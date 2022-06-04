Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Warns of Food Crisis Amid Port Blockade

Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Warns of Food Crisis Amid Port Blockade
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine warned that alternative routes for grain exports would not suffice to avert a global food crisis as Russia continues to blockade the Black Sea ports.

Ukraine said its forces had reclaimed territory in a major city in the Luhansk region where Russia has recently made advances, as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion moves past the 100-day mark.

The war has prompted a major rewrite of the Biden administration’s National Security Strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Oil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Market

  • German Lawmakers Approve Scholz’s Military Spending Splurge

  • What Are War Crimes? Could Putin Face Prosecution?: QuickTake

  • Putin’s War Forces Biden to Rewrite Security Plan, Nod to Europe

  • A Hundred Days of Putin’s War in Ukraine: Balance of Power

Ukraine Expands Forex Interventions to Cover Imports (3:18 p.m.)

Ukraine’s central bank increased interventions on the foreign exchange market last month, raising pressure on the country’s international reserves that are shrinking amid robust imports and low export revenues, according to data published on its website.

Net sales of foreign currency jumped by 52% from the previous month to almost $3.4 billion in May, the highest level since the start of the war. The central bank lifted its key policy rate to 25% from 10% in an emergency hike last week to support the hryvnia and ease pressure on its international reserves.

Russia Acting Like ‘Pirates’ on Black Sea Ports (11:37 a.m.)

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said alternative routes for exporting grain from the country would not suffice to replace the Black Sea ports that Russia is blockading, and warned of a critical global food shortage.

“All of our activity won’t cover even 20% of what we could do through the Black Sea ports,” Oleksandr Kubrakov told the Financial Times.

Ukraine Claims Recapture of 20% Of Luhansk City (11:25 a.m.)

Ukraine’s troops counterattacked in Sievierodonetsk, having taken back about one fifth of the area of the city in the Luhansk region. Heavy street fighting is ongoing in the area, which is the main target for Russia’s advance, according to the head of the region’s government.

Russia to Facilitate Citizenship Applications in Kherson Region (8:35 a.m.)

Russia will open facilities for people wanting to obtain Russian citizenship in areas of the Kherson region.

The first will appear in Novaya Kakhovka and the surrounding area, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military and civil administration, told TASS on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Leader Calls on US Cities to Stop Russia City Cooperation (8:30 a.m.)

US cities should stop cooperation with Russian sister-city counterparts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video message. Zelenskiy cited Portland, Oregon linked with Khabarovsk and San Jose, California paired with Yeketerinburg as examples.

Oil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Market (11 p.m.)

Canadian heavy crude prices have collapsed as the European war upends global market flows and makes oil sands crude less valuable. Western Canadian Select’s discount to benchmark West Texas Intermediate grew $1.70 to $20.80 a barrel in Alberta on Friday, the widest in almost seven months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Soaring energy costs prompted the Biden administration to tap US strategic petroleum reserves, nearly all of which is similar in grade to oil sands crude. As many as 39 million barrels of these sour barrels will be released this summer, just as oil sands sites come out of maintenance. A glut of ultra-light oil is also contributing to the collapse.

US Must Sanction Enablers of Russia’s War: Senators (7:45 p.m.)

A bipartisan group of US senators, including Mark Warner, Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden and John Cornyn wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to ask for sanctions against “lower-tier enablers” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The senators asked Yellen to take into account a list of 6,000 Russian officials and regime enablers compiled by Anti-Corruption Foundation of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Putin Says Russia Will Allow Ukraine Grain Exports (7:43 p.m.)

Putin said Russia is ready to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain and can guarantee the safety of shipments from ports it controls. In an interview with Russian state television, he urged Ukraine to clear its waters of mines and vowed Russia “will not take advantage of the clearance situation in order to launch any attacks from the sea.”

More broadly, the Russian president sought to deflect Russia’s responsibility for contributing to the global run-up in food and energy costs, blaming foreign governments and saying Europe’s “short-sighted policies” drove up gas prices on the continent.

He also slammed the EU for its sixth package of sanctions, warning it will make worse the situation on the fertilizer market. Russia is able to boost its grain exports in the next season to 50 million tons from 37 million tons, Putin said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Fund D1 Sinks Nearly 23% This Year on Public, Private Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to PopStocks

  • High hopes Lavrov visit to Turkey unlocks Ukraine grain exports, Turkish source says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week and both Moscow and Kyiv want a solution despite their conditions, a senior Turkish official said. Though hurdles remain - such as payment mechanisms for the agricultural products and mines floating in the Black Sea - the official said Moscow could take further positive steps after it said on Thursday it was open to the plan. Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.

