Ukraine Latest: Kyiv’s Military Shake-Up Paused as Attack Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may postpone a government shakeup replacing the defense chief as the government braces for a Russian offensive. No decisions will be made this week, according to a parliamentary official.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Zelenskiy mentioned in his nightly video address Sunday the multiple reports that Russia “wants to do something symbolic in February,” and noted “increased pressure in various areas of the front line.”

Norway’s government proposed to spend 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion) on helping Ukraine, spread out in equal amounts over five years, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Ukraine Defense Chief’s Removal on Hold Amid Security Risks

Russia Sends More Oil by Sea, But Kremlin’s War Chest Pressured

What Does an Endgame Look Like in Ukraine?: Theme of the Week

Here’s How NATO Should Deal With Erdogan: Andreas Kluth

On the Ground

Ukrainian ground forces used engineering barriers and the natural landscape to stop a Russian offensive in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian Military media center said citing Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Russian forces focused their main efforts on an offensive on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka axes, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 14 settlements in the Donetsk region. The Russian military launched four missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and the eastern town of Druzhkivka, and fired 56 salvos from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Russia’s Lavrov In Africa Yet Again (3 p.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov returned to Africa for the second time in 10 days as he focuses on the region amid a scarcity of international contacts since the invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov was expected to start a two-day visit to Mali after holding talks in OPEC member Iraq. He’s also traveling to Sudan and Mauritania this week, according to media reports.

Russia’s Lavrov In Africa Yet Again to Ease Diplomatic Isolation

Zelenskiy Withdraws Appearance at Italian Song Festival (2:30 p.m.)

The Ukrainian leader won’t appear with a video message at Italy’s main song festival, which opens Tuesday in Sanremo. He will instead send a letter, which will be read by the show’s presenter.

Zelenskiy’s planned address had drawn heavy criticism in Italy — a country where media often report Russian propaganda as fact — including from deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, a long-time Putin admirer. Zelenskiy regularly addresses popular cultural events, including music and film festivals, around the world to remind the public about Russia’s invasion.

Italy’s Divided Loyalties Are Being Exposed by War in Ukraine

Ukraine Grain Flows Slow as Russia Slow-Walks Checks (1:15 p.m.)

Ukrainian traders and authorities said that Russia is purposefully slowing the pace of a landmark deal to reopen some Ukrainian ports for vital food exports by pushing the bounds of an inspection mandate and limiting personnel.

The agreement included a requirement that joint teams from Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey inspect each ship to prevent unauthorized cargo or passengers from moving in and out. One Ukrainian ship inspector said he’s seen his Russian counterparts repeatedly slow the flow of his country’s grain with laborious checks that include scrutinizing fuel gauges and crews’ personal belongings. Moscow has blamed the backlog on Ukrainian companies.

Ukraine Crop Deal Misses Target as Russia Slow-Walks Ship Checks

Ukraine Defense Chief’s Removal on Hold Amid Security Risks (12:25 p.m.)

A day after a senior lawmaker in Zelenskiy’s party announced that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, a parliamentary official said no decisions on staff changes will be made this week.

The delay is due to “risks to the system as a whole” ahead of a key meeting on weapons deliveries this week and military preparations, Mariana Bezuhla, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s defense and intelligence committee, said in a statement on Facebook.

The back-and-forth casts uncertainty over the fate of Reznikov, who has been forced to defend his ministry against charges that officials had been skimming funds off military food supplies. The minister and his staff have denied the accusations.

Norway Proposes $7.3 Billion in Aid to Ukraine (12:05 p.m.)

Norway’s government proposed to spend 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion) on helping Ukraine, spread out in equal amounts over five years, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

The program involves both civilian and military support with the funds to be used flexibly in line with Ukraine’s needs, the prime minister said in a statement to Bloomberg. The next step is to “seek broad political agreement” in parliament, said the premier who oversees a minority cabinet.

NATO Cannot Rule Out Being Russian Military Target, Estonia Says (11:15 a.m.)

The Estonian Defense Ministry warned in a new paper that “Putin has not lost sight of the bigger objectives,” and that the notion that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a complete failure is a common “myth.”

In fact, the size of the territory that Russia currently occupies in Ukraine is larger than 30 European countries, the report argued. “Russia has long-term hostile strategic goals and its imperialistic war has strong support among the Russian society,” the report said. “NATO cannot rule out becoming Russia’s military target.”

The invasion of Ukraine is not simply Putin’s war but Russia’s, according to the report, as 71% of Russia’s population supports the war.

Belarusians Should Prepare for Possible Air Strikes, Opposition Leader Says (8:50 a.m.)

People in Belarus should work out a plan to cope with a possible major threat from air strikes, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement on Telegram. Tsikhanouskaya advised residents of her home country to find places which can serve as bomb shelters, stockpile some food and medicine as well as have cash ready.

She didn’t specify what prompted her to make this warning. Russia used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for the large-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine last year and has increased its air force presence there over the past months.

Zelenskiy Seeks to Extend Martial Law for Another 3 Months (8:20 a.m.)

Zelenskiy asked parliament to extend martial law for another 90 days starting from Feb. 19, according to a draft decree on the parliament’s website. He also sought to extend mobilization for 90 days, according to another draft decree on the parliament’s website.

Ukraine Sanctions Russian Nuclear Industry, Calls Other Countries to Follow (8:15 a.m.)

Zelenskiy signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, including state company Rosatom, and said the penalties should bolster Ukraine’s calls for global curbs on the sector.

“Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to shell nuclear power plants and use NPPs as a cover for shelling,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on Sunday. The sanctions that target 200 entities include assets freezes and restrictions on trade operations.

Separately, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, a city near the Russia-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said that abductions of plant workers who refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom have become more frequent recently.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.