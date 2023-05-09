Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Putin's Victory Day speech 'insults' Russia's WW2 veterans

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Victory Day military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II in Red square in Moscow, Russia

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, the panel examine Putin’s scaled-back Victory Day Parade in Moscow, analyse battlefield developments of recent days, and examine the possible strategies Ukraine will adopt for its imminent counter-offensive.

Associate Editor for Defence, Dominic Nicholls, watched the Parade live and offered his initial reaction:

The Parade is ostensibly to remember the fallen in the Second World War. I say 'ostensibly' because actually it's not; Putin's using this as an extension of his own his own ego. He sees himself as inheriting the legacy left by that generation from the Second World War. But it was extraordinary. It's always led by a T-34 tank, the T-34 that was Russia's powerhouse in the War. It was a good tank, but it was cheap and mass produced and it just overwhelmed the German army. So it's always led by the T-34. But that was it. No other tanks, no artillery. There were no other tracked vehicles.

Dom offers an insight into the significance of this scaled-back Parade:

A year ago Russia were saying 'we'll be in Kyiv in three days!' Now they're saying, 'Don't worry fellas, Putin wasn't killed in the drone strike on the Kremlin'. A remarkable change of fortunes. And all they could muster today was some cadet bands and a few dozen Tiger all-terrain vehicles that have been painted green.

The Telegraph's Russia Correspondent, Nataliya Vasilyeva, agrees:

It obviously shows that the Russian army has been decimated in Ukraine. What really struck me was Putin's speech. 70% of it was about the invasion of Ukraine, which is stunning. He opened the speech by saying, 'Dear Veterans, Happy Victory Day. Thank you for winning the war for us'. And literally in the next sentence: he goes on to talk about fighting for Eastern Ukraine, fighting for Russia. So in some way, it sounded a bit insulting even to the few surviving veterans who were there on stage.

Russian military hardware roll through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow

