Ukraine Latest: Biden, McConnell Pay Tribute to Crash Victims

12
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is planning to send Stryker armored vehicles in its next package of military aid to Ukraine, adding another new and more powerful weapons system that it had previously withheld, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his deputy were among at least 14 people who died in a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, near the capital Kyiv. They are the highest-ranking Ukrainian officials to have lost their lives since Russia’s war began in February.

A child was among those killed when the emergency services helicopter went down in flames near a kindergarten and an apartment building this morning, authorities said after search and rescue operations ended, revising an earlier count. An additional 25 people were injured, including 11 children. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the victims.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • US Weighs Sending Stryker Vehicles in a Ukraine Aid Package

  • Ukrainian Interior Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv

  • Ukraine Seeks to Add Steel to Grain Export Deal, Minister Says

  • War in Ukraine Strains Ties Between Putin and His Old Serb Ally

  • Enterprising Russians Plug Consumer Gaps Caused by Sanctions

On the Ground

Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on the assault toward the eastern city of Bakhmut, while also conducting unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near nine settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and shot down a Russian Su-25 jet near Soledar, according to the General Staff’s statement. The Nikopol district in the central Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled again overnight, local authorities said on Telegram.

(All times CET)

Biden, McConnell Express Condolences After Crash (5:20 a.m.)

President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell were among those who expressed condolences over the death of Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and at least 13 other people who died in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday.

Biden, in a Twitter post, called Monastyrsky “reformer and patriot.” McConnell tweeted of the crash victims: “I know their commitment to the defense of their country and its freedom and sovereignty will live on as Ukraine keeps up its brave fight.”

US Plans to Send Stryker Vehicles in Next Aid Package (5:20 a.m.)

The US plans to send about 100 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new package of military aid worth about $2.5 billion, adding another more powerful weapons system that it had previously withheld, people familiar with the matter said.

The US was poised to unveil a new aid package as part of a broader announcement by western allies of new hardware for Ukraine that’s set for Friday, when defense ministers meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The people added that the plans remain incomplete and could change.

Ukraine Welcomes IAEA Missions on Nuclear Power Plants (7:39 p.m.)

Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency have coordinated their actions to ensure safety at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities by deploying permanent IAEA missions at four nuclear power plants, including Chernobyl and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

“We will continue to work on withdrawal of Russian troops and ‘Rosatom’ personnel from the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP and return the plant under the control of Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

Allies Escalate Talk of Sending Heavier Weapons to Ukraine (7:07 p.m.)

“There is an urgent need” to seen heavier weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said. “Time matters.”

Sending such weapons — including potentially full-fledged battle tanks — will be on the agenda when western allies meet in Ramstein Germany, on Friday.

“We believe that the provision of modern tanks will significantly help and improve Ukrainians’ ability to fight where they’re fighting now and going forward more effectively,” John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council told reporters in Washington.

But the US so far has declined to commit its Abrams tanks, which officials portray as gas-guzzlers that are especially difficult to maintain on the battlefield.

‘We Simply Do Not Know’ Cause of Copter Crash, US Says (6:50 p.m.)

“We don’t have any notion right now as to what caused that crash to occur” and “we simply do not know” if Russia caused it, Kirby, the US spokesman, said of the helicopter crash that killed 14 people in Urkaine, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

Zelenskiy at Davos Urges Allies to Speed Aid to Ukraine (6:00 p.m.)

“The world must not hesitate today and ever,” the Ukrainian leader told the World Economic Forum via a video link. “Mobilization of the world must outpace next military mobilization of our joint enemy. The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia’s next missile attacks.”

Canada to Provide Ukraine 200 Armored Personnel Carriers (3:00 p.m.)

The machines are additional Canadian military aid to Ukraine, which has already reached $1 billion, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said in Kyiv at a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

According to Anand, the Canadian government is buying the armored carriers from manufacturer Roshel Inc. valued at 90 million Canadian dollars. Earlier Canada announced plans to provide air defense system, ammunition and howitzers as well as continuing military training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine Expects to Discuss Leopard Tanks Supply to Ukraine (2:45 p.m.)

Ukraine will urge it’s partners to provide more air defense systems, as well as tanks, including German Leopards, and other armored vehicles, which would boost Ukrainian counteroffensive and reclaiming of its territory, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart.

“As of now Germany has no arguments to suspend the supply, the ball is on their side,” Reznikov said. “Hope will hear the position of German government at upcoming Ramstein meeting.”

Zelenskiy Hails Helicopter Crash Officials as Patriots (12:30 p.m.)

The Ukrainian officials who died in Wednesday’s helicopter crash were true patriots, Zelenskiy said on Telegram. Ukraine’s Security Service started an investigation, with possible causes including a flight rules violation, a technical malfunction and intentional actions to damage the aircraft.

