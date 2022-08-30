Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Launches Offensive Along Southern Front

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported heavy fighting as it started an offensive in the region around Kherson, a river port that was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces at the start of the war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Artillery hit Russian positions around the Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian military’s southern command, which earlier said a counteroffensive began Monday along several points on the front. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said the push “failed miserably.”

The US Department of Defense said there was an increase in fighting around Kherson, without labeling it a counteroffensive. A US National Security Council spokesman called for a “controlled shutdown” of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is near the clashes and has come under shelling.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Europe Nears Gas Storage Target Early Despite Russian Supply Cut

  • France, Germany Want to Hit Support for Putin With TikTok, Visas

  • Engie Says Gazprom to Reduce Gas Deliveries Starting Tuesday

  • EU Seeks Host Nations for New Ukraine Military Training Mission

  • Trafigura Told by Ecuador to Avoid Russia Oil Amid Sanctions

  • Moscow’s Rich in Flash Cars Find Wartime Russia No Easy Ride

On the Ground

Heavy fighting is taking place over large parts of the Kherson region, and Ukraine has destroyed most major bridges across the Dnipro in the area, the presidential office in Kyiv said in a military update. Ukrainian artillery hit 13 control centers of Russian forces around Kherson, the country’s southern command said on Facebook. Russia struck the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing local authorities. To the east, Russian forces shelled the Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian military said. Four civilians were killed in central Kharkiv, according to local authorities.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Says Russia Seeks to Prevent IAEA From Reaching Plant (12:10 p.m.)

Russia is deliberately shelling corridors that the International Atomic Energy Agency could use to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukraine’s president, said on Twitter.

Occupation Official, From Russia, Says No Threat to Kherson (12:05 p.m.)

The deputy head of Russia’s occupation government in Kherson posted a video aimed at reassuring people that Ukraine’s counteroffensive wouldn’t succeed. But his message was undermined by the fact it was filmed in the Russian city of Voronezh, about 450 miles away.

“Kherson was, is and will remain a Russian city, and all attacks on it are pointless,” the official, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video that was recorded in a hotel on Voronezh’s main artery, Prospect Revolutsii.

Another deputy head of the occupation forces in Kherson, Oleksiy Kovalyov, was killed on Sunday in a gun attack, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. He is the highest-ranking collaborator with Russian forces to be murdered.

EU Seeks Host Nations for Ukraine Military Training Mission (11:05 a.m.)

Slovakia said it could host European Union training for Ukraine’s armed forces as part a new mission due to be agreed by the bloc’s defense ministers in Prague on Tuesday.

Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said it was too early to say whether his country would be willing to host the mission but added “we are open to discussion on this topic.”

EU defense ministers gathered to discuss and likely back a proposal by Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, for a new training program in the wake the Russian invasion.

Ukraine Seeks Monthly Food Exports of 5 Million Tons (10:40 a.m.)

Ukraine wants 100 to 150 vessels per month carrying as much as 5 million tons of agricultural products from its three unblocked food ports, the country’s Infrastructure Ministry said on Facebook. That’s up from a previous goal of 3 million tons announced Aug. 17.

Renewed shipments have helped ease global supply concerns. A ship carrying Ukrainian wheat arrived in Djibouti and six more ships loaded with 183,000 tons of food left Ukrainian ports, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

Nearly 1.5 million tons of food products have been shipped via a UN-led Black Sea grain passage since it started operating about four weeks ago, following months of blockage, according to the ministry.

Engie Says Gazprom to Cut Gas Deliveries (9:40 a.m.)

Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC has informed Engie SA of a reduction in gas deliveries starting Tuesday because of disagreements over some contracts, the French utility said, signaling a further squeeze in Europe’s energy supplies.

The announcement follows Monday’s call from French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne for businesses to cut energy use or face possible rationing this winter if Russia halts gas deliveries in retaliation for Europe’s support for Ukraine.

Governments across the continent are scrambling to cut their dependence on Russian energy and drafting plans to ration fuel if conservation measures fall short.

EU’s Borrell Seeks Green Light for Training Mission (8:30 a.m.)

Borrell said he hopes defense ministers will give a political green light for a training mission for Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs our support and we will continue providing this support both with military capacities, and also the minsters will discuss about the idea of putting in place a high-level training mission for the Ukrainian army,” Borrell told reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting in Prague on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Defense Minster Oleksii Reznikov will take part via video link.

The EU could offer Ukraine’s armed forces sniper, de-mining or officer training as part of the mission, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg.

IAEA Team Have “Set Off” for Zaporizhzhia Plant (8:10 a.m.)

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and a team of inspectors “set off” for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, to ensure the facility’s safety, the agency said in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned over the weekend that the situation at the plant remains dangerous, even after two power units were reconnected to the grid following a power failure.

US Seeks ‘Controlled Shutdown’ of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant (9:49 p.m.)

The US believes that shutting down Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is the “safest and least risky option,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, amid renewed reports of shelling around the facility.

The plant’s reactors were taken offline briefly last week after fires broke out around the plant, which is now under Russian control. Both sides accuse the other of launching dangerous attacks nearby.

