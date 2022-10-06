Ukraine Latest: Russian Rockets Hit City of Zaporizhzhia

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Moscow’s forces launched multiple rockets against the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 52 kilometers (32 miles) from the namesake atomic plant, on Wednesday night. Targets included residential apartment blocks, a hospital and other civilian objects, with fatalities reported. More explosions were reported Thursday morning.

Ukrainian officials called for international sanctions against Russia and its nuclear entities after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to formally take ownership of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, located in a region Russia annexed after an illegal referendum.

Russia’s top energy official, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, said a price cap on its exports would backfire and might lead to a temporary cut in production. Speaking in an interview after an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Novak reinforced the Kremlin’s warning that his country won’t sell oil to any countries that adopt the cap.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Oil Price Cap Plan Spurs Fear It Could Trigger Russia Output Cut

  • EU Backs Russia Sanctions Package Including Oil Price Cap

  • Ukraine Retakes More of South as Putin Signs Off on Annexation

  • Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy via Austria as Spat Resolved

  • Ukraine War Shows New Risk to Nuclear Power’s Next Small Thing

  • Poland Says It Has Approached US About Sharing Nuclear Weapons

On the Ground

Russian troops killed at least two people after firing seven missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting high-rise apartment buildings and other civilian targets, the region’s governor said. Explosions were heard again Thursday morning. Ukraine’s forces have advanced in the eastern Kharkiv region, and also liberated several small towns in Luhansk, a region still mostly controlled by Russia, said Governor Serhiy Haiday. Ukraine’s General Staff said Moscow’s troops continue efforts to disrupt Kyiv’s counteroffensive, while continuing attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Nine Iran Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were downed by Ukrainian defense in the south of Ukraine, seven of them in Mykolaiv region. Two missiles were launched by Russian jets from Belarusian air space, and both hit the area near Shepetivka in central Ukraine, hundreds of miles from the front line. Areas south of Dnipropetrovsk region were shelled with multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. In the Donetsk region, 14 civilians were killed as of this morning.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Urges American States to Condemn Russia (8:44 a.m.)

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address, called on the Organization of American States to offer united support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russian policy.

“The greater the support for those who fight for freedom and independence, the stronger freedom will be in general in the world and the faster we will go all the way to freeing our land from the Russian invaders,” Ukraine’s president said.

The OAS, currently meeting in Lima, historically representing mainly Latin American countries, recently suspended Russia’s observer status.

EU’s Borrell Says Prague Meeting Shows ‘Clear Divide’ With Russia (10:10 a.m.)

The European Union’s top diplomat said Thursday’s summit in Prague shows a “clear divide” between European countries and Russia. “This meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia,” Josep Borrell told reporters. “It doesn’t mean we want to exclude Russia for ever,” but the current, Putin-led Russia, he said.

A total of 44 European leaders, including UK’s Liz Truss and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are meeting to discuss defense and security, as well as the energy crisis brought on by Russia.

Austria Adds $5.3 Billion to Defense Budget (8:38 a.m.)

Austria will raise its military budget to 1.5% of economic output by 2027 to bolster its defense in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

One of the last militarily neutral countries in the EU will increase spending on soldiers next year by about a fifth, to 1% of GDP, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said. It will add 5.3 billion euros ($5.25 billion) of spending in the next four years, raising the total to more than 16 billion euros.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Joins Calls for Sanctions on Rosatom (7:56 a.m.)

Herman Halushchenko joined his foreign ministry colleagues in urging sanctions against Rosatom and Russia’s nuclear industry for Moscow’s attempts to “legally consolidate” its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant.

The actions of Russia, and in particular the decree of Putin on a separate legal entity for the operation of the facility, are a gross violation of international law and the basic principles of nuclear safety, protection and guarantees, Halushchenko said in a statement.

“Trying to take control over Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia is stealing nuclear and radioactive materials located on the territory of the power plant,” Halushchenko said.

Depleted Russian Forces Face a Dilemma, UK Says (7:30 a.m.)

Moscow’s troops face new problems as Ukrainian units advance in the south, pushing the front line there forward “by up to an additional 20 kilometers (12 miles),” the UK defense ministry said.

“Russia faces a dilemma: withdrawal of combat forces across the Dnipro makes defense of the rest of Kherson oblast more tenable; but the political imperative will be to remain and defend,” the UK said.

Since the Kremlin has committed most of its “severely undermanned airborne forces” to the defence of Kherson, it’s likely to fill gaps in Donbas with recently-mobilized reservists, the UK said.

Ukraine Demands Sanctions Against Rosatom Over Plant Seizure (8:21 p.m.)

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has urged the European Union, G7 countries and other partners to consider immediate sanctions against Russian nuclear company Rosatom, affiliated companies and institutions, and against key Russian officials in the nuclear sector, according to a statement from the ministry.

Ukraine sees Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to formalize the control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as “a crime which further increases risks and threats in the nuclear security caused by Russian occupation of the power plant.”

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, in a tweet, called the decree an attempted raider’s attack. Podolyak urged sanctions and an end to any cooperation with Russia in the nuclear sector.

US Believes Ukrainians Behind Russian Assassination: NYT (7:45 p.m.)

