only 0.7%, according to a consensus of forecasts compiled by Bloomberg ahead of the release of official figures later Wednesday. According to Bloomberg Economics, there was practically no decline as manufacturing helped make up for declines in other sectors.

NATO Praises Japan’s Plan to Boost Defense (3:23 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was glad Japan had set out on a path that would take it to a place where its defense spending would represent about 2% of its economy.

Speaking at an event in Tokyo during a visit to Japan, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needs continued support for as long as it takes.

Longer-Range Artillery Part of $2 Billion in US Aid (2:40 a.m.)

The US will provide Ukraine with longer-range artillery and ammunition as part of a new $2 billion package of military assistance, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.

The package is being finalized as Ukraine prepares for a new Russian offensive and tries to not only hold onto recaptured territory but to seize fresh advantages on the battlefield.

The new aid will consist largely of artillery and rounds and not include advanced weapons like long-range missiles, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plans had not been announced.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza Strip

    Militants fired a rocket into Israel's south on Wednesday, the army said, setting off sirens and raising already heightened tensions under the country's new ultranationalist government. The rocket from the Gaza Strip was intercepted, according to the military. Israel usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes, raising the possibility of further escalation.

  • Russia sentences exiled journalist to prison over Ukraine war remarks

    Nevzorov, a veteran journalist and ex-politician, was persecuted for saying Russian forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in besieged Mariupol.

  • More African Nations Are Expected to Tap the G-20’s Debt-Restructuring Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- More African countries are expected to join Chad, Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana in seeking to restructure debts under the Group-of-20 nations’ so-called Common Framework, the head of a United Nations panel said.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPorsche Blunder Pu

  • US stocks slip as investors brace for an 8th consecutive Fed rate hike

    The Federal Reserve started raising rates last March to combat inflation, and markets broadly expect a 25-basis-point hike on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Is About to Test the Adage ‘Don’t Fight the Fed’

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s 40% rally in Bitcoin is heading toward a potentially big test in the shape of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Crypto, stocks and bonds ha

  • Log burner rule change in England could land users with £300 fines

    The tightening of regulations may lead to criminal records for those flouting them, a new policy says.

  • How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

    The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden's administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. The at-home nasal swabs, COVID-19 vaccines as well as their accompanying boosters, treatments and other products that scientists have developed over the last three years will still be authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration once the public health emergency is over.

  • Tories relaunch 90s Eurosceptic group to hold Rishi Sunak to account on Brexit

    Senior Tories vowed to hold Rishi Sunak’s feet to the fire over Brexit at the relaunch of a Eurosceptic campaign group on Tuesday night.

  • Convicted Khmer Rouge leader moved to Cambodian state prison

    Khieu Samphan, who was convicted by a U.N.-backed tribunal of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role as a leader of the communist Khmer Rouge when they ruled Cambodia in 1975-1979, has been transferred from the tribunal’s jail to serve his life sentence at a state prison. The tribunal, called the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, said in a statement Wednesday that Khieu Samphan was moved on Monday from its custom-built detention facility to serve the remainder of his sentence in the provincial prison in Kandal, which adjoins the capital, Phnom Penh.

  • DPS: Joint operation aims to crack down on violent crimes

    The collaborative effort resulted in 181 traffic stops and 34 arrests, including 21 for felonies. Seven gang members were also identified

  • EU judges to keep power over Northern Ireland under new Brexit deal, Brussels insists

    European Union judges will continue to have jurisdiction over Northern Ireland under the new Brexit deal on the Irish Sea border, Brussels said on Wednesday.

  • Hynix Posts Record Loss on Slump in Memory-Chip Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. stuck with plans to halve 2023 capital spending after reporting its biggest quarterly loss on record, hammered by a historic chip industry slump. Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Sl

  • Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

    A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal on Wednesday but traffic in the global waterway was unaffected, a canal spokesperson said. The Bahamas-flagged Grace Emilia suffered a malfunction of its rudder and tugboats pulled it to the side of the canal to allow other vessels to pass, said George Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt's Suez Canal Authority. Safwat, the spokesperson, said 68 vessels transited the canal on Wednesday.

  • The WTO no longer serves U.S. foreign-policy interests

    The U.S. and its allies established the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade to limit tariffs and quantitative restrictions and to promote trade in goods. Re-christened the WTO in 1995, agreements were added to cover trade in services and discipline domestic policies affecting commerce in areas such as foreign-investment performance requirements, intellectual-property protection, product standards, government procurement, and industrial policies. An underlying objective was to promote economic integration to deter war and strengthen national security.

  • Subway’s late cofounder left half the company to a charity—and it could be a $5 billion donation

    Dr. Peter Buck started Subway in the 1960s with a $1,000 investment.

  • Wolfspeed to build $3-billion EV chip plant in Germany, subsidy approval expected in months

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed will build a $3-billion chip plant and a research and development centre in Germany, it said on Wednesday, expecting to start construction within months provided it receives subsidy approval from the European Union. Chancellor Olaf Scholz characterised the investment decisions as an example of "the logic of open markets and transatlantic cooperation", a nod to ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Europe on the knock-on effect of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on European firms. The factory will be located on the site of a decomissioned coal plant in the Saarland region and is expected to rank as the world's biggest facility for chips made out of silicon carbide, with production poised to start in 2027.

  • Rep. Katie Porter talks about her Senate bid

    Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is running to be California's next senator. Porter spoke to CBS News about her campaign, her opponents, and key issues she is fighting for, like ending the filibuster, and banning lawmakers from trading stocks.

  • No need for affirmation — DP World Tour players have never had it so good

    Pelley has lots to be positive about. This season’s DP World Tour, for instance, boasts record prize money of over $144M.

  • Bitcoin Suisse Chair on EU Parliament’s Restrictions on Banks’ Crypto Holdings

    The European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted to impose strict restrictions on banks seeking to hold crypto. Luzius Meisser, Chair of Switzerland's largest crypto broker Bitcoin Suisse, discusses E.U. Parliament's reaction to the contagion and its impact on the crypto market.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com