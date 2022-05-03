Ukraine Latest: Pope Seeks Putin Talks; Draghi Urges EU Overhaul

Ukraine Latest: Pope Seeks Putin Talks; Draghi Urges EU Overhaul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Pope Francis said he’s pushing for a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try to broker an end to the war, while French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak with the Russian leader on Tuesday for the first time in more than a month.

The diplomatic overtures come as President Joe Biden plans to promote the importance of U.S. and allied weapons for Ukraine’s defense with a visit to a Lockheed Martin Corp. plant making Javelin anti-tank missiles. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meanwhile called for an overhaul in European Union mechanisms to grapple with the challenges linked to Russia’s invasion.

The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities in Russian hands, including Tokmak and Vasylivka, has been agreed for Tuesday, Mariupol authorities said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Draghi Calls for Tighter EU Integration to Face War, Energy Gaps

  • ‘A Bet on the War’: Vineyard Exposes Risks in Front-Line Moldova

  • Russia Poised to Dodge Default as Clearinghouse Processes Funds

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

  • War Threatens Loss of ‘Intergenerational Heritage’ in Ukraine

All times CET:

U.K. to Supply Ukraine Until Goals Met: Johnson (1:50 p.m.)

The U.K. will send Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address to the parliament in Kyiv. He reiterated the U.K.’s 300 million-pound ($376 million) package of support, including radars, heavy-lift drones and thousands of night vision devices.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again,” Johnson said.

Germany Backs Swedish, Finnish NATO Membership Bids (1:22 p.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his support for a potential bid from Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

“For us it’s clear,” Scholz told reporters in a joint appearance with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin. “If these two countries should decide they want to belong to NATO then they can count on our support.”

Draghi Calls for Tighter EU Integration to Face War, Energy Gaps (12:50 p.m.)

In an address to the European Parliament, Italy’s Draghi called for a swift rethink of European Union mechanisms to allow the bloc to face the unprecedented challenges linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

“The institutions set up by our predecessors in previous decades have served well European citizens, but are inadequate to the current reality we are now facing,” Draghi said in Strasbourg Tuesday.

Draghi Calls for Tighter EU Integration to Face War, Energy Gaps

War Shows Deep Divide in Croat Leadership Over NATO Future (12:45 p.m.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has laid bare a deep rift among leaders in NATO member state Croatia, offering a glimpse into how the war has upended the political calculus across Europe and undermined unity within the military alliance.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said earlier this week that no lawmaker in Croatia should approve the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization before the West helps his kin in Bosnia-Herzegovina or faces being branded “a traitor.” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, his main political rival, said the comments placed the president in the Kremlin’s fold.

War Opens Deep Divide in Croatian Leadership Over Future of NATO

Scholz Says No Settlement With Russia Without Kyiv’s Consent (12:05 p.m.)

The German leader said EU sanctions against Russia won’t be lifted without the consent of the Ukrainian government -- and that Kyiv alone can negotiate a peace agreement with Moscow. Such a prospect, however, is a distant hope, the German leader told Stern magazine.

“The actual problem is that we’re still far away from that,” Scholz said in the interview, adding that his government’s task will be to do everything to prevent the deployment of nuclear weapons. No rushed talks can take place “in the hope that it all won’t be so bad – this is literally about life and death,” Scholz said.

U.S. Allowed to Seize Superyacht in Fiji (11:20 a.m.)

Fiji’s High Court has given the green light for U.S. and local authorities to seize a $325 million superyacht whose ownership is in dispute, setting the stage for a legal showdown to determine whether the luxury vessel’s owner is sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov as the U.S. claims.

The Suva High Court granted the order to seize the Amadea and accepted an application to register the U.S. warrant to seize the vessel, according to Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Russia Set to Dodge Default (10:30 a.m.)

Russia’s closely watched dollar payments on two bonds are getting ever closer to reaching creditors as the country races to unblock the transfers and avoid a default.

At least one international clearinghouse has received and processed payments for eurobonds due in 2022 and 2042, according to a person familiar with the transaction who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The complications with the $650 million in coupon and principal payments are the result of wide-ranging financial and economic penalties imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Slovakia to Demand Oil Embargo Exemption (10 a.m.)

