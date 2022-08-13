Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Braces for Long War; More Grain Exports

Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine was downgraded to default scores by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after the majority of the country’s bondholders agreed to defer debt payments for two years. Data on Friday showed Russia’s GDP shrank 4% in the second quarter, a decline that was less deep than feared.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia is gearing up for a prolonged war in Ukraine, according to the think tank Institute for the Study of War. A new budget is reportedly on tap to boost spending by some $10 billion.

A senior US military official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the US still doesn’t know what weapons were used in an attack Tuesday on a Russian airbase in Crimea. The official said surveillance aircraft and munitions were destroyed in the attack on the Saky base.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single Quarter

  • Ukraine Downgraded to Default by S&P, Fitch After Debt Delay

  • Crimea Base Blast Deals Blow to Russia’s War Machine in Ukraine

  • Russia Visa Ban in EU Wins Key Backing From Czech Presidency

  • Turkey Boasts of Russia Trade Boom, Defying Push for Sanctions

On the Ground

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is nearing the six-month mark, and its troops continue to concentrate on their bid to establish full control over Luhansk and Donetsk. Russian armed forces continued shelling in the vicinity of the strategic eastern cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk as well as other targets, the Ukrainian military said Saturday. Two civilians died and 13 others were wounded in a Russian strike in Kramatorsk, the governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Facebook. The UK said two primary road bridges that provide access to Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region are probably unusable now.

(All times CET)

Grain Ship Fulmar S Departs Ukraine’s Chernomorsk (9:30 a.m.)

The Fulmar S, which a week ago was the first incoming grain vessel to a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia’s invasion in February, has departed, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The Barbados-flagged ship is carrying 12,000 tons of corn to Ikskenderun in Turkey. The Marshall Islands-flagged Thoe also departed, transporting 3,000 tons of sunflower seeds to Tekirdag, Turkey. Both ships were authorized to depart on Friday.

Another ship is heading to Ukraine to load grain, Turkey said. Ukraine said Friday that two more vessels -- the Efe and the Sara -- have been cleared to depart Odesa.

Zelenskiy Says Pope ‘Supports’ Ukraine (9:20 a.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke Friday with Pope Francis, thanking the pontiff for his support of Ukrainians.

“We discussed what we can do together to restore peace in the state,” Zelenskiy said Friday in his nightly video address to the nation. “I briefed him on the situation on the front line and Russia’s constant efforts to increase the level of terror. He agrees with it, he supports us.”

Aide Says New IMF Loan Would Reassure Kyiv’s Creditors: Reuters (8:30 a.m.)

Zelenskiy’s chief economic adviser said securing a new $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund would reassure Ukraine’s other creditors.

Ukrainian officials were in touch with the IMF about the potential request, with the goal of moving forward as quickly as possible, Oleg Ustenko told Reuters in an interview.

Kremlin to Mobilize Industry for Prolonged War, Think Tank Says (8 a.m.)

The Kremlin is reportedly attempting to mobilize industry to support prolonged war efforts in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said, citing Ukrainian intelligence.

Russia’s government in early August banned some employees and the entire leadership at the state industrial conglomerate company Rostec from taking vacations, the US military think-tank said in a report.

Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, which President Vladimir Putin chairs, is preparing to change the state defense order program by early September to increase spending by about $10 billion, ISW said.

UK Says Key Bridges in Kherson Region ‘Probably Out of Use’ (7:40 a.m.)

The two primary road bridges giving access to Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region “are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply,” after precision strikes by Ukrainian forces, the UK defense ministry said in a Twitter thread.

“With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force’s endurance,” the UK said.

Separately, ISW said a strike on Wednesday “destroyed the last functioning bridge” Russian forces use to transport military equipment near the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

Ukraine Downgraded to Default After Debt Delay (00:23 a.m.)

Ukraine was downgraded to default scores by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after the majority of the country’s bondholders agreed to defer debt payments for two years.

