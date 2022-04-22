Ukraine Latest: Scholz Says Must Avoid Open Conflict With Russia

Ukraine Latest: Scholz Says Must Avoid Open Conflict With Russia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s chancellor pledged to continue shipping weapons to Ukraine but said a “direct military confrontation” with nuclear-armed Russia must be avoided. Restrictions by the U.S. and its allies have led to a fall in more than half of Russia’s imports of high-tech goods and parts, hurting its manufacturing and military sectors, a Biden administration official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told global policy makers it would cost $600 billion for his country to rebuild. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it might be possible to get Russia to foot part of that bill, adding Europe should be “careful” about a ban on Russian oil that could hurt the world economy.

The U.S. Justice Department has been assisting Ukrainian prosecutors in gathering evidence for possible war crimes cases after several nations have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing atrocities against civilians -- something the Kremlin denies.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russian Oligarch Billions Are Hard for Investors to Shake Off

  • Ukraine Sees Rebuild Costing $600 Billion as It Seeks Global Aid

  • U.S., Allies Cut Bulk of Russia High-Tech Imports, Raimondo Says

  • U.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Pledges to Help India

  • Ukraine-Focused Venture Fund Races to Support Startup Refugees

  • Why Mariupol and the Donbas Region Matter to Putin: QuickTake

All times CET:

Scholz Says ‘There Can Be No Nuclear War’ While Arming Ukraine (10:32 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to continue shipping weapons to Ukraine, yet insisted an open conflict with Russia that could lead to nuclear war must be avoided at all costs.

“We need to do everything to avoid a direct military confrontation between NATO and a heavily armed superpower such as Russia, a nuclear power,” Scholz told Der Spiegel magazine. “I will do everything to avoid an escalation that could lead to World War III -- there can be no nuclear war.”

Scholz reinforced his rejection of an EU gas embargo, saying such a move wouldn’t end the war but would trigger a “dramatic economic crisis” in Europe, leading to the loss of millions of jobs.

Saab Counting on Sales Boost if Sweden Joins NATO (10:20 a.m.)

The Swedish defense group Saab AB is betting on a sales boost from the country’s rapidly changing attitudes toward joining the NATO military alliance.

As Swedish lawmakers ramp up discussions about a potential application to NATO, it’s “hard to see anything negative with that from an industrial perspective,” Saab CEO Micael Johansson said in a phone interview.

Read more: Sweden Speeds Up NATO Analysis to Keep Pace With Finland

Many Ukrainians Can’t Access Medical Care: WHO (10:02 a.m.)

Amid 162 verified attacks on health care facilities since Feb. 24, Russia’s invasion has disrupted access to care and medications for about one in three Ukrainian households that have a person with a chronic disease, according to the World Health Organization.

More than a quarter of the 1,000 respondents to its survey said no health care services were available in their area, the WHO said, adding, “Civilians have a right to health, even in times of war.”

Read more: The Business Lives of Putin’s Daughters

The WHO said it had been about to reach nearly 7.5 million people over the past eight weeks with supplies, equipment and medicines, but that health care in parts of eastern Ukraine “has all but collapsed.”

More Civilian Deaths Identified in Kyiv Region (9:43 a.m.)

The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine’s Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian troops continues to continues to rise as additional bodies are discovered.

About 1,084 deaths have been confirmed so far, with most apparently having died from gunshot wounds, Andriy Niebytov, the head of the regional police, said on local television. A week ago about civilian deaths were estimated at about 900.

Poland Seeks EU Support to Help Ukraine Refugees (8:37 a.m.)

Poland has asked the European Commission to use the money from seized Russian reserves and assets to help finance aid for Ukrainian refugees, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

The country’s prime minister wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, estimating the cost of aid this year at 11 billion euros ($11.97 billion), or as much as 24 billion were the situation in Ukraine to worsen, according to the paper.

About 2.8 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since Feb. 24, although some have started to cross back.

Russia Looking to Repair Inoperable Equipment, U.K. Says (8:30 a.m.)

Heavy shelling and fighting continues in the eastern Donbas as Russia pushes toward settlements including Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna, the U.K. said in an intelligence update.

After heavy losses during its initial invasion, Moscow has resorted to moving inoperable equipment back to Russia for repairs, the U.K. said.

Australia Sanctions Russian Senators, Putin’s Daughters (7:32 a.m.)

Australia has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on the adult daughters of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar moves by the U.S. and the U.K. earlier this month.

Also sanctioned were the 144 Russian senators who supported Putin by approving the “illegitimate” recognition of independence in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Australia’s foreign ministry said.

Marise Payne, minister for foreign affairs, said Australia will continue to impose costs on Moscow and those who “bear responsibility for Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine or hold levers of influence.”

Wheat Eyes Longest Losing Run Since November (5:10 a.m.)

Grains extended losses in Chicago as U.S. exports slumped and Russian shipments continued to flow through ports. Wheat futures fell as much as 0.9% to head for a fourth day of declines, which would be the longest losing streak since November.

Prices remain almost 40% higher this year as the war in Ukraine stokes concern about fieldwork and plantings for its next harvest.

Read more: Wheat Eyes Longest Losing Run Since November as U.S. Sales Slide

U.S. Warns China of Support for Russia (2:25 a.m.)

A senior U.S. diplomat again warned China of sanctions if it offers “material support” for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, while also pledging to help India end its dependence on Russian weapons.

China wasn’t helping the situation in Ukraine by doing things like amplifying Russian disinformation campaigns, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at an event in Brussels. She said she hoped Beijing will learn the “right lessons” from Russia’s war, including that it can’t separate the U.S. from its allies.

Read More: U.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Pledges to Help India

Russia’s High-Tech Imports Fall, U.S. Says (2:10 a.m.)

Actions by the U.S. and its allies to restrict Russia’s access to high-tech imports and parts has seen those shipments fall by more than 50%, frustrating the nation’s manufacturing and servicing efforts, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

“The Russian military is struggling to find spare parts for their tanks, for their satellites, for their rocket-mounting systems,” Raimondo told reporters in Washington.

Read More: U.S., Allies Cut Bulk of Russia High-Tech Imports, Raimondo Says

Garland Says Aiding War Crimes Inquiry (12:40 a.m.)

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters the Justice Department was assisting the prosecutor general of Ukraine in preparing potential war crimes cases.

“We are helping in the collection of evidence and preservation of evidence related to possible war crimes,” Garland said.

White House Names Ukraine Aid Coordinator (12:04 a.m.)

The White House named retired three-star general Terry Wolff to the National Security Council to help coordinate the security assistance the U.S. and allies are providing to Ukraine, a senior administration official said Thursday. The announcement comes a week after a bipartisan group of senators urged the president to name a coordinator.

U.S. Streamlines Procedures for Ukrainian Refugees (11:07 p.m.)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a streamlined process for Ukrainians with U.S. connections to come to the country under humanitarian parole. The temporary immigration status allows individuals to live and work in the U.S. for two years.

Applicants must be Ukrainian nationals who lived in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, have U.S. sponsors, get vaccinations, and undergo security vetting. Immigration officials will then consider their applications on a case-by-case basis, the DHS said. The Biden administration last month committed to taking in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Russia Suspended From Observer Status at OAS (10:38 p.m.)

Russia was suspended as an observer at the Organization of American States, a move the U.S. said showed that OAS member states “do not stand on the sidelines in the face of the Russian government’s violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses.” The vote was 25 in favor, zero against and eight abstentions.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier said she believed Russia, which was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council this month, would face similar action in other international organizations.

Yellen Warns Europe to Be ‘Careful’ With Russia Oil Ban (10:02 p.m.)

Yellen said Europe should be “careful” about imposing an outright ban on Russian oil, warning that the could hurt European and other economies without inflicting as much impact on Russia as hoped.

The U.S. treasury secretary also said that she expects efforts will be made to get Russia to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, adding that any move to deploy confiscated Russian assets for that purpose would need to be considered carefully.

Ukraine Puts Rebuilding Price Tag at $600 Billion (9:48 p.m.)

