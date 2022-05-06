Ukraine Latest: Russia Warns U.K. Envoy; G-7 Weighs Sanctions

Ukraine Latest: Russia Warns U.K. Envoy; G-7 Weighs Sanctions
Bloomberg News
·9 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the U.K.’s ambassador over the country’s latest sanctions, while Group of Seven leaders plan to discuss potential new penalties against Russia on Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence the European Union will reach a deal on a Russian oil embargo after proposing to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to comply.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban earlier compared the proposal for a ban by year-end to a “nuclear bomb” being dropped on his nation’s economy. Cyprus also urged the bloc to take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta and Cyprus in any ban on transporting Russian oil.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • EU Revises Russia Oil Sanctions Plan to Give Hungary More Time

  • Orban Wants Billions and an Exemption to Back EU Oil Sanctions

  • Russia Hit Tops $8 Billion for European Banks Pulling Back

  • U.S. Warns Russian Moguls of ‘No Hiding Place’ in Yacht Seizure

All times CET:

Russian Ministry Summons U.K. Ambassador (7:15 p.m.)

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.K. Ambassador Deborah Bronnert to warn that it would continue to act “harshly and decisively” in response to U.K. sanctions, including by taking retaliatory measures, according to a ministry statement.

On Wednesday, the U.K. cut off Russia’s access to management consulting and public relations services, and moved to block the websites and social media of state-run media outlets RT and Sputnik.

Danube Port Output Quadruples on Black Sea, Azov Blockage (6:55 p.m.)

Cargo turnover in Ukraine’s three Danube River ports quadrupled the past two months to help compensate for blocked shipments due to closed ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said in Kyiv. The ports along the Danube handled 850,000 tons of cargo in April, including 450,000 tons of agriculture goods.

That total is equal to about 10% of the current demand for shipping, and the government said it aims to bring that up to 1 million tons per month. Before the war, 90% of Ukraine’s total cargo shipping turnover went through ports that are now blocked or destroyed.

Separately, Ukraine’s inflation accelerated to near 16% in April from 13.7% in March, the central bank said.

Ukraine, Russia Swap More Prisoners (5:08 p.m.)

Russia released 41 Ukrainians, including 13 civilians, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Shell Will Sell Russia Fuel Stations as It Withdraws From the Country (5:05 p.m.)

“We can confirm the ongoing negotiations on the sale of Shell Neft, which owns a retail network and lubricants plant which is located in Torzhok,” Shell’s press office said in a statement.

Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil PJSC, which has its own retail network, is the most likely buyer, Forbes reported on Friday. Shell’s retail network includes more than 370 branded sites in 28 cities in Russia, according to its website.

EU Must Consider Shipping Impact in Any Oil Ban: Cyprus (4:57 p.m.)

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades called on the bloc to take into account the concerns of Greece, Malta and Cyprus in any ban on transporting Russian oil.

“Sanctions should be targeted and not optional that serve some states and that leave others exposed,” he said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. Greece is the world’s largest ship-owning nation and the three countries have the largest fleets in the EU. Cyprus is the bloc’s largest ship management center.

Russia’s War Shows Security Role of Wind and Solar: Austria (2:55 p.m.)

The conflict is catalyzing Europeans to demand greater energy independence and convincing leaders that power from renewables is essential for national security, the Austrian energy minister said.

“This is really the one thing that has changed most,” Leonore Gewessler said in an interview in Vienna. “It was always sensible to go renewable for climate reasons, but the amount to which we can produce our own energy in Europe, in a safe and resilient and renewable way has also become a matter of security policy.”

Zelenskiy calls on Germany’s Olaf Scholz to Visit Kyiv (3:35 p.m.)

“He’s invited, the invitation is open, it has been for some time,” the Ukrainian president said during a video talk with London’s Chatham House think tank. “He can make this very powerful political step to come here on May 9 to Kyiv. Sometimes in history we have to take certain steps for unity, even if there is a coldness in specific relations.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to visit Kyiv soon after frictions between the countries over the pace of German commitments to send heavy weapons, while President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke with Zelenskiy by phone on Thursday.

A former foreign minister who belongs to Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, Steinmeier has come under fire for his past policies of rapprochement with Russia, which he has acknowledged were misguided.

G-7 Leaders to Discuss Russia Sanctions on Sunday (2:52 p.m.)

