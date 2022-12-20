Ukraine Latest: US Says Russia and Iran Becoming Full Partners

22
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s shipments of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine is transforming relations between Tehran and Moscow into a “full fledged defense partnership,” the US State Department said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Bakhmut, a city hailed by his deputy defense minister as “our eastern fortress” amid heavy fighting over the past few weeks. Zelenskiy’s prime minister said the authorities plan to triple the number of emergency aid stations to help people cope with blackouts, warning that Russia was prepared to do “everything to leave Ukrainians in darkness.” Emergency power cuts in 11 regions are being enforced after Russian drones and missiles attacks, Denys Shmyhal told a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government also said it had reached a deal with Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to get thousands more of its Starlink antennas to help keep people online despite Russia’s attacks on infrastructure.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine to Get Thousands More Starlink Antennas, Minister Says

  • Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program, Paving Way for Aid

  • US Lawmakers Release Huge Spending Bill Before Year-End Deadline

  • Germany Demands Rheinmetall Fix Faulty Puma Armored Vehicles

On the Ground

Russia continues to move increasing numbers of mobilized servicemen and military equipment, munitions and fuel from its far east toward Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said. Russian forces continue to concentrate their offensive efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions in the Donetsk region, it said in an update.

(All times CET)

US Says Russia and Iran Forging ‘Full-Fledged’ Partnership (8:54 p.m.)

Iran’s shipments of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine is transforming the relationship between Tehran and Moscow into a “full-fledged defense partnership,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The supply of unmanned aerial vehicles, which Russia has used to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, has prompted Russia to provide an “unprecedented level of military and technical support” to Iran, Price said, and that should concern Iran’s neighbors.

US Cites ‘Active Discussions’ With Russia on Prisoner Whelan (6:35 p.m.)

The US is engaged in “active discussions” with Russia over securing the freedom of Paul Whelan, the former US Marine who has been held in Russia for the last four years, National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said.

“There are active conversations that we continue to have with our Russian interlocutors about trying to secure Paul’s release,” Kirby told reporters. “We’re just not going to detail like you know, who’s calling who and what day and what the details are.”

The Biden administration came in for criticism after it agreed to trade convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner without also securing Whelan’s release. US officials said Russia insisted on a one-for-one release or none at all.

Ukraine Plans to Triple Emergency Aid Stations for Blackouts (6:10 p.m.)

Ukraine is seeking to boost the number of locations where Ukrainians can get uninterrupted access to power and heating from the current 5,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyha said.

The premier earlier told a cabinet meeting Tuesday that two-thirds of the funds that Ukraine have received since the start of the invasion have come from the US and European countries.

“We really appreciate this help and are working together to continue it next year,” the premier said.

Finland Sends More Defensive Aid to Ukraine (3:45 p.m.)

Finland’s government agreed to send its 11th package of defense materials, valued at €28.8 million ($31 million), to Ukraine. The package brings Finland’s total military aid to €189 million, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline Blast (3:30 p.m.)

An explosion hit a Russian natural-gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supply to Europe. The blast occurred on a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, though the local unit of Gazprom PJSC said transportation of fuel was being provided to consumers in full through parallel pipelines.

The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod is one of the oldest gas conduits linking Russia and Europe via Ukraine. Flows through Ukraine are scrutinized by the market as it remains the last route delivering Russian fuel to western Europe amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Gas nominations for Wednesday transit via Ukraine so far remain unchanged, grid data show.

Steinmeier Calls on Xi to ‘Use His Influence’ on Russia (3:17 p.m.)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Xi Jinping to “use his influence” on Russia to end the war in Ukraine in an hour-long phone call with the Chinese president to mark 50 years of bilateral relations between Germany and China on Tuesday, Steinmeier’s office said in a statement.

Bakhmut Servicemen Hand Zelenskiy Flag (1:45 p.m.)

Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut handed over the flag of Ukraine to the president, asking for it to be passed on to “our brothers in America.”

