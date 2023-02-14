Ukraine Latest: NATO Defense Chiefs to Discuss Tanks, Ammunition

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies will be joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Brussels Tuesday to discuss weapons deliveries, including tanks and ammunition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the issue of aircraft is “not the most urgent” right now, though discussions are ongoing.

Ukraine is going through ammunition “many times higher” than allies’ current rate of production, straining industries, Stoltenberg said on Monday. The waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months, which means that orders placed now won’t be delivered until two-and-a-half years later, he said.

The alliance’s defense ministers will meet in the evening and early Wednesday to discuss spending targets, as allies may agree as soon as this summer to spend a minimum of 2% of their economic output on defense, a slight shift from it’s previous goal.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces continued their offensive, focusing on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to Ukraine’s armed forces general staff. The Institute for the Study of War said that Russian forces made marginal territorial gains near Bakhmut and continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk region. The Russian army also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in western Zaporizhzhia region while continuing to fortify positions in the region.

(All times CET)

Germany Questions State of Polish Battle Tanks (10:23 a.m.)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius questioned Poland’s contribution to an international coalition sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, suggesting the nation’s older A4 models were not in adequate condition to be deployed.

Germany has promised 14 Leopard A6 battle tanks and Portugal three, and additional commitments of the more modern version are currently not under discussion among allies, Pistorius told reporters in Brussels. Poland is taking the lead on supplying the older A4 model but the condition of its tanks is “nothing to write home about, to put it diplomatically,” he said.

NATO Chief Says Focus on Sweden, Finland’s Swift Accession (10:23 a.m.)

The main question for NATO is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together but whether they join as soon as possible, the alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg, told reporters when asked how NATO would respond if Turkey only ratified Finland but not Sweden’s accession.

Stoltenberg said the Nordic countries are increasingly integrating into NATO, and added “I’m confident that both will become full members and working hard to get them ratified as soon as possible.”

EU to Propose Joint Funds to Procure Ammunition (9:58 a.m.)

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he’ll present the bloc’s foreign ministers with a proposal to use the European Peace Facility to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine when they meet in Brussels on Monday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of meetings at NATO, Borrell said the EPF “could perfectly mobilize its resources in a more common way,” than it currently does as an inter-governmental fund to refund member states that buy weapons for Ukraine.

Dutch Jets Intercept Russian Planes Near Polish Border (9:58 a.m.)

Dutch fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes near Polish airspace, according to a statement from the Dutch defense ministry on Monday. Two F-35s identified and escorted the Russian jets coming from Kaliningrad before handing over to NATO partners.

Ewa Zlotnicka, a spokesperson for the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, said the nation’s airspace wasn’t breached by Russian jets, which were flying over international waters.

“Each such incident should be interpreted as Russian provocation and their number has slightly increased during the last months,” she said.

US ‘Concerned’ Over Alleged Russian Coup Plan in Moldova (9:58 a.m.)

Russia’s alleged plan to overthrow the government in Moldova is deeply concerning, according to a top Biden administration spokesman, as it fits President Vladimir Putin’s “playbook.” However, the US hasn’t seen independent assessments verifying the coup reports, he added.

“Deeply concerning reports. Certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. “I don’t know independent confirmation, but we’re certainly not questioning their capacity,” adding that it’s “a page right out of his playbook.”

The comments came after Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country and overthrow her government by using foreign military experts and pro-Russian forces to trigger violent domestic protests. Russia has regularly denied meddling in Moldovan affairs.

NATO Chief Says Fighter Planes Not ‘Urgent’ (9:35 a.m.)

Fighter jets are “not the most urgent issue” now but are part of ongoing discussion about weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told reporters that any decision on sending fighter jets would take time, after Ukraine requested F-16s.

“This is a complex weapons system and we have to debate this with our partners, including the US,” she said, adding that the Dutch government would have to take into account feasibility as well as the consequence of sending jets.

Ukraine Needs up to $48 Billion in Funding This Year, IMF Says (7:34 a.m.)

Ukraine needs between $40 billion to $48 billion of funding this year in order for its economy to function, the head of the International Monetary Fund told a conference in Dubai.

The fund is working on a program with Ukraine and has been supporting it in running a “war economy,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. The US and European Union are involved.

“I am full of admiration for the Ukrainian authorities,” she said. She described hearing sirens and Ukrainian officials run for cover during their virtual meetings with the Washington-based lender.

NATO Struggles to Meet Spending Goals as it Eyes New Target (7:34 a.m.)

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Countries are aiming to refine their defense spending targets by their next summit in Vilnius in July. Stoltneberg has said that 2% of gross domestic product should be a floor, not a ceiling.

NATO countries have pledged to spend more on defense following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, but many nations — including Luxembourg, Canada and Italy — are still struggling to comply with the old guideline.

‘Russia’s Military Is Still Struggling,’ US Spokesman Says (7:34 a.m.)

Russia’s war in Ukraine is hobbled by Putin’s unsound decisions, logistics and sustainment problems, difficulty coordinating attacks and weaknesses in unit cohesion, spokesman Kirby told reporters at the White House.

“The Russian military is still struggling,” Kirby said. “They have not surmounted these problems. And it’s borne out by the fact that, you know, he continues to change generals the way I change socks.”

