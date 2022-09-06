Ukraine Latest: Premier Calls on Allies to Help End War Quickly

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the country’s allies to help Kyiv finish the war as soon as possible because drawing out the conflict favors the Kremlin.

Shmyhal said the military had achieved some successes in the south and in northern regions, without elaborating, in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Brussels, where he was attending a meeting of the EU-Ukrainian Association Council.

President Vladimir Putin was in Russia’s Far East to attend military exercises that include Chinese forces, as well as to visit the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is making progress and has degraded logistics and administrative capabilities in southern Russian-occupied areas, the Institute for the Study of War said. Russia conducted airstrikes throughout the south and east, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Russian rockets struck an oil depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region, destroying large fuel stockpiles, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration said. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained cut off from the Ukrainian grid after losing its last direct connection due to a fire on Monday following shelling.

(All times CET)

Six Crop Ships Set to Leave Ukrainian Ports Tuesday (9:45 a.m.)

Six vessels carrying food products are set to leave Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, the Joint Coordination Centre said in an emailed statement.

As of Sept. 4, 87 voyages with over 2 million metric tons of grains and other foodstuffs have left Ukrainian ports since shipments were resumed.

Ukraine Pushes for Humanitarian Corridor Near Nuclear Plant (9:15 a.m.)

Ukraine is pushing for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians living near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told French television channel LCI, according to a government website.

Russia has refused to open a corridor, despite repeated requests from Kyiv, Vereshchuk said.

Kremlin Calls Biden’s Opposition to Terrorist Label Positive, Tass Says (9:10 a.m.)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised US President Joe Biden’s comments at a press conference that Russia should not be labeled a state sponsor of terrorism, Tass reported.

Ukraine has lobbied for the designation, and a Senate resolution passed in July calls on the Biden administration apply the label to Russia.

Russia Launches Missile from Kurils During Drills, Interfax Says (8:30 a.m.)

The Russian military launched a cruise missile from one of the Kuril Islands during the Vostok-2022 exercises in the country’s Far East, Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

More than 50,000 troops and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships, are due to take part in the week-long war games, including naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over a group of islands known as the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan for more than 75 years, since the Soviet Union seized the disputed islands in the final days of World War II.