“We have a difficult situation, the enemy is increasing its numbers,” Zelenskiy said in comments shown on the Freedom TV channel. “We will pass on to the US Congress, to President Biden, our gratitude for their support.”

Ukraine’s Capital Restoring Water Supplies (12:04 p.m.)

Damage caused by Russia’s shelling is being fixed and water supply is resuming in Kyiv, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko. The power situation remains “critical” for the whole region, with 80% of residents still facing blackouts, the region’s military authorities said on their Telegram-channel.

More Than Half of Kyiv Has Power Problems, Ukrenergo Says (11:30 a.m.)

Less than half of power demand in Kyiv city is being met on Tuesday following Russian drone attacks, national grid operator Ukrenerego said on Telegram.

City authorities are prioritizing the supply of electricity to key infrastructure as the country’s energy system continues to experience a significant power deficit, Ukrenergo said.

Putin Calls Situation in Southeastern Ukraine ‘Extremely Difficult’ (11:15 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin said the situation in southeastern Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia is “extremely difficult,” following Ukraine’s success in wresting back control of an increasing part of this territory.

Putin referred to Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhzhia and Kherson as “new regions of Russia,” in a video address on Tuesday marking a holiday dedicated to the country’s security agencies.

Russia annexed the four provinces in September but has been steadily losing ground there in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Last month Russia withdrew from Kherson City, the only regional capital it controlled since invading Ukraine 10 months ago.

Ukraine to Get More Starlink Antennas (8 a.m.)

“SpaceX and Musk quickly react to problems and help us,” Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and minister for digital transformation, said in an interview in Kyiv, adding that he spoke directly with Musk.

“Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps. He understands the situation.” More than 10,000 devices, which provide internet service beamed down from satellites, will be sent to Ukraine, according to Fedorov.

Starlink played an important early role in the war, as Russia’s military focused on destroying communications. But Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive officer, drew the wrath of Ukrainians in October when he tweeted that Kyiv should remain neutral — an apparent suggestion that it not join military alliances like NATO — and should cede territory to Russia in exchange for a peace deal.

Kyiv Has Significant Power Cuts, Mayor Says (7:41 a.m.)

Periods of power cuts will be extended in the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. There is enough power to supply critical facilities and about 20% of residents.

The oldest line of Kyiv’s subway network was partially closed for passengers due to a voltage drop, the subway operator said on Telegram. Two other lines resumed operation.

Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program (1:21 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund’s management approved a new four-month program for Ukraine that doesn’t envisage lending money but may serve as a bridge to a multibillion-dollar loan package.

The IMF executive board discussed so-called program monitoring with board involvement, or PMB, for the war-torn nation on Monday, the Washington-based lender said on its website.

The PMB “is tailored to Ukraine’s exceptional circumstances,” and helps the nation’s government implement prudent policies and catalyze donor financing,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak 'increasingly concerned' about Iran's behaviour as he lists foreign threats

    Rishi Sunak has said he is “increasingly concerned” about Iran’s behaviour and suggested it could become one of the UK’s biggest foreign policy threats in the coming months.

  • Zelenskiy visits city long in Russia's sights

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday (December 20)...Handing out medals to soldiers and thanking them for their “strength and motivation”.The key eastern city, one that Russia has long tried and failed to capture, has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.While Zelenskiy met with his troops on the ground, highlighting Russia's unsuccessful efforts there, his counterpart President Vladimir Putin was also handing out awards in a televised Kremlin ceremony to the newly installed leaders of annexed eastern Ukrainian territories.Putin's proclaimed annexations in September, condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its Western allies, were an attempt to turn the tide after a series of battlefield defeats.But fanfare and pageantry aside, Putin acknowledged on Tuesday (December 20) that the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was “extremely difficult”.Addressing Russia's security services, Putin told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work, ordering the FSB to ensure the "safety" of those living there.The comments were one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost 10 months ago is not going to plan.A senior U.S. state department official said on Tuesday that there were “conflicting” views within Russia on the next steps in Ukraine...With some seeking to launch a new counteroffensive, while others are questioning the country’s ability to carry them out. Putin's address comes the day after he made a visit to ally Belarus, that fueled fears, dismissed by the Kremlin, that the country could help Russia open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

  • Djibouti country profile

    Provides an overview of Djibouti, including key events and facts.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise visit to battle-torn front-line city of Bakhmut

    Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise appearance in the front-line city of Bakhmut to rally Ukrainian forces involved in the fierce fighting there.

