Ukraine Latest: Pope Seeks Putin Talks; Draghi Urges EU Overhaul

Pope Francis said he’s pushing for a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow to try to broker an end to the war, while French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak with the Russian leader on Tuesday for the first time in more than a month.

The diplomatic overtures come as President Joe Biden plans to promote the importance of U.S. and allied weapons for Ukraine’s defense with a visit to a Lockheed Martin Corp. plant making Javelin anti-tank missiles. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meanwhile called for an overhaul in European Union mechanisms to grapple with the challenges linked to Russia’s invasion.

The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities in Russian hands, including Tokmak and Vasylivka, has been agreed for Tuesday, Mariupol authorities said.

Key Developments

Draghi Calls for Tighter EU Integration to Face War, Energy Gaps

‘A Bet on the War’: Vineyard Exposes Risks in Front-Line Moldova

Russia Poised to Dodge Default as Clearinghouse Processes Funds

EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

War Threatens Loss of ‘Intergenerational Heritage’ in Ukraine

All times CET:

U.K. to Supply Ukraine Until Goals Met: Johnson (1:50 p.m.)

The U.K. will send Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address to the parliament in Kyiv. He reiterated the U.K.’s 300 million-pound ($376 million) package of support, including radars, heavy-lift drones and thousands of night vision devices.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again,” Johnson said.

Germany Backs Swedish, Finnish NATO Membership Bids (1:22 p.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his support for a potential bid from Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

“For us it’s clear,” Scholz told reporters in a joint appearance with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin. “If these two countries should decide they want to belong to NATO then they can count on our support.”

Draghi Calls for Tighter EU Integration to Face War, Energy Gaps (12:50 p.m.)

In an address to the European Parliament, Italy’s Draghi called for a swift rethink of European Union mechanisms to allow the bloc to face the unprecedented challenges linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

“The institutions set up by our predecessors in previous decades have served well European citizens, but are inadequate to the current reality we are now facing,” Draghi said in Strasbourg Tuesday.

War Shows Deep Divide in Croat Leadership Over NATO Future (12:45 p.m.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has laid bare a deep rift among leaders in NATO member state Croatia, offering a glimpse into how the war has upended the political calculus across Europe and undermined unity within the military alliance.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said earlier this week that no lawmaker in Croatia should approve the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization before the West helps his kin in Bosnia-Herzegovina or faces being branded “a traitor.” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, his main political rival, said the comments placed the president in the Kremlin’s fold.

Scholz Says No Settlement With Russia Without Kyiv’s Consent (12:05 p.m.)

The German leader said EU sanctions against Russia won’t be lifted without the consent of the Ukrainian government -- and that Kyiv alone can negotiate a peace agreement with Moscow. Such a prospect, however, is a distant hope, the German leader told Stern magazine.

“The actual problem is that we’re still far away from that,” Scholz said in the interview, adding that his government’s task will be to do everything to prevent the deployment of nuclear weapons. No rushed talks can take place “in the hope that it all won’t be so bad – this is literally about life and death,” Scholz said.

U.S. Allowed to Seize Superyacht in Fiji (11:20 a.m.)

Fiji’s High Court has given the green light for U.S. and local authorities to seize a $325 million superyacht whose ownership is in dispute, setting the stage for a legal showdown to determine whether the luxury vessel’s owner is sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov as the U.S. claims.

The Suva High Court granted the order to seize the Amadea and accepted an application to register the U.S. warrant to seize the vessel, according to Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Russia Set to Dodge Default (10:30 a.m.)

Russia’s closely watched dollar payments on two bonds are getting ever closer to reaching creditors as the country races to unblock the transfers and avoid a default.

At least one international clearinghouse has received and processed payments for eurobonds due in 2022 and 2042, according to a person familiar with the transaction who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The complications with the $650 million in coupon and principal payments are the result of wide-ranging financial and economic penalties imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Slovakia to Demand Oil Embargo Exemption (10 a.m.)

Slovakia said it will push for an exemption if the EU agrees to an embargo on Russian oil imports as it would place too heavy a burden on the eastern European nation’s economy.

The government in Bratislava noted that processing light crude isn’t possible in Slovakia and said it would ask for a longer transition period for phasing out oil imported via pipeline. Countries such as Hungary that are deeply reliant on Russian energy may get some additional flexibility as part of a compromise to drop their opposition to new sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ukraine Refugees in Germany Top 400,000 (10:15 a.m.)

The number of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Germany rose above 400,000, mostly women, children and elderly people, according to figures from the federal police.

Germany doesn’t have fixed controls on its eastern borders with countries like Poland and the Czech Republic so the number of refugees may be higher, while some of those arriving could be in transit to other countries.

Pope Francis Pushing for Putin Talks (9:30 a.m.)

Francis is still pressing for a meeting in Moscow with Putin but has yet to receive a reply, the leader of the Catholic Church said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“We are insisting, but I fear that Putin cannot have and does not want to have this meeting right now,” he said, adding that he is not currently planning to visit Kyiv. Francis also said he had a 40-minute conversation with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church on Zoom, and that Kirill had spent the first 20 minutes “reading to me from a paper all the justifications for the war.”

Utility Fortum Writes Down $2.2 Billion (8:45 a.m.)

Finland’s Fortum Oyj booked pretax impairments of 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it looks to reduce its exposure to Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

In early March, the company said it will end all new investment projects and cut the number of its power plants in Russia. While it stopped short of announcing a full exit, the move marks a significant retrenchment for a company that earns about a fifth of its operating income in the country. The value of its net assets in Russia after the impairments totals 3.3 billion euros.

Vineyard Exposes Risks in Front-Line Moldova (8 a.m.)

Wine producer Purcari Wineries Plc, the only Moldovan company listed on a foreign stock exchange, has become a barometer for risk sentiment in the nation bordering Ukraine, its stock tanking following Russia’s invasion.

The pro-Russian breakaway territory of Transnistria is two miles away from the firm’s vineyards, and the main border crossing to the key Ukrainian port of Odesa is just down the road. A Russian general said last month that reaching Transnistria was a war aim, though Purcari’s chief operating officer believes the fighting won’t cross the de facto border.

Austria Says EU Must Consider Treaty Change (6:01 a.m.)

The European Union must consider a major treaty overhaul if it’s serious about granting Ukraine membership, the Financial Times quoted Austrian Foreign Minster Alexander Schallenberg as saying.

Russia’s invasion was a “geostrategic moment” for Europe and the EU needs to provide stronger support to neighbors such as Ukraine and Moldova to help them to avoid Russian domination, Schallenberg told the paper. EU treaty change requires unanimity and several member states, including the Netherlands, have spoken out against trying to shorten the enlargement process to allow for Ukraine’s membership.

