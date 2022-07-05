Ukraine Latest: Turkey Renews Threat to Veto NATO Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey renewed its threat to veto NATO membership for Sweden and Finland even as the security alliance prepared to formally begin an accession process that would bolster its eastern front against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to NATO expansion on the condition that the two Nordic countries extradite people Turkey views as terrorists. He said on the eve of a NATO gathering in Brussels on Tuesday that he was still willing to block their membership if they renege on those commitments.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of the ceremony that expansion would strengthen the 30-nation alliance. “NATO’s door remains open to European democracies who are willing to contribute to our shared security. With 32 nations around the table we will be even stronger, our people will be even safer,” Stoltenbnerg said at the opening ceremony.

Key Developments

On the Ground

With Lysychansk under its control, Russia is switching its focus further west into Donetsk, intensifying shelling of the region, according to Ukrainian officials. Fighting continues on the Bakhmut axis, which has emerged as a new flashpoint. Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault close to Slovyansk, the Ukrainian General staff said, with the city’s mayor urging residents to evacuate as the front line moves closer. Russia fired seven missiles further west toward Dnipropetrovsk overnight, six of which were shot down by Ukrainian forces, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the regional government, said on his Telegram account. One rocket hit the town of Pokrov, destroying several houses, according to the preliminary data.

(All times CET)

NATO Ambassadors Gather to Sign off on Expansion (9:28 a.m.)

NATO ambassadors gathered in Brussels to sign off on protocols that would allow Finland and Sweden to join the security alliance.

The 30 allies formally invited the two Nordic countries to join last week after they clinched a deal with Turkey following weeks of stalling by Erdogan over security concerns. Once the protocols are signed, the process will move to national parliaments for ratification before Finland and Sweden can become members.

Ukraine to Bring Outspoken Berlin Envoy Home: Bild (9:17 a.m.)

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, is poised to return to Kyiv after eight years in Berlin for a post in the foreign ministry, according to Bild Zeitung, which cited unidentified sources in the Ukrainian capital. Melnyk has been strident in his criticism of Germany accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of taking too long to send heavy weaponry to Ukraine, appearing regularly on talk shows and giving interviews to local journalists.

13,000 of Musk’s Starlink Internet Devices in Ukraine (8:22 a.m.)

Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink has been vital in keeping parts of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, including the front lines, connected, the country’s minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said in an interview with Bloombverg TV.

There more than 13,000 Starlink satellite Internet devices operating in Ukraine and Ukrainian officials are in daily contact with Musk’s representatives, Fedorov said.

Russian Imports Steady After Initial Sanctions Shock (7:56 a.m.)

Russian imports picked up a bit in May, even from some countries that have joined the US and its allies in imposing sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, as the economy showed signs of stabilizing.

Trade flows into Russia still remain far below pre-invasion levels, but imports for the five major trading partners were down 29% in May on year, compared with a 43% drop in April. Bloomberg calculated the figures based on reports from those countries, which account for about half of Russian imports. Russia stopped releasing detailed trade data after the invasion.

Turkey, which hasn’t joined the sanctions, saw exports to Russia jump to the highest since December.

Potanin Says Ready to Discuss Nornickel-Rusal Merger (7:25 a.m.)

Russian billionaire and major Nornickel shareholder Vladimir Potanin confirmed he is ready start discussion of potential merger with Rusal, according to an RBC interview. Potanin said Rusal proposed the tieup.

Russia Wants to Send Zaporizhzhia Grain to Mideast (5:20 a.m.)

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, occupied by Russia, has reached agreements to export grain abroad, mainly to Middle Eastern countries, head of local occupation authorities Yevgeny Balitsky says, according to Tass.

Among the buyers he named are Iraq and Saudi Arabia. One of the largest contracts of 150,000 tons of grain is with Iran.

Natural Gas at the Forefront of New Cold War (5:01 a.m.)

Natural gas is the hottest commodity in the world right now and the war in Ukraine has pushed great power competition for supplies to new levels. Gas is a key driver of global inflation, its price rising some 700% in Europe since the start of last year and pushing the continent to the brink of recession.

It now rivals oil as the fuel that shapes geopolitics, so much so that plans to fight climate change are getting relegated to the back-burner.

Russia is cutting back on pipeline deliveries to Europe — which says it wants to stop buying from Moscow anyway, if not quite yet. The scramble to fill that gap is turning into a worldwide stampede, as countries race to secure scarce cargoes of liquefied natural gas ahead of the northern-hemisphere winter.

Putin’s War Throws EU Vote on ‘Green’ Gas Into Doubt (5:00 a.m.)

The EU Parliament vote is set to take place Wednesday, and was supposed to mark the easy passage of a New Year’s proposal by the European Commission to include gas and nuclear energy in the bloc’s so-called green taxonomy. But Putin’s invasion -- and the energy crisis it fanned -- has upended that process.

Just last week, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany called on lawmakers to reject the Commission’s proposal, warning that it would benefit Russia and perpetuate European reliance on its gas supplies.

Read more: Putin’s War Throws Crucial EU Vote on ‘Green’ Gas Into Doubt