  • Ukraine lines up 10,000 more Starlink terminals as funding issues are 'resolved'

    The knotty issue of how Ukraine's now-critical Starlink satellite internet should be paid for has been at least temporarily resolved, according to the country's minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov. In October it was revealed that apart from an initial burst of funding to get Starlink terminals on the ground in Ukraine, there was no real arrangement in place to pay SpaceX for the service it was providing. At retail value the approximately 22,000 terminals sent to Ukraine would cost tens of millions of dollars — though this is only an estimate of both the actual cost and the number of active terminals.

  • Do You Believe National Vision Holdings (EYE) Can Deliver Better Returns for a Long Term?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • Will Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) be Able to Continue its Strong Growth?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • 2 Auto Stocks Up More Than 25% YTD That Still Have Room to Run

    Read on to know what's driving CAAS and GPC's run on the bourses and why the rally still has legs.

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Bijan Robinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

    Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson has announced he will forego his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • Biden, in newly released Nov. 4 video, says Iran nuclear deal 'dead'

    President Biden called the Iran nuclear deal "dead" in conversation with a group of activists on Nov. 4, according to newly surfaced footage on Twitter.

  • Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom

    A day after negotiators reached a landmark biodiversity agreement, the pressure was already growing on countries, business leaders and the environmental community to deliver on its ambitious promises to protect the planet — and not repeat the failures of past deals. Delegates expressed optimism Tuesday in Montreal that this time will be different, mostly due to greater financing provisions in the global biodiversity framework and stronger language around reporting, measuring and verifying progress by nations. “We've seen unprecedented mobilization for biodiversity protection," Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said at the closing press conference of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference.

  • NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals land Bijan Robinson with their first 2023 NFL draft pick

    Could the Arizona Cardinals take a former Arizona high school star with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

  • He didn’t like aircraft over his home — so he pointed lasers at police choppers, cops say

    A North Miami man is facing state and federal charges after being accused of pointing a laser at U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade County police helicopters.

  • Wanted Russian Parliament Member May Own a Crypto Broker in Moscow: Report

    Local media connected Andrei Lugovoi, a Russian politician accused of serious crimes in the U.K., to a cash-based OTC in Moscow.

  • World juniors: Draft eligible players to watch at this year's tournament

    Beyond Connor Bedard, the world juniors have a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status.

  • Elon Musk Shifts His Attention to Illegal Immigration

    No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla and SpaceX. For Musk, any speech is acceptable on Twitter as long as the messages posted do not break the law.

  • El Paso readies for 'whatever happens' as humanitarian crisis persists

    Migrants in Juarez, Mexico, watched and waited for a shift in U.S. immigration policy as the fight over Title 42 expulsions reached the Supreme Court.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements General Staff report

    Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 10 Russian attacks, as well as hit three command posts belonging to the invaders. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 December Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka, Serebrianske (Luhansk Oblast), and Verkhnokamianske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, K

  • Colts sign Jordan Wilkins to active roster, put Jonathan Taylor on IR

    The Colts officially ended running back Jonathan Taylor‘s season on Tuesday. Taylor was placed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in last Saturday’s loss to the Vikings and he will not be eligible to return to action before the regular season is over. Taylor also missed time with an ankle injury earlier this year [more]

  • Emiliano Martinez's shoot-out shenanigans take gamesmanship to a new level

    Emiliano Martinez once conceded three goals at Port Vale on loan for Oxford United, and that was only 10 years ago, which just goes to show that the psychology of a goalkeeper is built over many different experiences. In those days he was called Damian on a teamsheet but Emi – the abbreviation of his middle name that he goes by – is a different guy.