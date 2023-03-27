Ukraine Latest: Hungary to Vote on Finland’s Bid to Join NATO

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkey, the only other NATO member not to act on Finland’s accession bid, is expected to vote before its parliament goes into recess ahead of the May 14 elections. The US is pushing for Finland and Sweden’s applications to be completed before the alliance’s July summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus and the EU has threatened additional sanctions.

Key Developments

Ukraine Visit Buoys Japan Premier Kishida Before Local Elections

Putin Says Russia to Place Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus

Ukraine Official Creditors Extend Freeze to 2027 Amid IMF Loan

Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls

(All times CET)

EU’s Borrell Threatens More Sanctions on Russia (8:03 a.m.)

Stationing Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday, “would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said on Twitter. The EU is ready to respond with more sanctions, he said.

France’s foreign ministry also condemned Putin’s agreement to deploy nuclear arms in Belarus, calling on Moscow in an emailed statement to show a sense of responsibility.

Kyiv Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting (8:03 a.m.)

Zelenskiy’s government has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s move to station nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“Ukraine expects effective actions to counteract the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail” including from permanent members of the council, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a strongly worded statement.

Story continues

The Russian president’s vow to station Russian nuclear arms in Belarus is “yet another step by the criminal Putin regime,” the ministry said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.