Ukraine: The Latest - What Prigozhin's exile in Belarus means for Putin

Face masks depicting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, owner of PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir market in St. Petersburg, Russia

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest updates from the front line, including a dispatch from our Foreign Correspondent Colin Freeman in Kramatorsk following yesterday’s deadly strike. We also discuss the future of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Vladimir Putin after the leader of the Wagner group arrives in Belarus.

Assistant Comment Editor Francis Dearnley reflects on the significance of Prigozhin’s arrival in Belarus.

For me, the most interesting question regarding Lukashenko’s involvement in the fallout from the coup – and more generally in his relationship with Putin in recent months – is whether he has been weakened or strengthened by this, and/or whether his decisions emanate from a position of strategic independence or dependency. Lukashenko must have known that the fall of Putin would prove fatal to his own regime in Minsk. So by aiding Putin, he has dodged a bullet. The price for averting that – hosting Prigozhin in exile – brings hazards of its own. As Roland has written about for the paper, expanding on his thoughts from yesterday’s episode, Lukashenko and his eldest son, Nikolai, command the loyalty of Belarus’s security services largely because of their monopoly on distributing wealth and other privileges. A rogue billionaire may well disrupt that.

Associate Editor (Defence) Dominic Nicholls notes Putin’s reaction to the challenge to his authority:

The strike yesterday on Kramatorsk, especially the civilian toll, the deliberate aiming at the civilian areas etc.: it gets us talking talking about something other than Putin’s vulnerability. He can also use that internally to show what a big, strong man he is.

Francis also comments on the prospect of regime change in Russia, and whether it would be preferable for Putin to still be in the post of President after the war:

I tend to think that it’s more dangerous to have a competent state actor perpetrating the kind of crimes we’ve seen in Ukraine than an incompetent one. Putin is not a genius, but I do think that he’s a very effective operator. He knows the West’s weaknesses. He’s studied us for decades when he was operating within the Russian state, both as a KGB officer and afterwards. He has clearly outmaneuvered the West for many, many years, and, as a consequence of that, I don’t think that it’s necessarily a good thing to see the political survival of somebody who has the intellectual means as well as the immoral capacity to undermine the West and invade sovereign nations. I tend to think that it is better to sow discord and to try and bring about change because the chances are you will not have somebody who is as competent as he is.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