NATO’s top military official, Admiral Rob Bauer, told a meeting of alliance chiefs in Brussels: “Even though the cause of the accident remains unclear, it is yet another stark reminder of the senseless destruction and immense grief that this war causes.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany names new defence minister, faces pressure to send tanks to Ukraine

    Germany's government named Boris Pistorius as defence minister on Tuesday at a time of mounting pressure on Berlin from Western allies to allow Ukraine to use German-made tanks in the war with Russia. Following several missteps, Christine Lambrecht resigned as defence minister on Monday, ahead of a conference on Friday at the U.S. military base in Ramstein on Western plans to provide Kyiv with more arms. Until now, Germany has been cautious about approving the despatch of heavy Leopard tanks due to worries that such a move could be seen as an escalation of the war.

  • 'More air defense systems' -NATO chief on boost in arms for Ukraine

    STORY: "President Putin has shown no sign of preparing for peace and therefore he must realize he cannot win on the battlefield," Stoltenberg added.Defense leaders from around 50 countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will hold talks at Germany's Ramstein Air Base on Friday (January 20), the latest in a series of meetings since Russian forces swept into Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.The focus in Ramstein is expected to be not on what the United States will provide but on whether Germany will lift its opposition to sending its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least approve their transfer from allied countries.

  • Tesla Drops Out of Top 10 Stocks in $1.3 Billion Korean EV Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. dropped out of the top 10 holdings of a South Korean electric-vehicle mutual fund for the first time ever amid its epic selloff last year.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapThe Korea Investm

  • Davos 2023: Lithuania sees tank deliveries to Ukraine, pushes for more support

    Lithuania's foreign minister said on Wednesday he was confident that main battle tanks would be delivered to Ukraine but the West still needed to do more to ensure Kyiv won the war against Russia. After Britain announced it would send Challenger tanks to Ukraine, there was less argument for others not to, he said. Western allies will be gathering on Friday at the U.S. air base at Ramstein in Germany to pledge more weapons for Ukraine.

  • China’s Lunar New Year Exodus Threatens More Factory Disruption

    (Bloomberg) -- When Liu Junde was told by his boss he couldn’t take 20 days of leave from his factory job in Yiwu city in China, he promptly quit.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapLike hundreds of millions of worker

  • US military spending in Ukraine reached nearly $50 billion in 2022 – but no amount of money alone is enough to end the war

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to the White House during a surprise visit to the U.S. in December 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images The U.S. Defense Department announced in early January 2023 that it is giving a further US $3.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in support of its war against the Russian invasion. This new spending package includes a long list of advanced military weapons systems and artillery. The U.S. has not formally declared war against Russia, but the battlefield i

  • Stock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended the day just off session lows after weak economic data rekindled concern over the outlook for growth and corporate earnings. Treasuries rallied, while the dollar rebounded on deteriorating risk sentiment.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock M

  • Trump presses Facebook to restore his account

    Former US president Donald Trump is urging Facebook to reinstate his account two years after it was deactivated, his aides said Wednesday, as he gears up for a third bid for the White House.New Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account last November, days after the tycoon announced his decision to run for another term in the White House.

  • Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system

    About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.

  • Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

    The Army wants a quick setup and tear-down system for better small unit fires.

  • A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says

    The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.

  • Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.

    After facing a string of setbacks nearly a year into its war on Ukraine, Russia is planning another major offensive to make up for its losses on the ground and justify its heavy human cost at home. Intelligence analysts and researchers largely agree there is an offensive brewing in Moscow, likely to come sometime in…

  • Pentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks

    The United States aims to break the dynamic of grinding warfare and near-frozen front lines in Ukraine with newly announced military capabilities that it hopes will breath fresh momentum into Kyiv's battle against Russian forces, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. But Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, said the Pentagon still wasn't prepared to meet Kyiv's calls for gas-guzzling M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

  • Russians shoot soldier who deserted from war in Ukraine

    Russian news agencies have reported that Russian security forces shot soldier Dmitry Perov, who deserted from the war in Ukraine with his weapons. Source: press service of the government of Lipetsk Oblast Details: Russian Telegram channels reported that the soldier resisted as they tried to detain him.

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Berlin sets condition for U.S. on exports of German tanks to Ukraine -source

    KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will send German-made tanks to Ukraine so long as the United States agrees to do likewise, a government source in Berlin told Reuters, as NATO partners remained out of step over how best to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia. Ukraine has pleaded for modern Western weapons, especially heavy battle tanks, so it can regain momentum following some battlefield successes in the second half of 2022 against Russian forces that invaded last February. Berlin has veto power over any decision to export its Leopard tanks, fielded by NATO-allied armies across Europe and seen by defence experts as the most suitable for Ukraine.

  • Canadian Defense Minister announces transfer of 200 Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine

    Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the transfer of 200 Senator armored personnel carriers to Ukraine during her working visit to Kyiv on Jan. 18, the press service of the Canadian government has reported.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Explosions heard at Russian ammo dump in occupied Zaporizhzhya Oblast, says Melitopol mayor

    Explosions have ripped through a Russian ammunition depot in the Russian-occupied town of Mykhailivka in west-central Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Jan. 18