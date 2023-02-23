Ukraine: The Latest podcast - "In all of my time reporting war, I have never seen such crimes"

The Reckoning Project were one of the first organisations to report of Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

For almost a year, the Telegraph's team of experts in London and correspondents on-the-ground have been analysing Putin's invasion of Ukraine every weekday on Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

In today's episode, we are joined by founders of The Reckoning Project, Janine di Giovannia and Nataliya Gumenyuk. Their organisation was founded days after the invasion to document atrocities and build cases against those who committed them. It is a complicated process, as described in their own words:

We start by recruiting investigative journalists from throughout Ukraine. It's very important to us that we use Ukrainian human rights monitors, journalists who have been trained to a high standard to report the atrocities...Our objective is to counter the narrative of disinformation. I've seen too many times, especially with Rwanda, the narrative completely rewritten. There are genocide deniers: people who say, 'this didn't happen; there weren't atrocities; this didn't take place'. Well at the reckoning project our goal is to stamp that out".

She describes the unparalleled number of witness statements and atrocities being reported in Ukraine:

"So far in one year we have 200 [witness statements] – double what I thought we could possibly do. That illustrates the horrific level of incidents. The office of the Prosecutor General in Kyiv says there are 65,000 incidents. In all of my time reporting war, I have never seen such an unprecedented amount of criminal activity".

On recent reports of Russia stealing children, she had this to add:

"We're looking at this as a bigger picture of the kind of eradication of Ukrainian identity. Taking these children to Russia, putting them in camps whilst their parents are still alive, giving them Russian names, trying to indoctrinate them".

Listen to the full episode in your favourite podcast app here or in the player below.

War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

Story continues

With over 24 million downloads, our Ukraine: The Latest podcast is your go-to source for all the latest analysis, live reaction and correspondents reporting on the ground.

Ukraine: The Latest's regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Social Media at the Telegraph where he has worked for almost two years. Previously he worked for the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He speaks French.

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at the Telegraph having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was Chief of Staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister's Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by the Telegraph's foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O'Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

Listen to Ukraine: the Latest, The Telegraph's daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app.