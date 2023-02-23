Ukraine: The Latest podcast - "In all of my time reporting war, I have never seen such crimes"

378
David Knowles
·2 min read
The Reckoning Project were one of the first organisations to report of Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children
The Reckoning Project were one of the first organisations to report of Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

For almost a year, the Telegraph's team of experts in London and correspondents on-the-ground have been analysing Putin's invasion of Ukraine every weekday on Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

In today's episode, we are joined by founders of The Reckoning Project, Janine di Giovannia and Nataliya Gumenyuk. Their organisation was founded days after the invasion to document atrocities and build cases against those who committed them. It is a complicated process, as described in their own words:

We start by recruiting investigative journalists from throughout Ukraine. It's very important to us that we use Ukrainian human rights monitors, journalists who have been trained to a high standard to report the atrocities...Our objective is to counter the narrative of disinformation. I've seen too many times, especially with Rwanda, the narrative completely rewritten. There are genocide deniers: people who say, 'this didn't happen; there weren't atrocities; this didn't take place'. Well at the reckoning project our goal is to stamp that out".

She describes the unparalleled number of witness statements and atrocities being reported in Ukraine:

"So far in one year we have 200 [witness statements] – double what I thought we could possibly do. That illustrates the horrific level of incidents. The office of the Prosecutor General in Kyiv says there are 65,000 incidents. In all of my time reporting war, I have never seen such an unprecedented amount of criminal activity". 

On recent reports of Russia stealing children, she had this to add:

"We're looking at this as a bigger picture of the kind of eradication of Ukrainian identity. Taking these children to Russia, putting them in camps whilst their parents are still alive, giving them Russian names, trying to indoctrinate them".

Listen to the full episode in your favourite podcast app here or in the player below.

War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

With over 24 million downloads, our Ukraine: The Latest podcast is your go-to source for all the latest analysis, live reaction and correspondents reporting on the ground.

Ukraine: The Latest's regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Social Media at the Telegraph where he has worked for almost two years. Previously he worked for the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He speaks French.

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at the Telegraph having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was Chief of Staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister's Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by the Telegraph's foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O'Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

Listen to Ukraine: the Latest, The Telegraph's daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app.

Recommended Stories

  • Bankman-Fried Fraud Indictment Cites Two Unnamed Co-Conspirators

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh charges against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried include references to a pair of co-conspirators the US says were involved in illegally seeking to influence the regulation of digital assets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Befo

  • EQT donates drilling equipment to Ukraine

    Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp. is providing drilling equipment to a big Ukraine natural gas producer that is run by a former Marcellus Shale executive. EQT (NYSE: EQT) said a shipment of equipment had arrived in early February to help JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya replace equipment that was damaged in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began a year ago this week. JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya is the country’s largest natural gas producer and has 12.5 billion cubic meters of gas in production.

  • U.S. Medicare says no change to Alzheimer's drug restrictions

    (Reuters) -The U.S. government health plan for people over the age of 65 on Wednesday said it would not reconsider strict coverage limits put in place last year for new Alzheimer's treatments, rejecting a request from the Alzheimer's Association. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reaffirmed its policy allowing coverage for drugs designed to clear amyloid plaques from the brains of Alzheimer's patients only if a medication is approved under the Food and Drug Administration's standard review process, not under its accelerated review program. The Alzheimer's Association said in a statement it "is appalled that the Biden Administration is extending its unjust decision to deny access to FDA-approved treatments for people living with Alzheimer's - a fatal disease."

  • Asylum claims for 12,000 to be considered without face-to-face interview

    The Home Office is to scrap face-to-face interviews for asylum seekers from five countries.

  • Britain risks squandering lead in mini-nukes race, warns Rolls-Royce

    Britain risks squandering its role as a leader in mini-nuclear reactor technology if ministers fail to throw their support behind a key project, the boss of Rolls-Royce has suggested.

  • Medvedev: Russia will disappearifitloseswar

    The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart, and it will cease to exist. Source: Medvedev in response to US President Joe Biden's statement on Telegram Quote from Medvedev: "If Russia stops its special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine - ed.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Team Raced to Create 1,065 Delivery Versions for Theaters

    The herculean effort to make James Cameron’s groundbreaking Avatar: The Way of Water and deliver the movie to theaters around the world for its Dec. 16 day-and-date release was the subject of a day-long series of panels and presentations, Tuesday at the HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Tech Retreat. A sold-out crowd of 750 Hollywood tech […]

  • Let's Hope This Trend of Big Discounts on Electric Vehicles Continues

    The new rules for getting a tax credit when purchasing an electric vehicle are a bit convoluted. Cars that were disqualified now may qualify, though only for a short time frame, and cars that used to qualify no longer get the benefits. It seems that some automakers are taking matters into their own hands and offering big discounts to offset the lack of tax credits.

  • There can be no peace while Russia remains a prisoner of Putin’s delusion

    If it was ever in doubt, Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address showed, once again, that the Russian president inhabits not only a different reality, but a different epoch. To Western ears, he has never seemed so out of touch.

  • L.A. skid row residents angry over the destruction of a community hub

    The city's demolition of a canopy tent house that served as the home of an activist and an ad hoc community center has skid row residents outraged.

  • It gets easier to find agents in Putin's entourage Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said that there are agents in the entourage of the aggressor country's president, Vladimir Putin, who are cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence, and it is easier to find them the more difficult the situation in Russia itself becomes.

  • GenZers who own an Android have lost track of how many times they've been bullied for not having an iPhone but they still refuse to switch

    Two Android users say they've heard all the jokes and comments from their iPhone-wielding friends, but they won't waver.

  • Feds Have New Questions About Herschel Walker’s Fundraising

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/FECPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.It wasn’t enough that Herschel Walker’s ill-fated Senate campaign in Georgia had a rough run. Now the feds want to know more about financial moves the campaign made after Walker lost—including tens of thousands of dollars stashed in a “recount” fund long after Walker had conceded defeat.Last week, the Federal Elect

  • Where did Ukraine’s HUR get a legendary Black Hawk helicopter?

    At least one of the legendary U.S. Black Hawk multi-purpose helicopters is already helping Ukrainian intelligence, the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR reported on Facebook on Feb. 21.

  • Want to get out this weekend? Here are 10 interesting events to check out

    Other highlights include a showing of 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" with live music by the Columbus Symphony

  • SCOTUS online speech rule, Twitter authentication changes and virtual reality trending

    Ian Sherr from CNET joins us to talk about how the supreme court could change what speeches are allowed on the internet and how virtual reality is expected to be one of the top tech trends this year.

  • The 12 Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces of 2023

    Freshly Picked’s Minnie Lots of Dots Weekender is our top pick.

  • Critic of Tunisian president detained in crackdown, daughter says

    Tunisian police on Thursday detained Ezzedine Hazgui, a fierce critic of President Kais Saied and the father of another prominent dissident, Jawher Ben Mbarek, Hazgui's daughter said. Police detained Hazgui at his home and took his phone, his daughter Dahlia Ben Mbarek, a lawyer, said by phone. The arrest comes amid a crackdown on dissent this month that has targeted prominent critics of Saied including opposition politicians, activists, protest organisers and media figures as well as an influential business leader and two judges.

  • Ukrainian refugees wait in limbo as Putin's war hits 1-year mark

    In the past year, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine for European countries. Yahoo News traveled to Eastern Europe to speak with those who were forcibly uprooted from their lives.

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.