Group of Seven leaders will discuss potential new sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine on Sunday, according to people familiar with the plan. The call will give the countries the opportunity to coordinate -- and potentially finalize -- any new measures, said one of the people.

Zelenskiy was invited to join the call, the people said.

European Banks Set Aside Billions for Russia Loans (12:32 p.m.)

European banks are starting to see the costs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increasingly show up on their balance sheets, with several large lenders setting aside billions of euros to cover the cost of Russia-related loans going sour. So far, the region’s lenders have flagged a hit of about $8.6 billion to their earnings, including costs to leave the country.

French bank Societe Generale has already said that it’s exiting and will sell its business in Russia to Vladimir Potanin, the nation’s richest man. UniCredit is still weighing whether to stay in the country, as is Raiffeisen, which earlier this week said that it had received multiple approaches from interested buyers. More hits may still be to come, with some banks fearing that the pain from Russia will spread to the wider European economy, hitting their loan books.

Russian Energy Ban Would Make U.K. Inflation Worse: BOE (10:51 a.m.)

A full European embargo on Russian energy supplies would drive inflation in the U.K. even higher, the Bank of England’s chief economist said.

Huw Pill told CNBC said there are “upside risks” to consumer prices if the European Union steps up efforts to sanction oil and natural gas imports from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The BOE’s forecast for inflation to peak at 10.2% in October assumes energy costs stabilize over time.

Dubai Aerospace Writes Off Half a Billion on Planes Tied to Russia (10:49 a.m.)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, the Middle East’s biggest plane-leasing firm, wrote off $538 million for aircraft stranded in Russia, after the Kremlin issued a law preventing foreign-owned jets from leaving the country without state permission. The company also filed insurance claims of $1 billion, and said this figure may rise.

Moscow has blocked the repossession of planes, as required by sanctions, stranding roughly 400 jets leased earlier to Russian companies.

Read more: Russia’s Seizure of 400 Aircraft Sparks Epic Insurance Struggle

Von der Leyen Says Oil Sanctions Plan May Take ‘Some Days’ (9:57 a.m.)

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said finding unity on the proposed ban on Russian oil imports among the EU’s 27 member states isn’t easy, and may take “some days” longer.

She told an audience in Germany on Friday that she’s confident a deal will be reached.

EU Revises Russia Oil Plan to Placate Hungary (9:03 a.m.)

The EU has proposed a revision to its planned Russia oil import ban that would give Hungary and Slovakia until the end of 2024 to comply, said people familiar with the matter. The Czech Republic would be granted an exemption until June 2024.

The revision would also extend the time frame for when a ban on shipping oil to third countries would kick in, from one month to three months. EU ambassadors meet on Friday to discuss the proposal.

All other member states would phase out their imports by the end of 2022 as originally proposed. Hungary has said it wants a five-year exemption, and Slovakia said Thursday it needs until the end of 2025 to comply.

Orban Rejects EU Proposal on Russian Oil Ban (8:09 a.m.)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he rejects the European Union’s latest proposal to ban Russian oil by the end of 2022, calling it tantamount to dropping a “nuclear bomb” on his country’s economy.

Orban said he wants a five-year exemption to comply with any ban. An embargo on Russian oil would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.

Hungary’s leader on Thursday wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling the potential adoption of a ban by year-end “a historical failure in the court of European integration.”

Germany Approves Howitzer Deliveries (7:55 a.m.)

Germany plans to send seven PzH 2000 rapid-fire howitzers to Ukraine in its latest effort to provide heavy weapons, according to a report by broadcaster ARD. The approval comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration continues to struggle to secure ammunition for anti-aircraft tanks it agreed to transfer to Ukraine.

Jill Biden Leaves for Eastern Europe Trip (4:45 a.m.)

Jill Biden left the U.S. for a trip that takes her to Romania and Slovakia, where she will visit U.S. troops, reaffirm ties with the two NATO allies and hear from Ukrainian refugees, her office said in a statement.

She also plans to meet Ukrainian mothers and children forced to flee their country due to Putin’s war. On Sunday in Slovakia, she will participate in events with displaced Ukrainian families to mark Mother’s Day, it said.

“It’s so important to the president and to me that the Ukrainian people know that we stand with them,” she told reporters before leaving.

