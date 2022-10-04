Ukraine Latest: Call-Up Exodus Dwarfs Putin’s New Army Recruits

11
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s defense minister said the army had grown by 200,000 more troops since the Kremlin declared a partial mobilization last month, although Russia’s neighbors cited figures showing far more Russians had fled abroad.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s army has liberated more than 450 settlements in the northern Kharkiv region alone since September, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. European Union countries edged closer to a deal on a new sanctions package against Russia.

Zelenskiy also joined an outpouring of scorn against Tesla co-founder Elon Musk for suggesting on Twitter that Ukraine seek a negotiated solution to the war and cede Crimea to Russia for good. The Kremlin called Musk’s comments “quite positive.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • More Russians Flee Than Join Putin’s Army After Call-Up for War

  • NATO Puzzles Over How to Shield Vital Undersea Links From Attack

  • Ukraine Advances in South After Hammering Russians in Northeast

  • Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ Plan

  • EU Moves Closer to Russia Sanctions Deal With Oil Price Cap

  • In Putin’s Nuclear Brinksmanship, Weapons Leave Room For Warning

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces made substantial gains around Lyman and in the northern Kherson region over the last 24 hours, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. The Russian units defeated on these fronts were previously considered to be among Russia’s top conventional fighting forces. Ukrainian forces made advances on the Oskil River-Kreminna line toward the Luhansk region border. Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv overnight, with one woman dying, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. More than 20 Ukrainian settlements have been shelled by Russia over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

(All times CET)

More Russians Flee Than Join Putin’s Army (2:11 p.m.)

Far more Russians have fled abroad than have enlisted in the military since Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the army since Putin’s Sept. 21 order for a partial call-up, Russian news services reported Tuesday.

That matches an exodus of more than 200,000 Russians to neighboring Kazakhstan alone, according to the central Asian country’s interior minister. Georgian authorities said almost 69,000 Russians had arrived from across the border by Sept. 30, while almost the same amount crossed into the EU.

NATO Puzzles Over How to Protect Undersea Links (2:21 p.m.)

NATO allies are struggling to work out how to better shield undersea critical infrastructure after the Nord Stream pipeline blasts laid bare the difficulty of monitoring facilities and identifying attackers.

Danish, Swedish and German officials are still investigating the causes, a process that can take weeks, while allies of NATO have rushed to deploy military vessels and planes to monitor the Baltic and North Seas.

The sheer scale and underwater depth of assets such as pipelines -- or data cables that allow the internet to function -- heighten the challenge for governments.

Putin Opponent Navalny’s Backers Restart Russia Movement (2:05 p.m.)

Top aides to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said they’re restarting a national protest movement to capitalize on growing discontent over the war in Ukraine.

“The sleeping majority woke up,” said Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny lieutenant, in a video posted on YouTube. “Putin woke it up himself.”

The Russian president’s decision last month to call up several hundred thousand reservists after setbacks in Ukraine alarmed the Russian population, according to opinion polls. The government banned Navalny’s organizations last year as “extremist.” The new network will be underground.

Western Officials See No Change In Moscow’s Nuclear Stance (12:55 p.m.)

Western officials said they don’t believe Russia has changed its nuclear posture despite unconfirmed newspaper reports on moves by Moscow. London’s Times reported that a train linked to Russia’s main nuclear command was seen on the move, while Italy’s La Repubblica reported a planned test of a new nuclear torpedo dubbed the ‘apocalypse weapon.’

The officials, who declined to be named on a confidential issue, said they had not seen any indicators or activities that were out of the norm conducted by Russian strategic nuclear forces.

Kremlin Says Musk’s Interest in Peace ‘Quite Positive’ (12:15 p.m.)

The Kremlin called Elon Musk’s desire for a peaceful solution in Ukraine “quite positive.”

“Many of the ideas in Musk’s tweets deserve attention,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call. But Peskov was cool to Musk’s proposal for new annexation votes in Russian-occupied lands, saying Russia’s absorption of the territories is not open to discussion. “Reaching peace is completely impossible without fulfilling Russia’s terms,” Peskov said.

Belarus’s Lukashenko Acknowledges Backing Russia’s War (11:50 a.m.)

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko publicly acknowledged his country is taking part in Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, his first such statement since the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Lukashenko said his country’s participation is limited to preventing the conflict from spreading to Belarus, protecting Russian troops deployed in his country from attacks, and giving them medical care. “We are not killing anyone”, state-owned news agency Belta cited Lukashenko as saying. Lukashenko provided his country’s territory to Russia for the invasion.

Russian Missile Attack Triggers Rail Blackout in Kharkiv (11:35 a.m.)

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with missiles overnight, disrupting the railway network’s power supply, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook. “The enemy is attacking civilian infrastructure, trying to take revenge for defeats and intimidate Kharkiv residents,” Kubrakov said.

Railway workers sought to keep traffic delays minimal, Kubrakov added. Railway connections have already been restored to more than 45 settlements in the region, in particular to the recently-won cities of Balaklia, Derhachi and Chuhuiv. Work was underway to restore connections with Izyum and Kupiansk.

Zelenskiy Signs Decree to Rule Out Talks With Putin (10:55 a.m.)

President Zelenskiy signed a decree which effectively bans any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a document text on the Ukrainian leader’s official website. The decree enacts a decision by the country’s National Security and Defense Council stipulating the “impossibility of conducting negotiations” with Putin.

The same decision also approves the country’s government appeal to join the NATO military alliance. “We are ready for a dialog with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” Zelenskiy said Oct. 30 as he presented the country’s application for a fast-track entry to NATO.

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive Continues (8:10 a.m.)

The Ukrainian army has retaken settlements in several regions, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front,” he said.

