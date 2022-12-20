Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits ‘Eastern Fortress’; Pipe Blast

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Bakhmut, a city hailed by his deputy defense minister as “our eastern fortress” amid heavy fighting over the past few weeks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the president handed awards to servicemen, Ukraine’s government said it had reached a deal with Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to get thousands more Starlink antennas to help keep people online amid Russia’s attacks on infrastructure.

In Russia itself, an explosion hit a natural-gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supply to Europe. The blast occurred on a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, though the local unit of Gazprom PJSC said transportation of fuel was being provided to consumers in full through parallel pipelines.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine to Get Thousands More Starlink Antennas, Minister Says

  • Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program, Paving Way for Aid

  • US Lawmakers Release Huge Spending Bill Before Year-End Deadline

  • Germany Demands Rheinmetall Fix Faulty Puma Armored Vehicles

On the Ground

Ukrainian units have downed 67 drones since Dec. 7, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said at a briefing. Yesterday’s attack was the most powerful, as Russia launched 35 UAVs, 30 of which were shot down, Ihnat said. Russian forces had launched four missile attacks, 60 air strikes and more than 80 salvos from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff had said earlier on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline Blast (3:30 p.m.)

A blaze at the site of the incident, which reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance work on the link, has been extinguished, according to local emergency services. Gas nominations for Wednesday transit via Ukraine so far remain unchanged, grid data show.

The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe via Ukraine. Gas flows through Ukraine are scrutinized by the market as it remains the last route delivering Russian fuel to western Europe amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Dutch front-month gas futures, Europe’s benchmark, briefly surged as much as 6.6% on the explosion reports before trading lower.

Steinmeier Calls on Xi “use his influence” on Russia (3:17 p.m.)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Xi Jinping to “use his influence” on Russia to end the war in Ukraine in an hour-long phone call with the Chinese president to mark 50 years of bilateral relations between Germany and China on Tuesday, Steinmeier’s office said in a statement.

Bakhmut Servicemen Hand Zelenskiy Flag (1:45 p.m.)

Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut handed over the flag of Ukraine to the president, asking for it to be passed on to “our brothers in America.”

“We have a difficult situation, the enemy is increasing its numbers,” Zelenskiy said in comments shown on the Freedom TV channel. “We will pass on to the US Congress, to President Biden, our gratitude for their support.”

Ukraine’s Capital Restoring Water Supplies (12:04 p.m.)

Damage caused by Russia’s shelling is being fixed and water supply is resuming in Kyiv, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko. The power situation remains “critical” for the whole region, with 80% of residents still facing blackouts, the region’s military authorities said on their Telegram-channel.

More Than Half of Kyiv Has Power Problems, Ukrenergo Says (11:30 a.m.)

Less than half of power demand in Kyiv city is being met on Tuesday following Russian drone attacks, national grid operator Ukrenerego said on Telegram.

City authorities are prioritizing the supply of electricity to key infrastructure as the country’s energy system continues to experience a significant power deficit, Ukrenergo said.

Putin Says Situation in Southeastern Ukraine ‘Extremely Difficult’ (11:15 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin said the situation in southeastern Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia is “extremely difficult,” following Ukraine’s success in wresting back control of an increasing part of this territory.

Putin referred to Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhzhia and Kherson as “new regions of Russia,” in a video address on Tuesday marking a holiday dedicated to the country’s security agencies.

Russia annexed the four provinces in September but has been steadily losing ground there in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Last month Russia withdrew from Kherson City, the only regional capital it controlled since invading Ukraine 10 months ago.

Ukraine to Get More Starlink Antennas (8 a.m.)

“SpaceX and Musk quickly react to problems and help us,” Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and minister for digital transformation, said in an interview in Kyiv, adding that he spoke directly with Musk.

“Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps. He understands the situation.” More than 10,000 devices, which provide internet service beamed down from satellites, will be sent to Ukraine, according to Fedorov.

Starlink played an important early role in the war, as Russia’s military focused on destroying communications. But Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive officer, drew the wrath of Ukrainians in October when he tweeted that Kyiv should remain neutral — an apparent suggestion that it not join military alliances like NATO — and should cede territory to Russia in exchange for a peace deal.

Kyiv Has Significant Power Cuts, Mayor Says (7:41 a.m.)

