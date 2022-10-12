Ukraine Latest: NATO Defense Chiefs Gather as US Games Response

(Bloomberg) -- NATO defense chiefs gathered in Brussels to discuss how to better protect critical infrastructure, ramp up weapons production and maintain support for Ukraine.

With the protection of energy assets also on the agenda of alliance officials this week, Polish authorities said a leak in an oil pipeline bringing Russian oil to Europe was likely an accident rather than an act of sabotage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated that he won’t negotiate with Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, while President Joe Biden told CNN that the US has gamed out responses if Moscow uses a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Russian forces focused on stopping Ukrainian counter-offensive actions, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. It also reported 13 Russian air strikes and more than 40 multiple rocket launcher assaults, as well as 14 attacks on critical infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions with Iranian drones. Twelve of these UAVs were destroyed. Russia fired seven S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, three of them hitting a village near the city, but no deaths were reported, the regional administration said. Attacks by Russian forces killed 14 civilians in Ukraine on October 11, while 34 people were wounded, according to deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

(All times CET)

NATO Chief Urges More Air Defense for Ukraine (11:20 a.m.)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged alliance members to scale up supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine in the wake of what he called “horrific, indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian cities,” civilians and energy facilities. Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, said more air defense will be the top priority in discussions on how to boost support for Ukraine.

The strikes show “the urgent need for more air defense for Ukraine,” he said. “Allies have provided air defense but we need even more. We need different types of air defense, short range, long range, air defense systems to take ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, different systems for different tasks.”

Poland Says Pipeline Leak Likely an Accident (11:03 a.m.)

Polish authorities are assuming a leak in a pipeline bringing Russian oil to Europe is probably an accident. Investigations continue, but Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of strategic energy infrastructure, said he has no reason to think it was an act of sabotage.

“I prefer to assume it was probably an accident,” Berger said. “It’s not the first case of leakage and it surely can’t be compared to the explosion on Nord Stream.”

Europe Should Prepare for Russian Attacks on Infrastructure, Latvia Says (10:39 a.m.)

Europe should prepare for more Russian escalation and protect its critical infrastructure, as Putin tries to weaken public support for Ukraine, the Latvian Defense Ministry’s state secretary, Janis Garisons, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“As winter is coming, it’s very clear that Putin’s strategy is to harm Europe as much as possible when it comes to energy,” Garisons said. “This is probably his last option to change European views on Ukraine.”

Ukraine Says More HIMARS Systems Arrived (10:29 a.m.)

Four more HIMARS long-range artillery systems supplied by the US have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter. “There will be more,” he said.

The US pledged in the summer to provide additional HIMARS, taking the total in use by Ukraine to 16. Ukraine has credited the highly-prized systems with helping its military counteroffensive in the east and south of the country by striking deep behind Russian lines to target supply routes and ammunition stores.

IAEA Says Zaporizhzhia NPP Lost External Power (9:58 a.m.)

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, lost external power for the second time in five days, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in a Twitter post.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the local occupation authorities, said on his Telegram channel that power supply at the plant had been restored, with diesel generators having been required for less than an hour. Grossi had met Putin, whose forces captured the plant during the first week of the war and have been there ever since, on Tuesday in St. Petersburg to discuss its safety.

Putin ‘A Long Way Off’ Nuclear Strike, UK Spy Chief Says (9:28 a.m.)

Putin is a “long way off” using a tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine and the intelligence agencies would have a good chance of “spotting” an attack before it happened, the head of Britain’s spy agency GCHQ said.

In comments made in London on Tuesday, reported in The Times of London, Jeremy Fleming played down the likelihood of an imminent attack, saying Russia was running short of weapons, allies and troops to sustain the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv Electricity Provider Warns of Rolling Blackouts (8:43 a.m.)

DTEK Kyiv Grid, the Ukrainian capital’s sole electricity provider, said it would have to implement rolling blackouts Wednesday because of shortages. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in an interview with CNN that Russia damaged 30% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with two days of missile attacks.

Russia Detains Eight People Over Crimea Bridge Blast (7:58 a.m.)

Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency detained five Russian citizens as well as three others from Ukraine and Armenia as part of an investigation into the explosion on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Interfax reported. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the blast was organized by Ukrainian military intelligence. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the incident.

Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for staging the Oct. 8 attack, which badly damaged the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait. Russia retaliated with a barrage of missiles fired at Ukrainian cities that knocked out power supplies and other infrastructure.

Putin to Decide on G-20 Attendance Closer to Event: Ambassador (7:27 a.m.)

Putin still intends to attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali but will give his final decision closer to the event next month depending on security matters, Russian Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told reporters during a briefing in Jakarta.

The Russian leader has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Nov. 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, the Bangkok Post reported, citing an unidentified security official. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanee Sangrat told reporters that nine APEC member economies have responded positively to the summit invitation, the newspaper reported, declining to identify the leaders.

Biden Says US Has Game Plan If Putin Goes Nuclear in Ukraine (3:00 a.m.)

President Biden said the US has gamed out responses if President Putin uses a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“The Pentagon didn’t have to be asked,” Biden said in an interview Tuesday with CNN, in response to a question about whether he’d directed the Defense Department to come up with contingencies. The president declined to elaborate on the discussions, saying it would be irresponsible “to talk about what we would or wouldn’t do.”

Biden also said he’d meet with Putin to discuss the release of detained basketball star Brittney Griner, but would not talk with the Russian leader about resolving the war in Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