Slovakia said it will push for an exemption if the EU agrees to an embargo on Russian oil imports as it would place too heavy a burden on the eastern European nation’s economy.

The government in Bratislava noted that processing light crude isn’t possible in Slovakia and said it would ask for a longer transition period for phasing out oil imported via pipeline. Countries such as Hungary that are deeply reliant on Russian energy may get some additional flexibility as part of a compromise to drop their opposition to new sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ukraine Refugees in Germany Top 400,000 (10:15 a.m.)

The number of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Germany rose above 400,000, mostly women, children and elderly people, according to figures from the federal police.

Germany doesn’t have fixed controls on its eastern borders with countries like Poland and the Czech Republic so the number of refugees may be higher, while some of those arriving could be in transit to other countries.

Pope Francis Pushing for Putin Talks (9:30 a.m.)

Francis is still pressing for a meeting in Moscow with Putin but has yet to receive a reply, the leader of the Catholic Church said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“We are insisting, but I fear that Putin cannot have and does not want to have this meeting right now,” he said, adding that he is not currently planning to visit Kyiv. Francis also said he had a 40-minute conversation with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church on Zoom, and that Kirill had spent the first 20 minutes “reading to me from a paper all the justifications for the war.”

Utility Fortum Writes Down $2.2 Billion (8:45 a.m.)

Finland’s Fortum Oyj booked pretax impairments of 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it looks to reduce its exposure to Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

In early March, the company said it will end all new investment projects and cut the number of its power plants in Russia. While it stopped short of announcing a full exit, the move marks a significant retrenchment for a company that earns about a fifth of its operating income in the country. The value of its net assets in Russia after the impairments totals 3.3 billion euros.

Vineyard Exposes Risks in Front-Line Moldova (8 a.m.)

Wine producer Purcari Wineries Plc, the only Moldovan company listed on a foreign stock exchange, has become a barometer for risk sentiment in the nation bordering Ukraine, its stock tanking following Russia’s invasion.

The pro-Russian breakaway territory of Transnistria is two miles away from the firm’s vineyards, and the main border crossing to the key Ukrainian port of Odesa is just down the road. A Russian general said last month that reaching Transnistria was a war aim, though Purcari’s chief operating officer believes the fighting won’t cross the de facto border.

Austria Says EU Must Consider Treaty Change (6:01 a.m.)

The European Union must consider a major treaty overhaul if it’s serious about granting Ukraine membership, the Financial Times quoted Austrian Foreign Minster Alexander Schallenberg as saying.

Russia’s invasion was a “geostrategic moment” for Europe and the EU needs to provide stronger support to neighbors such as Ukraine and Moldova to help them to avoid Russian domination, Schallenberg told the paper. EU treaty change requires unanimity and several member states, including the Netherlands, have spoken out against trying to shorten the enlargement process to allow for Ukraine’s membership.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine invasion made Russia's military 'significantly weaker' despite its defense budget doubling in the past 20 years, UK says

    Even though military expenditure has grown significantly over the years, it has not helped them dominate in Ukraine, UK intelligence said.

  • Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

    (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

  • Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back

    Pope Francis has told an Italian newspaper that he has offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he hasn't yet heard back. Francis said he made the offer about three weeks into Russia's invasion, via the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

  • Tucker Carlson Says U.S. Aid To Ukraine Is Revenge On Russia For Hillary Clinton's Defeat

    The Fox News host claimed Ukrainians are "unfortunate pawns" and the U.S. doesn't really care about helping them.

  • Russia ending work on International Space Station in response to sanctions

    Russia will pull out of the International Space Station (ISS) in response to international sanctions meant to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine, state media outlets Tass and RIA Novosti reported. “The decision has been taken already, we’re not obliged to talk about it publicly,” said general director Dmitry Rogozin, the head of…

  • Kyle Larson spins, blows two tires at Dover

    Kyle Larson spins on the frontstretch in the No. 5 and blows the front and rear right tires at Dover Motor Speedway.