The nuclear plant is a major source of Ukraine’s energy although Russia may be trying to shift its output to its own grid.

Why Ukraine’s Big Nuclear Plant Raises Worries Again: QuickTake

France, Germany Want to Beat Russian Doctrine With TikTok, Visas (9:16 p.m.)

Germany and France want the European Union to drive a wedge between President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people with a campaign to counter propaganda within Russia and a visa policy that signals Europe is still open to ordinary citizens.

In an unofficial paper titled “Defending the international order in an age of systemic rivalry: EU-Russia relations,” France and Germany say the EU needs to continue exploring “creative ways” to allow for the dissemination of independent information to and within Russia, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg.

The countries also call for open channels of communication with the Russian government, even as they urge broadening sanctions against Russian officials and continued financial and military support for Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine has ‘good chance’ to retake territory, U.S. assesses

    Ukrainian officials announced the operation to liberate Russian-occupied territories in the country’s south on Monday, following weeks of counterattacks on towns in the Kherson region.

  • Biden Wants to Block Another Crimea-Style Land Grab by Russia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyU.S. officials have been warning for weeks now that Russia is preparing to conduct sham referenda in Ukrainian territories Russian forces have seized. But what was once a future concern is now a present danger as two U.S. officials told The Daily Beast, who cautioned the potential referendum—or multiple referenda, one for each occupied territory—could happen as early as October. The Crimea-esque step by the Russians will likely pose a ke

  • British Pubs Say They’ll Go Bust Without Urgent State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomThousands of British pubs will be driven out of business by soaring energy bills unless they receive urgent state support, beer industry bosse

  • Zelenskyy vows to reclaim all territory lost to Russian forces

    The Ukrainian president addressed the nation as its army began a counter-offensive against Russian forces to take back seized areas in the southern region.

  • Massive explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Kherson

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 15:36 Powerful explosions have been heard in Mykolaiv and temporarily occupied Kherson. Locals are being asked to remain in bomb shelters. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, Suspilne Quote: "There are massive explosions in the city! Everyone immediately go to the bomb shelters!" Details: There are also sounds of explosions in Kherson.

  • Pubs face closure due to soaring energy bills

    One pub landlord told the BBC his energy bills had surged from £13,000 to £35,000 a year.

  • Ukrainian army pushes Russian Donetsk proxy forces, Russian paratroopers from first line of defense in Kherson

    Russian proxy forces from Donetsk and a unit of Russian paratroopers have fled frontline positions in Kherson Oblast, sources in the Ukrainian military reported on Aug. 29

  • Dove Cameron Dedicated Her Best New Artist VMA to Queer Youth

    “Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio,” she told the crowd at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

  • Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in fatal Florida condo collapse

    Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.

  • Russia sharply scales back Far East war games with China

    Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Announcing the "Vostok 2022" war games, in which China will also participate, the Russian defence ministry said last month that its capacity to stage such exercises was in no way affected by what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. But the 50,000 personnel that Moscow said on Monday will take part are a fraction of the official figure of 300,000 that were said to be involved four years ago - though some Western military analysts suspect that number was overstated.

  • Kremlin demands its invasion forces reach borders of Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15 – Ukrainian official

    The Kremlin has ordered invading Russian forces to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported on his Telegram channel on Aug. 29.

  • Fighter of the Month: The great Oleksandr Usyk. Who else?

    Fighter of the Month: The great Oleksandr Usyk. Who else?

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Uragan and Pantsir missile systems: Operational Command Pivden (South)

    MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 01:41 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Uragan MLRS and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system in southern Ukraine. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "Rocket and artillery units have tweaked the number of Ruscists [Russians - ed.

  • Kherson Regional Council confident that Russians will not be able to hold "referendum"

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 19:07 The Russian occupying forces will not be able to hold a staged referendum in the near future, which they previously planned for 11 September [the single voting day in Russia].

  • Pressure mounting as Frost, Huskers aim to reset

    The Huskers are looking to rebound from a Week 0 loss in Dublin.

  • Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy Russian military base in occupied Nova Kakhovka

    The Ukrainian military reportedly destroyed a Russian military base in the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka on Aug. 28, local media report.

  • Oil Retreats From Biggest Gain in Six Weeks Amid Supply Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil moved below $96 a barrel, retreating from its biggest gain in more than a month as traders weighed potential supply disruptions, including the possibility of an OPEC+ output cut.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell Heaps Pressure

  • Stocks, Bonds Retreat on Fed’s Tough Rates Message: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks and Treasuries fell again Monday as the realization that interest rates are likely to remain elevated for an extended period continued to force a repricing across assets. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchPowell Heaps Pressure o

  • Russian occupiers left without any large bridges in Kherson Oblast due to HIMARS attacks

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 12:49 p.m. There are virtually no large bridges left in Kherson Oblast for Russians to use. The bridges have been destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to the effective use of HIMARS missile systems; only pedestrian crossings remain.

  • Ukraine using US resistance warfare methods to fight back against Russia – CNN

    Ukraine is successfully using a method of resistance warfare developed by U.S. special operations forces to fight back against Russia and bog down its vastly superior military, CNN reported on Aug. 27.