Ukraine Latest: Odesa Attack Condemned, US Lawmakers Visit Kyiv

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US said a cruise-missile strike on Odesa’s port “casts serious doubt” on Russia’s commitment to an accord it co-signed to allow the safe transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea port.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday that Ukraine has about $10 billion in grain, including 20 million tonnes from last year’s harvest, available to export.

The Pentagon is looking into the feasibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, a measure previously seen as off-limits for fears Ukraine would expand the conflict into Russian territory.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russian Strike on Odesa Tests Day-Old Grain Export Deal

  • Russia Cuts Rates Below Pre-War Level in Surprise Jumbo Move

  • Ukraine Grain Challenge: Clear Mines, Find Ships and Trust Putin

  • US Treasury Gives Blessing for Swaps Auction on Russian Bonds

  • Banned in Europe, Kremlin-Backed RT Channel Turns to Africa

On the Ground

As Russia’s invasion nears the five-month mark, Russian troops are concentrating on the Slobozhansk region to repel the advance of Ukrainian troops to the state border of Ukraine in the north and northeast of the Kharkiv region, according to Ukraine’s Military Office. Moscow’s forces launched assaults in the direction of Pokrovsky and the territory of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant. Ukraine’s troops have continued an offensive in Kherson oblast, west of the Dnipro river, the UK said on Twitter. Supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro “are increasingly at risk” after Ukrainian strikes, the UK said.

(All times CET)

Blinken: Russia Shows Lack of Credibility (10:37 p.m.)

Russia’s missile strike on Odesa “casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment” to a deal to allow Ukrainian agricultural exports to resume through the Black Sea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The attack undermines efforts by Turkey, the United Nations and Ukraine to get food to world markets, Blinken said in a statement Saturday. “Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis,” he said.

US Lawmakers Pledge Support, Visit Bucha (5:30 p.m.)

House Armed Services Committee chairman Adam Smith said US support for Ukraine remains assured after leading a bipartisan delegation that met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

The five lawmakers -- Smith, three other Democrats and a Republican -- also visited Bucha and Irpin, where they saw “evidence of the Russian atrocities” from the early days of the war, they said.

“We will continue to seek ways to support President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible,” the group said in a statement.

Abramovich Spotted at Grain Deal Signing (5:30 p.m.)

Roman Abramovich attended the signing Friday of the agreement to restart Ukraine’s grain exports from the Black Sea, according to media reports.

Reuters and Turkey’s Haberler reported that the Russian billionaire was in the audience at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace. Abramovich also visited Turkey in the spring during a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Zelenskiy Briefs US Lawmakers After Odesa Strike (3:10 p.m.)

US lawmakers led by Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s leader briefed them on Saturday’s Russian missile attack on Odesa, hours after Moscow signed a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

“This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it,” Zelenskiy said. “Geopolitically, with weapons, bloodily, or not, it has several vectors, as it always acts.”

Hungary’s Orban Says Time to Stop Arming Ukraine (12:57 p.m.)

The West should stop arming Ukraine and work for a peace settlement instead, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at an annual retreat for supporters in Baile Tusnad, Romania. He said Moscow hadn’t been weakened by sanctions and that the rest of the world isn’t joining in the repudiation of Russia.

Orban directly blamed the arrival of Western long-range artillery shipments for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent remark about annexing more Ukrainian territory, emphasizing the need to understand the Russian position of requiring security guarantees.

US, UN Condemn Russian Strike on Odessa (12:30 p.m.)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns” the reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, a spokesman said.

“Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement. “Full implementation by the Russian federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”

Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said Russian “must be held to account.”

Russian Missiles Strike Odesa Sea Port (11:10 a.m.)

Russia attacked the Odesa sea port on Saturday, less than 24 hours after signing an agreement aimed at restarting Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa and two other Black Sea locations.

Two Kalibr missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and two were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, Serhiy Bratchuk, adviser to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy Says 20M Tonnes of Grain From Last Year Can be Shipped (7 a.m.)