The war-torn nation’s foreign-currency rating was lowered to “selective default” -- or SD -- from CC by S&P on Friday. Fitch followed shortly after with a downgrade of its own, cutting Ukraine to “restricted default” -- or RD -- from C. The moves follows the approval of a debt-restructuring plan that could save Ukraine about $5.8 billion.

US Potash Prices Fall as Russian Exports Flow (7:55 p.m.)

Potash prices in the US continue to fall, despite Canadian producers saying supply will remain tight amid the war in Ukraine. Cheaper fertilizer means lower costs of production for crops.

Fertilizer sales have so far escaped bans levied against other Russian commodities, and exports are making it out of the country.

Russia’s GDP Shrinks 4% in Second Quarter (6 p.m.)

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack. Data on Friday showed GDP shrank for the first time in over a year, although the 4% drop was not as severe as forecast.

The central bank published a draft of its policy outlook for the next three years, predicting the economy will take until 2025 to return to its potential growth rate of 1.5%-2.5%. Projections for 2022-2024 remained unchanged, with GDP forecast to shrink 4%-6% and 1%-4% this year and next, respectively.

“The economy will move toward a new long-term equilibrium,” Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said at a briefing in Moscow. “As the economy undergoes a restructuring, its growth will resume.”

US Official Says No Immediate Threat to Zaporizhzhia Plant (7:28 p.m.)

The senior US military official who spoke Friday said there is no immediate threat to a nuclear plant in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia but that could change at any moment.

Russia continues to engage in indiscriminate artillery fire in Ukraine, the official said. Earlier, the Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said a mission to the nuclear plant led by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi can’t take place before the “end of August or early September,” according to an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

The IAEA, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, has warned of a “real” risk of nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia because of repeated strikes near the facility in recent days. Russian invasion forces took over the power station in March, though it continues to be operated by Ukrainian workers. Each side in the war accuses the other of targeting it.

Druzhba Pipeline to Resume Oil Flow to Czech Republic (4:53 p.m.)

The supply of Russian oil to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline will resume on Friday around 8 p.m. local time, according to an emailed statement from Slovak pipeline company Transpetrol.

Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee. Supplies for Hungary and Slovakia restarted two days ago.

Russia Visa Ban in EU Wins Key Backing From Czech Presidency (2:46 p.m.)

The Czech Republic will put a proposal for a broad ban on visas issued to Russian citizens at an EU foreign ministers meeting later this month.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said his government will seek consensus on the measure, which so far has gained little traction outside of the EU’s Baltic members, at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers later this month. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled Thursday he wouldn’t support it.

On Friday night, Zelenskiy thanked the Czech Republic and the Baltic states for their efforts on the issue. Ukraine’s president said there are also people in Russia who need protection from persecution but well-known legal mechanisms for help and support.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia opposes demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 05:17 Vasyl Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, did not support the offer to create a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

  • People vs. Dictators. How dissidents can destroy regimes

    Total control of the authorities over information. Special services closely monitor public sentiment. Security forces stopping the smallest manifestations of anti-regime actions. Most publicly support the government.

  • Crops Swing in Chicago as US Report Signals Record Soy Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop futures in Chicago swung wildly after the US Department of Agriculture signaled a record domestic soy output while also slashing Europe’s drought-hit corn crop.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksChina State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit SpatUS

  • Chicago teens break Guinness world record while raising money for Ukraine

    STORY: Chicago teens have created a Guinness world record-breaking 'cereal mosaic'[Michael Kotcher, Chicago Children United for Ukraine]“We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine. So, we decided to break a record with a good cause behind it.”5,000 boxes of cereal gifted by Kellogg's form a massive Ukrainian flagCorn Pops for yellow Rice Krispies' for blue Proceeds from the fundraiser are going to help non-profit Razom for Ukraine[Ryder Shiffman, Chicago Children United for Ukraine]“We came up with this because originally, Michael and I, every time we came down or stuff like that, we ate cereal. We love cereal so much, so we decided we were like, ‘oh, let’s use cereal as a perfect food to create the mosaic.’ A cereal box mosaic. And when we decided that, we were like, ‘what are we going to do with the cereal boxes when we’re done with it?’ Then we were like, ‘we should donate it to a charity or something like that.’ So, we decided to donate it to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.”

