Ukraine Latest: War to Stretch Into 2023, Top Commander Warns

Ukraine Latest: War to Stretch Into 2023, Top Commander Warns
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s war on Ukraine will likely stretch into next year, Ukraine’s top army commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, warned in an article, where he pleaded for allies to send longer-range weapons.

Most Read from Bloomberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in a guest article for the Financial Times that the war in Ukraine is “entering a critical phase” and warned of a tough winter ahead for members of the military alliance that could include “energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest.”

A defiant President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that he’s using energy as a weapon and said Russia will emerge stronger from his invasion of Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier accused the Kremlin leader of seeking to blackmail Germany and its European partners by shutting off gas deliveries and highlighted the importance of ending imports of Russian fossil fuels.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • EU Set to Intervene to Ease Liquidity Strains in Energy Markets

  • Ukraine Counterattack Unfolds Slowly, Focuses on Limited Aims

  • Defiant Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Strengthen Russia

  • Europe’s Winter Gas Shortages Set to Last at Least Until 2025

  • China State-Backed Expo Pulls Ukraine Trade Event at Last Minute

  • Xi, Putin to Meet for First Time Since Russia’s War in Ukraine

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in the northern Kharkiv region and have retaken several settlements, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russian redeployment of forces from the area to defend against a counteroffensive in Kherson in the south likely prompted and facilitated the counterattacks, the Institute said. Ukraine’s General Staff reported steady Russian missile and air strikes on military and civilian targets in the east and south of the country. According to its regular update on Facebook, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions and preventing Russian forces from advancing deeper into the country.

(All times CET)

UN and Russia Seek to Eliminate Bottlenecks on Food, Fertilizer Trade (7:20 p.m.)

Officials from the United Nations and Russia met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss eliminating bottlenecks to food and fertilizer trade from Russia and fully implementing an agreement previously signed in Istanbul, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general said at a media briefing.

Alongside the Ukraine grain-export deal that was signed in late July, the UN also pledged to facilitate Russia’s crop and fertilizer trade to help relieve global shortages. Russia is collecting a bumper wheat harvest this year, but its export pace lags the prior season.

Russian Official Proposes Nov. 4 Referendums in Occupied Areas (5:30 p.m.)

Russian-occupied provinces in Ukraine can hold referendums on joining Russia on Nov. 4, according to Andrey Turchak, a top official at the country’s ruling party. That’s Unity Day in Russia, a public holiday that “unites all of us in the space of Russia world,” he said in a party press release.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the local Russian occupation administration in Kherson region. said the territory will be preparing for the referendum on this date, according to the Tass news agency. The referendums, originally targeted for September, were postponed because Russian troops haven’t yet been able to take full control of the areas. Ukrainian officials have called the planned referendums bogus.

Scholz Pledges Sustained German Help (4:48 p.m.)

Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany would “not let up” in its aid to Kyiv, in terms of military assistance, but also political, financial and humanitarian aid. The two spoke by phone about the reconstruction conference to be hosted by Scholz in Berlin on Oct. 25. Zelenskiy said he stressed to the German leader the need for a “full-fledged” financial aid program from the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine received five Gepard anti-aircraft systems from Germany this week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday. He said Berlin will also soon send the first of three IRIS-T air defense systems to help protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles.

War Set to Drag Into Next Year: Top Ukraine Commander (4:30 p.m.)

The active war with Russia will in all likelihood stretch into next year, Ukrainian army commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote in an article for Kyiv-based news agency Ukrinform.

Russia may still try to capture Kyiv again via neighboring Belarus, Zaluzhnyi wrote, as well as push deeper into country’s territory toward the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia or seek gains in the south. Ukraine would need several simultaneous counter-offensives next year to change the situation, he wrote.

But Zaluzhnyi suggests that even a hypothetical liberation of Crimea by Ukraine won’t make a significant change to the way Russia wages the war. He urged allies to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to match Russia’s ability to hit targets at 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) versus the maximum range of 100 kilometers with Ukraine’s current weapons.

Ukraine Needs Control of Plant to Work on IAEA Plan (1:30 p.m.)

Recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency can be fulfilled only if Ukraine fully regains control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook.