  • Area events on May 5 spotlight missing and murdered Indigenous women, people

    May 5 will mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls across the United States.

  • Largest Marsquakes ever recorded could teach us more about Martian core

    Scientists have published a new study revealing the largest marsquakes ever recorded. Like Earth, Mars can experience massive seismic events which can cause the surface of the Red Planet to shift. These events are known as ‘marsquakes’. ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland, says marsquakes occur when the soil on Mars is “subjected … The post Largest Marsquakes ever recorded could teach us more about Martian core appeared first on BGR.

  • JPM downgrades Thailand on fading tourism recovery and worsening macro conditions

    JPM said the tourism industry in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy faces several headwinds, including soaring inflation globally along with weakening consumer sentiment and foreign exchange fluctuations, as brokerage cuts its rating to "neutral" from "overweight". Thailand, one of the world's popular tourism destinations before the pandemic, was among the first nations in Asia to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors last year with limited quarantine norms, hailed at the time as a model for re-opening.

  • NASCAR Delays Rained-Out Race at Dover

    The re-scheduled race will be run tomorrow at noon.

  • Ukrainians are not prepared to give up part of their territory to Russia - Zelenskyy

    Alena Mazurenko - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 18:21 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukrainians are not prepared to give up part of Ukraine's territory in favour of Russia, especially after thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have died.

  • Zelenskyy: Lifting of Russian sanctions not up for discussion

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 2 May 2022, 18:00 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has refuted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement that the lifting of sanctions on Russia is being discussed in the talks between the two countries.

  • General Staff: Russian troops attempt to advance but suffer losses

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 1 May 2022, 18:53 Russian troops are attempting to advance on the Slobozhanskyi, Donetsk and Tavriia fronts, but have not succeeded so far and are suffering losses. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 6 pm on Sunday 1 May Details: On the Slobozhanskyi front, Russian troops fired on the positions of Ukrainian Defence Forces from mortars near the villages of Udy and Prudianka.

  • NHL Playoffs: Rangers vs Penguins, Capitals vs Panthers

    The NHL Playoffs are just getting started and Minty Bets has a pick for each game on Tuesday. The Rangers dominated the Penguins in the regular season. Can they keep it up in the postseason? Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies almost 900 Russian occupiers who committed atrocities in the Kiev region

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY, 2022, 03:23 PM The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified almost 900 Russian invaders who committed crimes against the civilian population in the Kyiv region.

  • Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

    In a small enclave in northern Arizona where homes are nestled in a Ponderosa pine forest and tourists delight in camping, hiking and cruising on ATVs, high winds are nothing new. Flames licked the corner of one woman's porch and destroyed two other homes, leaving a mosaic of charred land as the 30-square-mile (77 square-kilometer) fire finally neared full containment this weekend. Elsewhere, firefighters in northern New Mexico on Sunday continued to battle the largest active wildfire in the U.S. as strong winds pushed it closer to the small city of Las Vegas.

  • Russia reroutes internet traffic in occupied Ukraine to its infrastructure

    Russia has rerouted internet traffic in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson through Russian communications infrastructure, the internet service disruption monitor NetBlocks said on Monday. The move appeared aimed at tightening Moscow's grip on a region where it claims it has taken full control. Russia-appointed authorities in parts of Kherson have said the region would start using the Russian rouble on May 1.

  • Beijing concerned with rising North Korea tensions, envoy says in Seoul

    Beijing is concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, China's Korean affairs envoy said as he arrived for talks in Seoul this week, adding that both the symptoms and root cause of tensions needed to be addressed. Amid stalled denuclearisation talks, North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests this year, from hypersonic missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). North Korea had not conducted an ICBM or nuclear weapons test since 2017.

  • Citi Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. acknowledged that one of its trading desks was behind a flash crash in Europe, which sent shares across the continent tumbling after a sudden 8% decline in Swedish stocks.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • More than 6 in 10 Americans see Russian misinformation about Ukraine invasion as a major problem

    A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods. A new poll from the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of people in the United States say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it’s not a problem. Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 or older.