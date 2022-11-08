Ukraine Latest: Power Supply Curbs; Stoltenberg to Meet Sunak

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s power grid operator limited power supplies to consumers in seven regions and the capital Kyiv on Tuesday. It will take several days to increase supplies of electricity to consumers in several areas including Kyiv, following Russian air-attacks on the energy infrastructure, said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of grid operator NPC Ukrenergo.

Ukraine and the European Union are discussing how to arrange supplies of electricity to the country, Kudrytskyi said.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Wednesday, the military alliance said.

Russian forces struck a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with S-300 missiles Tuesday morning, governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces struck a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with S-300 missiles Tuesday morning, governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out nine missile strikes, 37 air attacks and more than 100 multiple rocket-launcher shellings, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near 10 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the military reported. The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that Russia has “greatly depleted” its stockpiles of high-precision weapons systems and has encountered significant aviation losses, and could struggle to keep up the current pace of coordinated campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

(All times CET)

Plans are being made to rebuild the world’s largest plane first destroyed by Russian forces in the early days of its invasion of Ukraine -- though its manufacturer says such a goal remains far off.

Design work on a second Antonov An-225 cargo plane, also known as the Mriya -- “dream” in Ukrainian -- has begun, according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday by state-owned Antonov Co., which said exact details will only be specified once Russia’s war in Ukraine ends.

NATO’s Stoltenberg to meet UK’s Sunak (9:55 a.m.)

Stoltenberg will meet Sunak on Wednesday as well as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and visit with Defense Secretary Ben Wallace a British military facility training Ukrainian soldiers.

UN Counts 16,462 Civilian Casualties in Ukraine Since Russia Invaded (9:20 a.m.)

The Russian invasion has seen 6,490 civilians killed in Ukraine as of November 6, according to calculations by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, shared by email. Another 9,972 Ukrainian civilians were injured. More than half of the casualties happened in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The OHCHR believes that the actual figures are “considerably” higher. Data on casualties in Mariupol, Izium in the Kharkiv region and in three towns in the Luhansk region, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties, is incomplete.

Ukraine Imposes Scheduled Power Cutoffs in Seven Regions (8:20 a.m.)

Ukraine’s power grid operator NPC Ukrenergo will limit power supplies to consumers in seven regions and Kyiv on Tuesday, the company said on Telegram. Regions facing scheduled several-hour power outages include northern Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv and central Poltava and Cherkasy.

Ukraine’s grid operator limits power supplies to various regions on a scheduled basis after Russia began systematic shelling of its energy infrastructure last month.

‘Several Days’ Needed To Boost Power Supplies, Grid Operator Says (8:15 a.m.)

Several days are needed to increase supplies of electricity to consumers in central Kyiv and northern regions, as they struggle with the impact of Russian air-attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of grid operator NPC Ukrenergo. Electricity shortage in these regions including Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy currently exceeds 1,000 megawatt, he said in a televised interview Monday.

“I think that our power engineers will have to work for another week,” he said. “And if there are hopefully no more missile strikes -- this is an important condition -- we will be able to improve the situation with power supplies in the central and northern regions of our country.” He also said that Ukraine and the European Union are discussing how to arrange supplies of electricity to the country.