Periods of power cuts will be extended in the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. There is enough power to supply critical facilities and about 20% of residents.

The oldest line of Kyiv’s subway network was partially closed for passengers due to a voltage drop, the subway operator said on Telegram. Two other lines resumed operation.

Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program (1:21 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund’s management approved a new four-month program for Ukraine that doesn’t envisage lending money but may serve as a bridge to a multi-billion-dollar loan package.

The IMF executive board discussed so-called program monitoring with board involvement, or PMB, for the war-torn nation on Monday, the Washington-based lender said on its website.

The PMB “is tailored to Ukraine’s exceptional circumstances,” and helps the nation’s government implement prudent policies and catalyze donor financing,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky visits Ukraine 'fortress' city of Bakhmut

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, now the epicentre of fighting in Russia's nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky met military officials and handed out awards to Ukrainian servicemen, who have been holding back a fierce and months-long Russian campaign for the city. To gain control of the city, Russia is believed to have relied on mercenaries, prison conscripts and newly mobilised soldiers to send waves of attacks against Ukrainian positions. The brutal trench warfare and artillery battles around Bakhmut -- once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines -- have flattened large portions of the city and its surroundings. "I'd like to wish there was light but the situation is so difficult that there is light and then there is no light. The main thing is that there light is inside," Zelensky said, according to local media, referring to systematic strikes that targeted Ukraine's electricity grid. "Bakhmut is the eastern fortress of Ukraine," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar, who was also visiting Bakhmut, said in a statement on social media. "Tomorrow is the winter equinox and the nights will get shorter. The darkest night will end with the dawn of our victory," she said. The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier Tuesday the situation in several territories of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed but does not control militarily was "extremely difficult". -'Extremely difficult'- Putin in September announced the annexation of four regions in the east and south of Ukraine after Moscow's proxies held referendums there, denounced as a sham by Kyiv and the West. His troops never fully controlled any of the territories and last month were forced to retreat from the regional capital of the southern Kherson region after a months-long Ukrainian counteroffensive. "The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult," Putin told the Russian security services on their professional holiday. Singling out those working in the "new regions of Russia", he added that "the people living there, the citizens of Russia, rely on you, on your protection". And at an award ceremony in the Kremlin later Tuesday, the Russian leader handed decorations to the Moscow-installed leaders of the regions. "Our country has repeatedly faced challenges and defended its sovereignty. Today, Russia is once again facing the same challenge," he said, referring to territories recaptured by Ukraine. - Putin, Lukashenko meeting a 'dance' - Putin's comments came one day after his first visit in several years to neighbouring Belarus for talks with strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who allowed Russian troops to use his country to launch their invasion of Ukraine in February. Ukrainian military said after the visit that there was a growing threat of another potential attack from Belarusian territory but that its forces were taking steps to prepare. "We closely monitor the weapons being transferred from Russia," said Sergiy Nayev, commander of Ukraine's joint forces. "The level of the military threat is gradually increasing but we are also taking adequate measures." The foreign ministry meanwhile dismissed the talks as political theatre, even though the leaders vowed deeper military cooperation during talks. "The Putin and Lukashenko meeting is another dance they have performed... no critical decisions were made. Whatever happens, we are ready for any scenario," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online briefing. Putin denied plans to absorb Belarus during the visit Monday but the two ex-Soviet allies vowed closer military cooperation going forward. The Ukrainian presidency meanwhile said that Russian attacks across Ukraine had left five people dead including three in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, and in the Kherson region. The war has taken a significant toll on Ukraine's economy and the IMF said Monday it had approved an economic monitoring programme which could help Kyiv secure funding from donors, with the war-torn country needing more than $40 billion this year. bur/imm

  • Fire rages in Kyiv after Russian attack

    STORY: Russia's latest attacks hit "critical infrastructure" in and around Kyiv early in the morning, Ukrainian authorities said, adding air defense systems destroyed about 15 of the 20 drones directed at the capital.Kyiv's mayor said preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack on the capital, and medics were working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Putin Arrives in Minsk for Talks With Lukashenko

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday, December 19, to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.Video released by Zvezda News, affiliated with the Russian defense ministry, shows Putin descending the steps of his plane, accepting a bouquet of flowers, and eating a piece of bread.Talks were to be held between the two leaders with the participation of both countries’ respective defense ministers. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful

  • Putin visits Belarus as 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv

    STORY: As Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Belarus on Monday, Ukrainian fears rose that he would pressure ally and counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to open a new front in the war. It’s Putin’s first visit to the country since 2019.Still, in a joint news conference, the pair hardly mentioned the war at all.Both Lukashenko and Putin also dismissed fears from Belarus’ largely silenced political opposition about a creeping Russian “absorption” of its much smaller neighbor.“Russia is not interested in absorbing anyone,” Putin said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”Lukashenko has repeatedly said his country will not be drawn into the war.Although Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for an attack on Kyiv in February, and there has been Russian and Belarusian military activity there for months. Russian troops that moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the defense ministry. It was not immediately clear when they would start. U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the two leaders’ track record spoke for itself. “I think a statement like that has to be treated as the height of irony, coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment, right now, to violently absorb his other peaceful next door neighbor.”The meeting comes as Russia hit key energy infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a so-called “kamikaze" drone attack. Ukrainian officials said air defenses shot down 23 of 28 drones, most over the capital... no casualties have been reported from the strikes. Monday’s attack marked the third Russian air strike in less than a week and the latest in a series over the past few months targeting Ukraine’s power grid, causing sweeping blackouts during sub-zero temperatures. In his nightly address on Sunday (December 18), Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. Putin calls the invasion a “special military operation” to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. It’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Cities have reduced to ruins, tens of thousands have been killed and millions driven from their homes in the ten-month-old conflict.

  • 57.5% of Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO

    After Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO, vowing to abide by the results, more than 57.5% of respondents voted yes.&nbsp;

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • Debt Investors Losing Millions on Libor Switch Start to Fight Back

    (Bloomberg) -- The request from Allied Universal to its lenders last month seemed innocuous and logical enough.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysWith the deadline rapidly approaching to

  • How can we solve the Social Security problem?

    We have too few workers and too many retirees dependent upon their labor. Have we reached a tipping point?

  • Elon Musk Takes on Volodymyr Zelensky’s Warrior Look

    The Ukrainian president has become an internet sex symbol and everyone is taking note.

  • Elon Musk is tweeting about basically everything — apart from the poll where users said he should give up control of Twitter

    Elon Musk had been tweeting about illegal immigration, inflation, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but has stayed largely silent on the results of his poll.

  • 2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more

    Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening. RELATED: Six teams have

  • Historically, this asset class rallies after underperforming its unlisted peers, and this year, the gap is huge

    It was only last week that Morgan Stanley opined that one of the macroeconomic surprises for 2023 could be that the Bank of Japan decides not to make any changes to its ultra-loose policy. More on the BOJ to come. Analysts at wealth manager Glenmede Investment Management point out there’s been a huge disparity between the performance of real estate investment trusts listed publicly, and those that are private.

  • The White House only started hosting its Hanukkah party in 2001 — here's how the tradition began

    Christmas celebrations at the White House date back to 1800, but Hanukkah wasn't acknowledged until much later.

  • Eagles fans react to news of Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury

    Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly suffered a right shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Bears. Hurts, an MVP candidate, could be sidelined for the Eagles Christmas Eve matchup against the rival Cowboys.

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies 4 collaborators in Luhansk Oblast and their addresses and contacts

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified four accomplices of the Russian occupiers who joined the punitive units of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs" which the invaders established in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

  • Auto analyst: There’s ‘significant downside to the OEMs’ ahead

    Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the auto industry, the EU energy crisis, how automakers are dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation, the EV tax credit, and the outlook for the auto industry moving into 2023.

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    Jrue Holiday frustrated former teammate Zion Williamson like few NBA guards can and drained a momentum-changing, late-game shot for good measure. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds, Holiday capped his 18-point, 11-assist performance by hitting a 3 with 1:17 to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. “There’s something about being in this gym," Holiday said of his decisive 3, which Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer called “probably the biggest shot of the game.”

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Musk lashes out at Schiff in now-deleted tweet: ‘Your brain is too small’

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a now-deleted tweet expressed relief that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is poised to end his chairmanship next month, the latest in their recent heated back-and-forth on the platform. Schiff has long railed against Musk as contributing to a rise in hate speech and misinformation on Twitter, but…