Zelenskiy said that among the Russian troops killed were those drafted a week or two ago. “And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That’s how it will lose as well,” he said. “No sham referenda, announcements about annexations, conversations about the borders they invented and drew somewhere, will help them.”

Musk Says SpaceX Has Spent About $80 Million on Ukraine (6:25 a.m.)

SpaceX’s out-of-pocket costs for providing Ukraine with Starlink dishes stands at around $80 million so far, Elon Musk said in a tweet late Monday, adding that the company is “obviously” pro-Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

Musk, the company’s chief executive, infuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk irks Zelenskiy after polling a 'peace plan'

    STORY: The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has enraged Ukrainian officials by asking Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Musk created a poll via Twitter… after which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded with his own poll, Tweeting: "Which @elonmusk do you like more?” The options being: ‘One who supports Ukraine’ and ‘One who supports Russia.’ Musk – in a Tweet - proposed U.N.-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive. The proposed plan by Musk included Russia leaving (quote) ‘if that is will of the people.’ And he suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognized as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral. Musk asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan. But Musk didn’t stop there. He followed up with another poll, Tweeting: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine." Supporters of Ukraine fired back— Lithuania's President tweeted in response."Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels."But Musk said he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome." The Twitter storm was met by at least one expletive from a Ukrainian official - Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk - who Tweeted: "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk."

  • Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine

    Japan on Tuesday ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his ministry declared the consul a persona non grata, or an undesirable person, and ordered him to leave by next Monday. The ministry did not release the consul's name, but said the step was “conducted as an appropriate measure in response to the measures taken by Russia."

  • Musk and Zelenskiy in Twitter showdown over billionaire's Ukraine peace plan

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who responded with his own poll. "Which @elonmusk do you like more?," Zelenskiy tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia. "Russia leaves if that is will of the people," Musk wrote.

  • Russia forced to delay enlisting 120,000 conscripts due to 'lack of resources'

    Moscow has had to push back its annual autumn conscription due to lack of capacity to train and equip its forces.

  • Roger Waters: I’m on a Ukrainian ‘Kill List’

    In an explosive, wide-ranging interview, the Pink Floyd co-founder discusses his controversial views on Ukraine — and Russia, and Wikileaks, and Israel, and so much more.

  • Elon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk drew the wrath of Ukrainians from the president on down for Twitter posts urging Ukraine to seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and to cede Crimea for good.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wra

  • US, South Korea conduct precision bomb drills after North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

    The US and South Korea carried out drills with precision bombs after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. The US condemned the launch as "reckless."

  • Amid Ian's wounds, Jews see healing, renewal in Yom Kippur

    Even though a destructive hurricane tore through his community just days earlier, nothing was going to stop Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from holding prayer services Tuesday night for the start of the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Throughout a southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian, Jews planned to hold worship services for Yom Kippur, a day in which they fast for 24 hours and ask forgiveness for the wrongs they have committed during the year, although many were doing so with plans drastically modified by the storm.

  • Zelenskyy reveals how he receives reports on the liberation: Successes are not limited to Lyman

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a list of liberated settlements prevails in the daily reports that he receives, and that successes are not limited to only Lyman.

  • Ukrainian Parliament to nationalise over 900 Russian assets in Ukraine

    Photo: GettyImages IHOR PYLYPIV - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:58 At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) will review the nationalisation of Russian assets in Ukraine under a special procedure.

  • Railway transport facility in Kharkiv hit at night

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51 On the night of 3-4 October, Kharkiv was hit by two rockets; one of them hit an industrial facility in the Kholodnohirsky neighbourhood, and the other hit a railway transport facility in the Novobavarsky neighbourhood.

  • Operational Command Pivden explains rumours about chemical weapons: Russians wanted to film propaganda video

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 14:05 Operational Command Pivden (South) of Ukraine's Armed Forces believes that the occupiers dropped containers with unknown contents on Ukrainian positions in late September in order to shoot a propaganda video.

  • Explosion near occupied Svatove kills occupiers from Russias Buryatia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 21:47 There was an explosion in Nyzhnia Duvanka near Svatove in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast on Sunday; occupiers from Buryatia [a republic in eastern Siberia, part of the Russian Federation - ed.

  • Lululemon Chargefeel vs. Strongfeel review: Which Lululemon sneakers are better?

    Which pair of Lululemon sneakers is best? I tried two styles to find out.

  • Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

    Country’s leader asked his 6.6m followers which version of billionaire did they ‘like more’

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $192M Deal to Support F/A-18E/F & E/A-18G Jets

    Boeing (BA) is going to be engaged in the repair of multiple flight control surfaces used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.

  • Ukraine Latest: Counteroffensive Continues in Donetsk and South

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that liberating settlements from Russian occupation is now “the trend” as his forces press further into the eastern Donetsk region and seek gains in the south. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • Ukraine claims full control of key logistics hub

    STORY: Russian flags were being taken down in the town of Lyman - according to footage posted by a Ukrainian official - after Kyiv on Sunday (October 2) claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub.This is Ukraine's most significant battlefield gain in weeks.It provides a potential staging post for attacks to the east, while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.In a short video released on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked soldiers as he said Lyman was "fully cleared".Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday (October 1) that it was pulling troops out of the area, quote, "in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement."Moscow's forces had captured Lyman in May and used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin comes after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions on Friday (September 30) - an area that includes Lyman.Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

  • Russian invaders ‘tried and failed to bribe locals’ in Kherson Oblast to take part in sham referendum, activists claim

    When the turnout for Russia’s sham referendum in the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast was zero, invading troops offered residents UAH 6,000 ($164) each to vote, a Ukrainian activist group has claimed.