Rebuilding Ukraine after the Russian invasion will cost $600 billion, the nation’s prime minister told the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. He asked IMF members to donate 10% of their reserve assets received from the institution to support the effort.

In the short term, Ukraine needs $4 billion to $5 billion per month in funding, Shmyhal said at a roundtable aimed at rallying support for the country. In the longer term, the nation needs a recovery strategy similar to the Marshall Plan for Europe after World War II, he said.

Ukraine Prime Minister Meets With Biden (7:07 p.m.)

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Biden before the U.S. president announced additional military aid and, separately, Shmyhal spoke with Yellen and Blinken.

Russia Bans Zuckerberg, Others in Symbolic Move (6:59 p.m.)

Russia barred entry to Meta Platform Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg and 28 other Americans, a symbolic retaliation for U.S. sanctions against its top officials and business figures.

The latest Russian “stop list” includes U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris alongside White House, Pentagon and State Department officials and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Zhovkva Says It’s Premature to Say Russia Took Mariupol (6:02 p.m.)

Ukraine’s deputy chief of staff, Ihor Zhovkva, said that even though Russia controls major parts of the port city of Mariupol that’s been under siege since March 1, the Ukrainian army is still there.

“Most of them as well as many civilians are blocked at the Azov steel plant,” Zhovkva said in an interview with Bloomberg. Ukraine offered to exchange Russian wounded soldiers for those Mariupol civilians and soldiers who are wounded, he said, adding that “we have not received any answer.”

Poland to Extend Support for Refugees (5:07 p.m.)

Poland will extend state support, initially planned for two months, for families and hotels hosting Ukrainian refugees by another 60 days. The government estimates that 600,000 Ukrainians are still benefiting from the program. The aid, amounting to 40 zloty ($9.38) for each person per day, is expected to cost the state $1.9 billion.

Biden Unveils $1.3 Billion in Arms, Aid (4:31 p.m.)

President Biden said the U.S. is sending Ukraine another $1.3 billion in arms and economic aid, and that he’ll ask Congress to authorize further assistance as Russia steps up its attacks in the country’s east.

The money adds to $2.4 billion in U.S. aid already authorized for the fiscal year, much of it weaponry. Of the new package, $800 million will go toward arms. “We’re in a critical window now of time where they’re going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuation buses from Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia

    STORY: Some in tears and some smiling, people got off the buses to have their documents checked by the police. Pets were seen accompanying their owners.Olena Zamyslova, a firefighter from Mariupol, told reporters: "It was quite challenging for me, because I’ve got not only one dog but four. So we were supposed to sit in a basement. It was 1 a.m. and we were in the basement and the Russians started shelling us. Ukrainian soldiers visited us. They began to calm us down. They were helping in different ways."Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people, has seen not only the most intense battle of the war but also its worst humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of civilians cut off for nearly two months under Russian siege and bombardment.Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war in Ukraine on Thursday, declaring the port of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege although hundreds of defenders were still holed up inside a steel works.

  • Treasuries Tumble, U.S. Futures Waver on Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries tumbled and equity-index futures fluctuated as investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s willingness to embrace bigger rate hikes earlier in the tightening cycle.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Suppo

  • Lagarde tells ECB policymakers to hold back criticism, leaks - sources

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told policymakers to hold back on dissenting views on decisions for several days, a move critics say stymies their ability to present an honest view of the debate, sources said. Lagarde pledged to build consensus when she took the top job at the ECB in late 2019 after a fractious end to Mario Draghi's presidency. But she has struggled with vocal dissent from policy hawks - who find the bank's stance too easy at a time of record-high inflation in the euro zone - and persistent leaks about the ins and outs of the internal debate.

  • Purdue student awarded a $25,000 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Scholarship

    Jacob Hill, an employee at Chick-fil-A’s West Lafayette location, journeyed to Atlanta to learn he'd won a True Inspiration Scholarship.

  • Biden Announces Another $1.3 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that the United States is sending another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine along with another $500 million in direct economic assistance to help the Ukrainian government maintain operations. "This is money the government can help use to stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine," Biden said in rema

  • Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G-20 remarks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia's representative started talking. Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of Yellen's walkout, “Certainly we support her steps and it’s an indication of the fact that President Putin and Russia has become a pariah on the global stage.”