“Only we can guarantee implementation of all components of secure operation and we are interested in that, unlike the Russians,” Halushchenko said.

EU Prepares to Release $4.9 Billion for Ukraine (12:20 p.m.)

The European Union formally proposed releasing 5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of aid for Ukraine, part of a larger 9 billion euro package pledged last May, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Baltic States Aim for Russian Visa Ban (12 p.m.)

The European Union’s Baltic members reached a deal to restrict Russian citizens from entering the bloc at land crossings and will aim to pass national measures by mid-September.

The move would further complicate entry for Russian holders of Schengen visas for travel throughout the EU’s visa-free travel zone. Latvia and Estonia -- both of which share a border with Russia -- are finalizing the details of the restrictions for government approval as early as this week, foreign ministers for both nations said on Wednesday in Kaunas.

Xi, Putin to Meet (11:10 a.m.)

Xi Jinping will meet Putin in Uzbekistan next week, Tass reported, during the Chinese leader’s first trip abroad in 2 1/2 years.

Xi will sit down with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that runs from Sept. 15-16 in Samarkand, Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said, according to the state-run news agency. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing in Beijing that she didn’t have information on any such meeting.

Myanmar Junta Head Hails Putin (11 a.m.)

Myanmar junta head Min Aung Hlaing, who’s sanctioned by the US for alleged human rights violations, hailed Putin as the “leader of the world” during talks on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok.

“We would call you not the leader of Russia, but the leader of the world, because you control stability across the globe,” the Myanmar military ruler said, according to a Kremlin statement. Putin noted the “positive” development of relations between Russia and the Southeast Asian state, which he called a “trustworthy partner.”

Wheat Jumps After Putin Criticizes Grain Deal (10:30 a.m.)

Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 3% after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the recently agreed Ukraine grain deal.

The grain shipment corridor from Ukraine is not helping poorer countries, as the majority of supplies are going to Europe, Putin said during the Vladivostok Economic Forum. Russia was deceived, even though “we have done everything to reach these agreements, we adhere to them and ensure them,” he said.

Scholz Says Nord Stream Leak ‘Pretense’ (10:20 a.m.)

Scholz dismissed an apparent leak in the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as “pretense” and said that “Russia could deliver if it wanted to.”

In prepared remarks to the lower house of parliament, he said Gazprom PJSC simply needs to request a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 link that is in western Germany and ready for use after repairs. “We have to make ourselves independent of such an unreliable supplier as quickly as possible,” Scholz said.

‘We’ve Lost Nothing,’ Putin Says (10 a.m.)

“I’m sure that we’ve lost nothing and won’t lose anything,” Putin said in Vladivistok. He was asked about the conflict in Ukraine by the panel’s moderator following a speech in which he didn’t directly mention the war once. “The main thing we’ll gain is strengthening our sovereignty,” he added.

The US and its allies estimate that tens of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or wounded and huge amounts of military equipment destroyed since Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion. Russia has also faced a barrage of US and European sanctions that are pushing its economy toward recession.

UK’s Truss Discusses Ukraine With Biden (1 a.m.)

The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, spoke with US President Joe Biden and the two leaders discussed cooperation on issues including “supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” according to a White House statement.

Russia ‘Seeks Millions of Rounds From North Korea’ (10:20 p.m.)

Russia wants to buy millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in its war against Ukraine, a sign that Western sanctions on its military and economy are starting to bite, US officials said Tuesday.

The decision to buy the munitions indicates that Russia “continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine due in part to export controls and sanctions,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. “Our sense is that it could include literally millions of rounds,” John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said. But he said there are no indications that purchases from North Korea have been completed.

Truss Makes First Call to Zelenskiy (10:11 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke with Truss, inviting her to visit his country and calling for further pressure on Russia.

A British readout of the conversation said that “in her first call with a counterpart since becoming prime minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Ukrainian envoy to Crimea calls on Russians to leave peninsula

    Russian citizens who came to the Crimean peninsula after its illegal annexation by Russia should return home to their own cities, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said at a briefing on Sept. 7.

  • Video shows runaway chimpanzee return to Kharkiv zoo on bicycle

    A runaway chimpanzee was convinced to return to Kharkiv zoo by Ukrainian zookeepers with a raincoat and bicycle. Chichi's escape went viral on social media.

  • Putin claims Russia has ‘lost nothing’ in war against Ukraine

    Despite the elimination of more than 50,000 Russian troops by the Ukrainian army, President Vladimir Putin in a propaganda speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 7 still maintained Russia had “lost nothing” through his war.

  • US Army nominates new Futures Command chief

    The Army has nominated a new leader to head Army Futures Command nine months after its first commander retired.

  • Stocks Trade Near Session Highs as Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Treasury yields halted a surge to multiyear highs, with traders sifting through remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve speakers. Oil tumbled, easing concern about further price pressures that could imperil the central bank’s war against inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionUkraine Latest: US

  • Odeon analyst Richard Bove cuts Goldman, Morgan Stanley to sell on investment banking woes

    Odeon Capital Group analyst Richard Bove on Monday said weak investment banking revenue is hanging over big banks as he cut his ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to sell from hold. He also reduced his rating on Citigroup Inc. to hold from buy. "These companies are facing severe problems as business dries up," Bove said. "Moreover, moves by the Federal Reserve to shrink its balance sheet suggests that the current tough times will extend through 2023." Every major investment

  • BlackRock defends work with climate groups amid Republican attacks

    A BlackRock Inc executive said the top asset manager's work with investment industry groups doesn't prevent it from making independent decisions for clients, looking to counter a growing line of attack from Republican U.S. politicians. Dalia Blass, BlackRock senior managing director, in a letter sent late Tuesday wrote that "we do not coordinate our votes or investment decisions with external groups or organizations." For instance Blass wrote that when BlackRock joined the Climate Action 100+, an effort among big investors to engage companies on climate change, the firm made clear that it was not agreeing to trade shares or act in concert with other investors to acquire or take control of any company.

  • Violent extremist movement ‘boogaloo bois’ reemerges on Facebook: report

    The violent extremist “boogaloo” movement is showing new signs of activity on Facebook, in spite of the social media platform’s ban on the group, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project. Boogaloo groups and individual “boogaloo bois” have increased their activity on Facebook following the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the…

  • Academy Sports Earnings Mixed, Increases Guidance, ASO Stock Jumps

    Academy Sports & Outdoors earnings topped while the sporting goods retailer trimmed full-year EPS targets again. But ASO stock rebounded bullishly.

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Large fire at Kryvyi Rih oil depot extinguished

    WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:00 Firefighters have extinguished the fire at the oil depot in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Overnight, firefighters extinguished the fire at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih which was caused by a Russian missile strike.

  • How to survive in a house without gas, water supply, electricity, cellular reception

    During the war, you should be prepared to be deprived of your usual living conditions. But what do you need to know to survive in a house without basic utilities?

  • Europe is not a place for murderers and those who support them to wander around Volodymyr Zelenskyy on visa ban for Russians

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is unacceptable for Russians to be allowed to visit Europe as tourists, and called on the EU to support visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Festivals, brewery tours and activities to enjoy this fall in central PA

    From beer and wine festivals to the family-friendly events for kids, central Pa. has plenty of fun activities and festivals to enjoy this season.

  • Pakistan’s ‘biblical’ flooding is coming with a huge price tag: ‘Far greater’ than $10 billion and counting, official says

    The UN calls it a “monsoon on steroids.” The foreign minister said it was a flood of “biblical proportions.” It will cost a ton for Pakistan to climb out of it.

  • Truss Gets Unwelcome Thatcher Comparison With Pound at 1985 Low

    (Bloomberg) -- On her first full day on the job, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has managed to evoke the memory of Margaret Thatcher in at least one regard: the sterling-dollar exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Te

  • Pound Falls to Weakest Level Since 1985 Against the US Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound slid to its weakest level in close to four decades, weighed down by a dire economic outlook and the latest bout of US dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainSterling fell as

  • Cars could soon ‘run on thin air’ thanks to hydrogen breakthrough

    It sounds like science-fiction, but in the future, cars could run on air itself - specifically, on the water carried within humid air.

  • GOP primary for Mass. governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump

    One of the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor has a last-minute Labor Day event scheduled with former President Donald Trump, but will it help or hurt his campaign?