US officials believe parts of the Ukrainian government authorized the August attack in Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist and fear such moves could expand the war, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The US did not take part in, or have advance warning of, the car bombing and have since rebuked Ukraine over it, officials told the paper. Ukraine denied responsibility at the time.

There has not been specific retaliation for the assassination of Darya Dugina, whose far-right political theorist father, Alexander Dugin, is believed to have been the actual target. But the US is concerned such moves could provoke Russia to target Ukrainian officials.

Putin Orders Russia to Take Formal Control of Occupied Nuclear Plant (5:14 p.m.)

President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to formally take ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Ukraine after Russia laid claim to the territory where the facility is located.

Russian troops have controlled the area where the plant is located since March and Putin signed laws formally annexing the territory on Wednesday. The United Nations, as well as many countries, have denounced the annexation as illegal.

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was traveling to Kyiv for talks on nuclear safety as the organization calls for a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant. The measure is “now more urgent than ever,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a Tweet.

On Telegram, Ukrainian nuclear energy operator Energoatom dismissed the Russian decree as legally void, “absurd” and “not adequate.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zinc, Copper Jump After LME Bans New Metals from Russian Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Zinc and copper rose after the London Metal Exchange said it will restrict new deliveries of the metals from Russia’s Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co. and one of its subsidiaries.That gave support to the industrial metals, which have slumped this year amid concerns over demand from China’s Covid Zero-impacted construction sector and a slowing global economy. Zinc is down about 30% since April, while copper has fallen 26% from a March peak.Starting immediately, metal from UMMC or it

  • Paris Club Seeks China Collaboration in Sri Lanka Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris Club creditors reached out to China and India to coordinate Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring talks, according to a person familiar with the matter, in an attempt to bring major global creditors together to rework the obligations of emerging economies.The club, an informal group of mostly rich, western bilateral creditors, is awaiting a response from both countries after it sent an official request in late August to work together, said an official who declined to be identified

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU’s New Sanctions Include an Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal B

  • StirTshirt is Back Again With Its New Collections of Best Christmas Shirts 2022

    StirTshirt is back again with its new collections of Best Christmas Shirts 2022.

  • U.S. believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia - NYT says

    United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials. The United States took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.

  • EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes - France

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the European Union was looking to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved in the crackdown on protesters. "France's action at heart of EU ... (is) to target those responsible for the crackdown by holding them responsible for their acts," Catherine Colonna told lawmakers in parliament, adding that the EU was looking at asset freezes and travel bans.

  • More settlements liberated in the Kherson region: Ukrainian forces publish video

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:51 A number of videos from the newly-liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast have been published on social media on 4 October. Ukrainian troops report that Davydiv Brid, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske and Velyka Oleksandrivka have been liberated.

  • Rich mainland Chinese snap up luxury homes in Singapore despite tax hikes

    Wealthy mainland Chinese have been the top foreign buyers of expensive private properties in Singapore this year as the city-state reaps the benefits of post-pandemic reopening and a relatively strong currency, despite tax increases. Singapore has long been a magnet for the mega-rich, wooed by the Southeast-Asian city-state's stable politics, strong currency, and reputation as a safe haven to park assets, analysts said. Singapore's property prices have also tended to accelerate gradually, with few booms and wild busts seen in other popular markets.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.

  • Chinese EV Battery Maker CALB Targets Top Three Rivals After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Newly Hong Kong-listed CALB Co. aims to become a top-three player in the electric vehicle battery industry within five years, Chief Executive Officer Jingyu Liu said.Shares in the Changzhou, Zhejiang-based firm slipped as much as 2.2% to HK$37.15, down from a listing price of HK$38. The offer raised about HK$10.1 billion ($1.3 billion), with the shares sold at the bottom of a marketed range that went as high as $51.“We want to reach top five in the global EV battery market in a ye

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed

    Kremlin suggesting it has it’s eye on more regions of Ukraine that it said it would ‘reclaim’

  • Iranian police deploy at universities as unrest over Mahsa Amini's death churns on

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian security forces deployed at universities in several cities on Wednesday, witnesses said, stepping up efforts to quell more than two weeks of protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. The nationwide unrest sparked by her death has spiralled into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic founded in 1979. Riot police fanned out in the cities of Urmia, Tabriz, Rasht and the capital Tehran, particularly around universities which have been a focal point of protests in recent days, the witnesses said.

  • City under siege hid stash of gold coins 1,300 years ago. It was just found in Israel

    The gold coins were hidden at the base of a stone wall for over a century, archaeologists say.

  • Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine.

  • Pamela Anderson Just Revealed the Sultry Cover of Her Memoir

    Love, Pamela is available for preorder now.

  • UK warns Russia of consequences for any nuclear weapon use

    BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's sequence of strategic errors must stop and that any use of nuclear weapons would lead to consequences. Putin has escalated its seven-month war in Ukraine with a military mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use. Asked how Britain would respond to the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia, Cleverly told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference that he couldn't go into detail but there would be a response.

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.

  • Russian TV presenter and Putin mouthpiece wants death penalty to be used on soldiers

    TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov has said he wants the death penalty for cowardly soldiers.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks near 5 settlements, hit 12 clusters of invaders General Staff

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022 18:50 PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of the invaders near the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Maiorsk ta Novomykhailivka.