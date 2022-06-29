Ukraine Latest: NATO Summit Set to Bolster Forces on High Alert

(Bloomberg) -- NATO will discuss plans to boost forces in Europe by placing about 300,000 troops on high alert to counter Russian aggression as leaders from the 30-member military alliance hold talks in Madrid.

Finland and Sweden are set to be invited to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during the group’s summit in the Spanish capital after Turkey dropped its opposition, all but ensuring NATO’s expansion on Russia’s doorstep.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Widodo, who will host this year’s Group of 20 summit, is due to visit Russia Thursday.

Key Developments

Sweden and Finland Make Cut for NATO After Coffee-Break Reset

NATO to Boost Troop Levels in Biggest Overhaul Since Cold War

NATO Finds Embrace in China’s Backyard, Stoking Xi’s Worst Fears

‘They Do Not Want Us,’ Ukraine Says of NATO as Leaders Meet

As G-7 Talks Price Caps, Russian Oil Gets More Expensive

Putin Visits ‘Friendly’ Central Asia on First Trip During War

On the Ground

Kremlin forces are pressing ahead with their goal of occupying all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Russian military is closing in on Lysychansk, Kyiv’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. Russian missiles continued to strike Ukrainian cities away from the front lines, keeping up a barrage that has intensified over the last several days.

(All times CET)

Biden, Erdogan to Discuss Sale of F-16 Jets to Turkey (12:58 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the sale of dozens of new F-16 warplanes to modernize Turkey’s flee on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

Erdogan is now seeking to capitalize on a relatively positive atmosphere in relations with NATO and the US after a period of frosty ties over his government’s purchase of advanced Russian air defences.

Lithuania Hit With Cyber Attack Amid Kaliningrad Standoff (12:35 p.m.)

Lithuania’s defense chief said the Baltic nation has come under an unprecedented cyber attack from a group linked to the Kremlin this week after the government announced it would start blocking the transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas blamed the hacker group Killnet for a wave of distributed denial-of-service attacks against state institutions and businesses in the nation of 2.8 million.

The Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied that it conducts such campaigns, had no immediate response. Killnet has been accused of similar DDoS attacks on institutions in some NATO countries.

UK Sanctions Russia’s Richest Man (12:19 p.m.)

The UK government sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest man, as it added more measures in an attempt to punish what it called President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

It wasn’t clear whether the sanctions would extend to MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world’s biggest producer of palladium and platinum, in which Potanin controls over 30%.

Potanin was previously sanctioned by Canada and Australia. He is worth about $37.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Russia Eyes Buying ‘Friendly’ FX to Offset Ruble Surge (12:06 p.m.)

Russia is considering spending extra revenues from oil and gas to buy the currencies of so-called friendly countries in order to stem a rally in the ruble that’s become a major economic problem.

The ruble has surged 46% this year against the dollar as a flood of earnings from exports has hit a market where capital controls and import declines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all but eliminated demand for foreign currency.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the government is considering reviving a version of its pre-war fiscal rule to divert energy earnings into foreign exchange and indirectly weaken the ruble. The new approach would target currencies not hit by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

NATO Set to Place More Forces on High Alert (11:03 a.m.)

NATO leaders are expected to sign off on the so-called new force model, under which the alliance will pre-position more equipment, boost air defenses and earmark forces to defend specific allies and maintain those forces at a certain level of readiness.

Biden said in Madrid on Wednesday that the US will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland for the Fifth Army Corps, maintain an additional rotational brigade of thousands of troops in Romania and bolster other deployments in the Baltic states.

The Pentagon will also send two more F-35 squadrons to the UK and bolster air-defense systems in Germany and Italy, in addition to 100,000 US troops already in Europe.

Indonesia’s Jokowi Arrives in Ukraine (8:54 a.m.)

Jokowi will visit Irpin, a war-torn suburb of Kyiv, in addition to meeting Zelenskiy, Indonesia’s presidential secretariat said.

He will meet Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Both Putin and Zelenskiy have accepted invitations to attend the G-20 summit in November in Bali, although the Kremlin hasn’t confirmed if the Russian leader will go in person or take part online.

NATO to Invite Sweden and Finland to Join in Madrid (8:47 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance would invite the two Nordic countries to join while leaders are still in the Spanish capital for the group’s summit.

Stoltenberg called the invitation “a historic decision,” with the alliance’s 30 members then due to confirm membership. “I expect that also to go rather quickly because allies are ready to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible,” he said.

Turkey earlier dropped opposition to the membership bids. Ankara is satisfied with Finnish and Swedish pledges addressing its security concerns, including restrictions on Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists, according to an official who asked not to be identified because the issue is confidential.

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Claims on Mall Strike (6:37 a.m.)

Zelenskiy dismissed Russian claims over a missile strike on a mall in Kremenchuk that left at least 20 people dead.

“Obviously there was an order to do this,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video statement. “They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful location.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said it carried out a strike on hangars storing Western arms and ammunition, which triggered the fire at the mall. The ministry didn’t provide evidence to back up its claims.

