Ukraine Latest: Lavrov Ready to Hear Blinken Proposal in Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov said that he plans to listen to a US proposal for a prisoner swap during a phone call with his counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European data offering a snapshot of the economic impact on the rest of the continent of Russia’s war on Ukraine showed a surprising resilience in France, Italy and Spain. Germany, though, stagnated, as curbs in Russian gas supplies and the threat of a total shutoff overshadowed the region’s biggest economy.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Euro Zone Smashes Estimates Despite Germany Stalling: GDP Update

  • Swiss Exports to Russia Surge in Race to Beat Trade Sanctions

  • Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meeting as Taiwan Tensions Intensify

  • A New Bench of Traders Muscle In to Supply Russian Oil to India

On the Ground

Local authorities reported missile strikes in Kharkiv and overnight shelling of the southern port city of Mykolaiv. Russian shells landed near a public transport stop in Mykolaiv, killing at least five, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. The attack took place after Russians hit the city’s residential area Thursday evening, destroying several buildings. Kim attributed the increased shelling of residential areas to Russian troops changing their tactics amid successes by Ukrainian in the southern areas of the country. Ukrainian troops struck Russian munition depots in Ilovaysk and Brylivka, located in the seized areas of the country’s east and south respectively, Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing the military staff’s Telegram channel.

(All times CET)

Lavrov to Listen to Prisoner Swap Proposal (11 a.m.)

Lavrov said that the Russian and US sides are agreeing on a time for their call, during which he also wants to discuss the deal unlocking grain exports from Ukraine.

Blinken on Wednesday said he expected to talk to Lavrov about a potential Russia-US prisoner exchange as well as the Ukraine grain export deal. The Kremlin said no agreement had been reached yet on a detainee swap.

G-7 Ambassadors Visit Odesa (10:20 a.m.)

German Economy Stagnates (10:15 a.m.)

Germany’s economy stagnated as the rest of Europe smashed expectations, showing the continent is on an uneven footing. Spain and Italy both reported second-quarter growth of 1% or more from the previous three months, buoyed by an influx of post-lockdown tourists. Germany failed to grow, and a recession is becoming more likely.

France Records Return to Growth (8:45 a.m.)

France’s economy returned to growth with faster expansion than expected, putting it on a firmer footing as surging inflation and energy woes threaten recession in Europe.

Swiss Exports to Russia Surge (8:30 a.m.)

Swiss exports to Russia of turbojets, air pumps and other machinery surged in the past two months as manufacturers raced to fill any orders signed before sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine render some of the sales illegal.

Russia Sanctions Pain Easing: BI (8:15 a.m.)

Bloomberg Intelligence finds in a new report that projections of a $50 billion loss in the Russian banking sector may be too high. Key datapoints used to track the impact of sanctions suggest that the response of Russian policy makers aimed at averting a banking crisis has been effective, with Russia’s control of gas flows to Europe the main lever to ease economic pain.

It’s Getting Easier for India to Buy Russian Oil (8 a.m.)

India is set to get more channels to buy cheap Russian oil, with a new wave of smaller, international traders muscling into its vast market by offering barrels shunned by rivals after the invasion of Ukraine.

US Approves $8.4 Billion in Arms Sales to Germany (9:25 p.m.)

F-35 fighter planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp., the newest extended-range air-launched cruise missiles and dual laser-GPS-guided smart bombs are among $8.4 billion in American-built arms sought by Germany and approved by the US State Department.

Although the department’s announcement Thursday made no direct mention of the war in Ukraine, it said that “this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says shelling killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs

    Russian-backed separatists said Friday that a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region hit a prison and killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Ukraine. The attack with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the prison in Olenivka, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, also injured 75 Ukrainian POWs, said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

  • Zelenskyy gathers Staff of Supreme C-in-C: they discuss weapons supply

    Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 28 July 2022, 23:19 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have discussed the military support of Ukrainian defenders. Source: Presidential video address Quote: " held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

  • Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken on prisoners

    TASHKENT (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Blinken has said he wants to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and U.S. jails. Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a "substantial offer" to obtain the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained in Russia. A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, jailed in the United States, as part of such a deal.

  • Stocks Set for Best Month Since 2020; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and the US are set for their biggest monthly advance since November 2020 on positive earnings and expectations of shallower Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Consi

  • Britney Spears Will Not Have to Sit Through a Deposition from Dad Jamie's Lawyers

    It's the latest win for the pop star in her ongoing legal battle against her father.