  • The May jobs report is 'exactly what the Fed should want to see': Economist

    Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the May jobs report and how the Federal Reserve may respond.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Russia to Allow Grain Exports by Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysB

  • NBA finals ticket prices soar due to ‘tremendous demand’: StubHub expert

    StubHub Ticket Expert Adam Budelli sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to explain the rise in ticket prices for the NBA finals, the outlook on the live event market, pre-pandemic ticket-buying trends, and legislation on all-in ticket pricing.

  • President Biden reacts to Elon Musk's comments about the U.S. economy

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details President Biden and Elon Musk's combative remarks on the U.S. economy and EV development, as the Tesla CEO announced his plan to cut 10 percent of staff.

  • US has eight years to cut its emissions by half. Scientists say there’s a way

    Story at a glance The U.S. can achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 if it implements several strategies. These include operating the electric grid with 80 percent clean energy and ensuring most cars sold by the end of the decade are electric. The authors noted the main barrier to achieving…

  • Why the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is the cheapest EV in America

    Yahoo Finance's senior automotive reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to check out the 2023 Chevy Bolt's price point in comparison to EV competitors.

  • China reports 171 new COVID cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier

    China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic cases, down from seven, according to the local government.

  • Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

  • Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region calls for more weapons to defeat Russia

    Ukraine's embattled eastern region of Donetsk will not fall quickly to Russia's assault, but it needs the world to supply more weapons to keep the offensive at bay, its governor told Reuters on Friday. Russian troops are poised just 15 km (nine miles) north of Sloviansk, the second biggest Ukrainian-controlled city in Donetsk region, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Seizing the regions of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk is a key Russian military objective.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Maybe it’ll all work out

    Job and wage growth are slowing, but that's the recipe for getting inflation under control.

  • Air Canada sees travel demand in Asia rebound by end of 2023 executive says

    Air Canada is expecting a demand for flights between Canada and the Asia-Pacific to recover to a near pre-pandemic level by December next year, a top regional executive said on Saturday. Currently, the routes between Canada and the Asia-Pacific run at 30% of the 2019 capacity, but the capacity is expected to double by the end of December, said Kiyo Weiss, the airline's sales director for the Asia-Pacific. The airline is also considering adding flights to a new destination in the Asia-Pacific in the near future to cater for pent-up demand in leisure travel, she said.

  • Mystery surrounds how munitions imported for Indonesia's civilian spies were used in attacks on villages

    JAKARTA(Reuters) -Almost 2,500 mortar shells from Serbia bought for Indonesia's spy agency last year were converted to be air-dropped, and some were used in attacks on eight villages in Papua, according to a report from an arms monitoring group and photos provided to Reuters. The alleged procurement for the state intelligence agency, known as BIN, was not disclosed to the parliamentary oversight committee that approves its budget, three members told Reuters. The London-based monitoring group, Conflict Armament Research (CAR), said the mortar rounds were manufactured by Serbia's state-owned arms-maker Krusik and later modified to be dropped from the air rather than fired from a mortar tube.

  • Stocks end the week in the red, energy stocks among market leaders

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre looks at markets and sectors closing in the red for this week, in addition to the losses seen by several Nasdaq tech leaders.

  • Ford Clarifies CEO Jim Farley's Comments on Digital Sales

    Rather than matching Tesla's direct sales model directly, Ford will be trying to beat it while playing within their existing dealer networks.

  • Bad news about hiring trends in tech is 'misleading': Economist

    Announcements continue to pile up about hiring slowdowns in the tech world. Economists think these paint a "misleading" picture of the labor market.

  • American Airlines Flight Takes 12 Hours From Dallas To L.A.

    A recent American Airlines flight took a surprising 12 hours to fly from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to L.A., California.

  • What can CEOs see that we're missing?: Morning Brief

    Executives across industries are warning that the economy is slowing down. Are they seeing something everyone else is missing?

  • Are AR-15’s weapons of war? Here’s what a former Fort Benning commander had to say

    The retired major general pushes for gun safety.