About 20 million tonnes of grain from last year’s Ukrainian harvest can be exported under the new Black Sea protocol, in addition to new-crop supplies now being harvested, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“We now have approximately $10 billion worth of grain,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly speech to the nation Friday night.

Separately, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskiy said there could be no cease fire with Russia that allowed Moscow to hold the territories seized since February. “They will not use this pause to change their geopolitics or to renounce their claims on the former Soviet republics,” he said.

US Opens Door to Getting Fighter Jets to Ukraine (8:40 p.m.)

In what would be a major shift for the US and its allies, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon is looking into the feasibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, though the effort is in the very early stages.

The effort is focused on providing US aircraft, not ex-Soviet jets, which means Ukrainian pilots would need to be trained on the fighters as well as how to maintain them, Kirby said, adding “So this is not something that’s going to happen anytime soon.”

Kirby spoke as the White House announced an additional $270 million in arms for Ukraine, a package that includes as many as 580 additional Air Force Phoenix Ghost anti-armor/reconnaissance drones. Ukrainian officials said they’re employing monitoring mechanisms to track and account for the delivery of Western weapons.

UN Says Russia Signs Accord on Russian Food, Fertilizer (7:40 p.m.)

Just before the agreement to allow Ukraine grain exports, Russia signed a separate memorandum of understanding with the UN for the world body to aid in unimpeded exports of Russian food and fertilizer, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Emphasizing that goods such as food aren’t targeted by sanctions against Russia, he said the UN will establish a task team “focused on addressing the disruptions to the food and fertilizer trade largely due to the de-risking and overcompliance of the private sector, particularly in the sectors of finance and insurance and logistics.”

Black Sea Grain Deal to Allow for ‘Significant Volumes’ (4:20 p.m.)

Friday’s signing will allow for “significant volumes of commercial food exports,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said at a press conference in Istanbul, as Russia signed a pact with the UN and Turkey. Ukraine signed a parallel agreement.

Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports are part of the agreement, he said. Guterres also announced establishment of a joint coordination center to monitor implementation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that traffic would begin in “coming days.”

Ukraine Grain Challenge: Clear Mines, Find Ships, Trust Putin (2:42 p.m.)

Ukraine is about to finally secure a deal aimed at restarting Black Sea grain exports that have been crippled by Russia’s invasion. But getting them going won’t be easy.

A pact is expected to be signed Friday by representatives of both countries, which may help revive shipments from one of the world’s top wheat, corn and vegetable-oil exporters.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Teens caught breaking into cars in parking garage, one jumps to escape

    Atlanta police say they caught a trio of teens breaking into cars at a parking deck. The teens attempted to get away in their car, but police say they crashed. One of the teens decided then to jump 60 feet from the deck to try to get away, police say. One got away, one was arrested, and one will be jailed once they recovery from their injuries.

  • Tesla Is Set for Settlement Talks Over Musk Tweets About Taking Company Private

    The court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets will take place in October, the same month as two other trials involving Twitter and Tesla.

  • Russian claims to have destroyed four Himars systems are not true, say US and Ukraine

    ‘Beacon of hope’ as Russia and Ukraine sign grain deal Russia resorts to air defence missiles as it runs out of bombs Germany accused of 'breaking all trust' with Nato David Selbourne: The complacent West is losing ground to 'The Rest' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Teen jumps from Buckhead parking deck to escape police

    A teenager jumped off a Buckhead parking deck to try to escape from police. He is being treated for injuries after falling about 60 feet. He will join a second teen in jail who was arrested at the scene. A third teen, who is also connected to a series of car break-ins the two teens were arrested for, is on the run.

  • Occupiers try to progress on multiple fronts, but to no avail General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 18:55 Ukrainian military forces did not allow the Russians to approach Pokrovske on the Bakhmut front, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka on the Kramatorsk front, or Andriivka and Bilohorivka on the Pivdennyi Buh front.

  • Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine

    In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), accused Google of promoting "violence against all Russians" and said that its "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame. "If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deals

    Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations, clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian grain and fertilizer — ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

  • Zelenskyy: No matter what Russia promises, it will find ways not to fulfil it

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 23 JULY 2022, 4:23 At a meeting with American congressmen, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia will find ways not to fulfil what it signs. Source: Zelenskyy, during a meeting with the delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress led by the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, the president's website reports.

  • Russian losses approach 39,000 troops, Ukrainian figures suggest

    Since launching its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 39,000 troops and 11,000 armored vehicles, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook message on July 22.

  • Russia 'looting' steel bound for Europe and UK, says Metinvest boss

    A Ukrainian steel boss accuses Russia of stealing metal that had been meant for Europe.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Lands With a Thud in Worry-Filled Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for Alphabet Inc., financial gimmickry is no match for the power of the bear market.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefThe Google parent’s shares sank 2.5% on Monday, the first d

  • Ether has rallied 50% over the last month, blowing past bitcoin's gains, ahead of 'merge' for Ethereum 2.0

    Bitcoin — the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap — is up about 16.6% from a month ago, trading around $23,296 on Friday.

  • Russian oil is traveling to Asia on tankers that used to carry sanctioned Iranian crude, as 'dark' trading expands

    Russia, Iran and Venezuela - economies all struggling under US sanctions - are increasingly competing to sell oil to India and China.

  • Last orders? Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after brewers halt sales

    The last orders bell tolled for Bud, Carlsberg and Heineken beers in Russia in early March, but shops across Moscow are still selling off stockpiles months after the brewers said they would halt production. The continued availability of unsold stacks of Carlsberg, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken's flagship brands underlines the difficulty Western brands have faced in withdrawing products in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Their cans and bottles were still on sale in supermarkets and stores in Russia's capital this week, a Reuters review found - an example of how long it can take consumer-focused sanctions or restrictions to have a significant impact.

  • Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties

    Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet on Friday, highlights the need for Japan’s military buildup to address security concerns and seeks to gain public support for a stronger military and increased budget, which Kishida’s governing party aims to double in coming years.

  • Two Americans killed fighting in eastern Ukraine

    The U.S. State Department confirmed Saturday that two Americans were killed while fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Meanwhile, despite a recent agreement between Ukraine and Russia to allow grain exports to leave Ukrainian ports, Russia is ramping up its attacks on key port cities. Holly Williams has more.

  • Ukraine infrastructure minister says grain deal only possible because of military successes

    Ukraine's infrastructure minister, who signed the U.N.-led deal to unblock Ukraine's ports for grain exports in Turkey on Friday, said the agreement was only possible thanks to Ukraine's military successes. Speaking on television, infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov cited the recapture of Snake Island, a small but strategically located outcrop near several key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, as an "important moment". Kubrakov also said that Ukraine does not see the risk of Russian ships reaching Ukrainian ports through green corridors agreed by the deal, as they would be fired upon by Ukrainian missiles in the case of such an attempt.

  • Baltimore-Odesa Sister City Committee holds festival to support Ukraine

    Ukrainian culture was on display Saturday afternoon at the first annual BMore for Ukraine festival in Patterson Park. Baltimore-Odesa Sister City Committee organized the event in support of war-torn Ukraine and to celebrate the vibrancy of the Ukrainian community during these difficult times, said Karina Mandell, committee chairwoman. More than 100 people had signed up for the festival and ...

  • Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

    The surge in energy prices across the globe has forced countries to revisit coal, despite pledges to curb the use of the dirty fossil fuel

  • Factbox-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

    Russia, Ukraine, NATO member Turkey and the United Nations signed a landmark deal on Friday to unlock Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports, to help relieve a growing food crisis worsened by the war. The U.N. World Food Programme says some 47 million people have moved into a stage of "acute hunger" due to fall-out from the war. Ukraine needs to empty its silos ahead of a coming harvest, while more exported fertiliser will avoid lower global yields for coming harvests.