  • Egypt Cancels 240,000 Tons of Ukrainian Wheat Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt canceled four cargoes of Ukrainian wheat that it contracted to buy before Russia’s invasion, even as Kyiv prepares to restart grain exports following a forced five-month hiatus due to the war. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Reces

  • Ukrainians remember fallen soldiers on Statehood day

    STORY: In the Western city of Lviv, people gathered in Lychakivskyi cemetery to mark Ukrainian statehood and to commemorate Ukrainian soldiers that had fallen while fighting in the current war.Lviv resident and ecologist Oksana Viitek told Reuters she hoped that the holiday could help keep up Ukrainian identity despite the war.Physician Orest Chemeris echoed her remarks, adding how important statehood is for Ukraine."We value every single Ukrainian defender (solider) who risks his life and does everything possible and impossible for our common victory."The holiday used to be referred to as the Baptism of Kyivan Rus and was rebranded in 2021 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark 30 years of Ukraine's independence.

  • Putin-backed Donbas leader says it's 'time to liberate' Kyiv in renewed threat to Ukraine's capital

    Ukraine's capital city could be facing a renewed threat as the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetesk People's Republic traveled to Belarus and said it was "time to liberate" Kyiv.

  • Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin boyhood club Nacional

    Luis Suarez has signed a short-term contract to rejoin his boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the club's president said on Wednesday.

  • Britney Spears won't have to provide deposition on conservatorship, judge rules

    Britney Spears won't have to provide deposition on conservatorship, judge rules

  • Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Cuts Nord Stream Gas Supplies to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC cut natural gas supplies via its most important link to the European Union to about 20% of the pipeline’s capacity, in a move that could test Western unity five months into the war.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loan

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Wife Olena Is 'Stronger Than She Thought She Was' amid War in Ukraine

    “Of course she is my love. But she is my greatest friend,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Vogue of his wife Olena Zelenska

  • Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi airport kills five, wounds 25

    Five people were killed and another 25 were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast, reports the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych, said during a briefing on July 28.

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    Mehdi Hasan notes reports that former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke with the January 6th Committee, and looks back at reporting and testimony about discussions among Donald Trump's Cabinet, including Mnuchin, about Trump's fitness for office and potentially removing him under the 25th Amendment.

  • What's in a Royal Name? See the Most Popular Royal-Inspired Baby Names in the U.S. and the U.K.

    "The U.K. favorite boy names are still seen as fusty old man names by many American parents," Pamela Redmond of Nameberry tells PEOPLE

  • Colombia and Venezuela to appoint new ambassadors, reopening diplomatic relations

    Colombia's incoming government and Venezuela will appoint ambassadors to the two countries' capitals after years without diplomatic relations and will work to boost security along their shared border, officials said on Thursday. The plan to appoint ambassadors was outlined in a joint declaration made by Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Carlos Faria, and Alvaro Leyva, the designated foreign minister of Colombia's next president, Gustavo Petro, following a meeting in the border city of San Cristobal.

  • China’s Politburo Signals No Big Stimulus Despite Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership gave a downbeat assessment of economic growth but didn’t announce new stimulus policies at a key meeting, calling on officials to ensure that housing projects are completed following a wave of mortgage boycotts.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking H

  • Ukraine takes its place among EU nations - in miniature

    Ukraine may have many years to wait before joining the European Union, but the war-battered country was granted a place alongside members of the bloc this week at "Mini-Europe", an open-air theme park of famous European landmarks. Set among more than 300 miniature models and scenes in the Brussels park, visitors will see depictions of refugees fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February, and trucks taking medical and food aid into the country. The centrepiece is a model of the independence monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square surrounded by people with Ukrainian and EU flags, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy handing over Ukraine's formal application for membership of the EU.

  • Jared Kushner alleges that John F. Kelly once shoved Ivanka Trump following a tense White House meeting, according to his memoir obtained by The Washington Post

    John F. Kelly, who served as Trump's second chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, denied the allegations in a statement to The Washington Post.

  • What’s in the Manchin-Schumer Deal on Taxes, Climate and Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin released the outline of a tax, climate and health care deal on Wednesday, in what could prove to be major breakthrough after weeks of negotiations.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globall