  • Ukrainian fighters hold on as Putin claims victory in Mariupol

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian fighters were clinging to their last redoubt in Mariupol on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war, declaring the port city "liberated" following weeks of relentless bombardment. The United States, however, disputed Putin's claim and said it believed Ukrainian forces still held ground in the city. Putin ordered his troops to blockade a giant steel works where the Ukrainians are holding out, having refused an ultimatum to surrender or die.

  • India slashes LIC's IPO fundraising goal in half to $3.9 billion -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -New Delhi is halving its fundraising goal for Life Insurance Corporation of India's IPO to 300 billion rupees ($3.9 billion), having had to cut its valuation estimates after feedback from investors, a government source said. The drastic lowering of ambitions for the IPO - which would still be India's largest to date - is a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration which had positioned the sale as the first and biggest of a wave of privatisations aimed at replenishing state coffers. The state-owned insurance behemoth, also India's largest domestic financial investor, is now valued at around 6 trillion rupees, according to the source, who declined to be identified as the IPO discussions were confidential.

  • Holocaust survivor dies in Mariupol basement during Russian attack

    91-year-old Holocaust survivor Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova died in a Mariupol basement.

  • Mexican president confirms closure of counter-narcotics unit working with U.S

    Mexico's president said on Thursday that an elite unit which worked on narcotics investigations with the United States was closed last year, confirming a Reuters report, and alleging the group had been infiltrated by criminals. On Tuesday, Reuters reported Mexico had disbanded the group that for a quarter of a century worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle organized crime. The closure complicates U.S. efforts to help combat organized crime inside Mexico, one of the epicenters of the multi-billion dollar global narcotics trade, and makes it harder to catch and prosecute cartel leaders, security experts say.

  • Adler Says KPMG Questioned Deals, Found No Systemic Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled real-estate company Adler Group SA said a forensic audit of short-seller allegations against the German landlord identified issues with some deals and accounting methods but found no evidence of systemic fraud.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops Surroun

  • Japan Finance Minister, Yellen Confirm Existing Forex Agreements as Yen Plunges

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he discussed recent abrupt moves in the yen with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the two agreed to uphold existing foreign exchange rate agreements.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts C

  • Crude Oil Supported by Unexpected Drop in US Inventories

    A surge of 4.3 million barrels in US exports essentially offset an injection of 4.7 million barrels from U.S. strategic reserves.

  • Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work

    The popular Southern chicken chain has recently opened other stores in the Charlotte area.

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence products company Saab will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake. Shares in Saab have soared 65% this year as a growing number of countries announce increased defence budgets as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine. Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said that quarterly order intake grew 38% to 8.1 billion crowns.

  • Australian lender Westpac fined A$113 million for multiple compliance breaches

    The Federal Court fined Westpac A$40 million for one of the six cases, related to charging advice fees to over 11,800 deceased customers in the latest hearing, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on Friday. ASIC's legal actions that were initiated in November include the lender's compliance failures across its banking, superannuation, wealth management and insurance business over many years. Australia's financial sector has faced intense scrutiny since a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found widespread shortcomings across the industry, with charging the dead among the most common and damaging revelations.

  • European Gas Extends Gains Amid Lower Norwegian, Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe extended gains as Norwegian flows plunged further amid planned works, while Russian shipments remained low.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereBenchmark futures gained as m

  • AB InBev to Take $1.1 Billion Hit From Russia Venture Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in a Russian joint venture, taking a $1.1 billion hit as the world’s largest brewer joins the global move to exit operations following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops Surro

  • Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

    Germany's industrial heavyweights are teaming up to retrain workers in areas such as software and logistics to fill a growing skills gap and avoid layoffs among workers of all ages as the economy shifts to clean energy and online shopping. More than 36 major companies, ranging from auto suppliers such as Continental and Bosch to industrial firms BASF and Siemens, have agreed to coordinate on redundancies at one firm and vacancies at another, training workers to move directly from job to job.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6