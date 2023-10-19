Ukraine: The Latest - Is Iran the more pressing nuclear threat than Russia?

A woman walks her pet in front of a Soviet R-9A intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next to the central Museum of Russia's Armed Forces in Moscow - AFP/AFP

Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you updates from the frontlines, the latest diplomatic and political updates from Germany to China and we sat down with William Alberque from the International Institute for Strategic Studies to discuss nuclear proliferation, missiles and lessons from 19 months of war in Ukraine.

He begins by analysing Ukraine’s performance when it comes to ballistics and cruise missiles:

The Ukrainians, by cobbling together a system from Western and old Soviet and Russian equipment have managed to intercept a tremendous number subsonic cruise missiles. The Russians use the K201 a lot. The K201 is also the cousin of the K202, which is their primary air launch cruise missile with nuclear warheads. So the Russians now have to be wondering how effective are these slower cruise missiles in a conflict with a near peer. That whole category of missiles that a lot of countries have been pursuing have been intercepted far more than we thought.

When asked how worried we should be about the threat of nuclear escalation, William responds:

If I’m looking at somewhere where I think nuclear use is more than less likely, I wouldn’t say it’s Russia using nuclear weapons. Putin does think he’s doing pretty well and thinks he can outlast us and thinks he can really prevail and peel off a lot of Third World support for Russia and for this new idea of some Russian world in opposition to a US backed international order. He knows that if he uses nuclear weapons in this conflict or in any context, he’s going to lose a lot of those countries, which are going to see him as being incredibly reckless and irresponsible by using nuclear weapons. So I’m not worried about Russian nuclear weapons use. I think it’s more an intimidator intimidation tactic that they’re trying to use to make us inhibit ourselves.

And following on from Russia, William is asked about the nuclear threat from Iran. He responds:

Iran is now at a point where I think a lot of people would say they have all the capabilities in place they need in order to make nuclear weapons. If they choose to, they have enough nuclear material enriched to a high enough level that it’s a matter of weeks, maybe months before they have one or more viable warheads. But crossing that boundary would have massive costs for them and I don’t think they think it’s worth crossing that boundary yet. But they are testing the absolute limits of what the world can tolerate. So I’m concerned.

Listen to Ukraine: the Latest, The Telegraph’s daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app.

War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday The Telegraph’s top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

With over 55 million downloads, our Ukraine: The Latest podcast is your go-to source for all the latest analysis, live reaction and correspondents reporting on the ground. We have been broadcasting ever since the full-scale invasion began.

Ukraine: The Latest’s regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Audio Development at The Telegraph, where he has worked for nearly three years. He has reported from across Ukraine during the full-scale invasion.

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at The Telegraph, having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is assistant comment editor at The Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was chief of staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister’s Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by The Telegraph’s foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O’Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