  • Biden Inspires Standing Ovation For Jon Stewart Over Help On Veterans Health Bill

    "We owe you big, man. We owe you big," Biden told the former "Daily Show" host.

  • Brian Kilmeade Admits He Showed Doctored Photo Of Mar-A-Lago Search Judge

    The Fox News host had displayed a fabricated image of the magistrate judge beside convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell without saying that it was fake.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train

    "Time to get off. Trump stole Top Secret documents. He’s put a target on the backs of cops. This is getting ugly. Don’t be in the wreckage."

  • 200 strikes from Russians in one day in Sumy Oblast, no injuries

    SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 00:38 During the day, the Russians hit Sumy Region 11 times, there were almost 200 strikes. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Details: the territories of Yunakivka, Khotin, Mykolaiv, Esman and Shalyhyne hromadas came under fire.

  • Russia rules out demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Moscow will not support a United Nations proposal to establish a demilitarized zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Aug. 12, according to BBC News Russian.

  • Russian forces breakthrough fails, occupiers forced to flee on the Bakhmut front General Staff

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST, 18:56 The 169th day of the full-scale invasion was marked by unsuccessful attempts by the Russian military to break through Ukrainian defences on the Bakhmut front, to conduct assaults on the Avdiivka front in the Donetsk region and on Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • As Ukraine highlights value of killer drones, Marine Corps wants more

    These drones can remain airborne until a target is identified ― at which point they set a course for that target and go out in a blaze of glory.

  • Philippines tries to claw back money after canceling Russian helicopter deal

    Transport helicopters are a vital component of the Philippine military; the country is an archipelagic nation made up of more than 7,000 islands and is beset with natural disasters and ongoing insurgencies.

  • It's Been Almost 13 Years Since "Modern Family" Came Out, So Here's A Look At The Cast Then Vs. Now

    Where does the time go?!View Entire Post ›

  • Yuan, Rupee, Lira May Replace Dollar, Euro in Russia Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering purchases of China’s yuan, India’s rupee and Turkey’s lira for its wealth fund under a budget mechanism that uses excess income from energy sales.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksChina State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

  • CBS Sports ranks all 131 CFB teams: Where do Georgia’s 2022 opponents rank?

    CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS college football teams. Where is UGA? Who is ranked higher: Georgia Tech or Kent State?

  • Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency

    Sanctions imposed on Russian oil have only had a “limited impact” on production despite a concerted Western effort to isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime, experts have warned.

  • EU diplomats visit West Bank school slated for demolition

    European representatives on Friday visited a small schoolhouse serving an impoverished Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank that is under threat of demolition by Israel. The EU funds such construction in order to help Palestinians maintain their presence in the 60% of the West Bank under full Israeli control, known as Area C, where the military routinely demolishes homes and other structures built without hard-to-obtain permits. EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, who led the delegation, said it's “entirely unacceptable for the authorities of Israel to destroy this and demolish that.”

  • Philippine Bourse President Sees Record Number of IPOs This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of initial public offerings at the Philippine Stock Exchange will probably rise to a record this year, with a value of at least 150 billion pesos ($2.7 billion), bourse President Ramon Monzon said in a virtual briefing.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and Shipwr

  • Finnish Amnesty International branch loses 400 donors following controversial Ukraine report

    The Finnish branch of the human rights watchdog Amnesty International has lost around 400 donors, following the recent release of a controversial Ukraine war report, head of Amnesty’s Finland office Frank Johansson said in an interview with Finnish news channel MTV Uutiset on Aug. 11.

  • Feeding the World’s Coal Addiction Is More Profitable Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- The globe is in the grips of a climate crisis as temperatures soar and rivers run dry, and yet it’s never been a better time to make money by digging up coal.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksChina State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit SpatThe energy