Ukraine Latest: Prisoners Released, Russians Protest Draft Call

1
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sealed a major prisoner swap with Russia, an exchange that included handing over a key ally of President Vladimir Putin in return for leading defenders of Mariupol under a deal facilitated in part by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Putin’s order to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine triggered protests around the country, the biggest since the early days of the war.

President Joe Biden excoriated Putin for making “overt nuclear threats” to Europe as the Russian leader escalated his war in Ukraine with the partial mobilization and vowed to annex territory.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Call-Up Brings Reality of War Home To Many Russians

  • Ukraine Frees Putin Ally for Hundreds of Troops in Major Swap

  • Ukraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing Forces

  • Energy Crisis Empowers Europe’s Populists Harnessing Anger

  • North Korea Denies Selling Russia Arms, Blasts US for ‘Rumors’

On the Ground

Nearly seven months into the war, Russia declared a “partial mobilization” calling up 300,000 reservists in a major escalation of its flagging invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces conducted strikes north and east of the city of Kherson against Russian logistics, military, and transportation assets in the Kherson region, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russia hit Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia with 18 rockets early this morning, according to the Mykolayiv region’s governor and Zelenskiy’s office. No casualties were reported.

(All times CET)

Russia, Iran, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills (11 a.m.)

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the northern Indian Ocean this fall, the semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency reported.

Other countries including Oman and Pakistan may also join, Mehr cited Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying. Iran, Russia and China held joint drills in the same area in January.

Russia Says Terror Attack Thwarted on Turkey, EU Energy Link (10:41 a.m.)

Russia’s security service said it thwarted a planned terror attack on infrastructure delivering energy to Turkey and Europe, raising concerns over supplies to the region.

The Federal Security Service “prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at the facility of the oil and gas complex that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe,” according to a statement on its website. A Russian citizen, whom the nation’s security service claimed was recruited by Ukraine’s special service, was detained.

“We are not commenting on fantasies of Russian special services,” a representative of Ukraine’s State Security Service said.

Hundreds Detained Around Russia in Anti-Draft Protests (10:23 a.m.)

President Putin’s order to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine triggered alarm and demonstrations as Russians were forced to confront the reality of the deadly conflict.

Police detained about 1,400 people at protests against the order in 38 cities Wednesday night, according to the OVD-Info monitoring group, marking the biggest protests since the early days of the war.

Some of the male detainees were handed draft notices, while protesters may face criminal charges under the harsh laws against criticism of the war the Kremlin has imposed since the Feb. 24 invasion.

Orban Says EU Should Withdraw Sanctions Against Russia (8:54 a.m.)

The European Union should scrap its sanctions against Russia by the end of this year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, according to Magyar Nemzet newspaper which is closely affiliated with the premier’s party.

His call came just as EU foreign ministers agreed to bring forward additional restrictive measures against Russia as Moscow prepares to annex further parts of Ukraine.

EU Plans New Sanctions After Russian Escalation (5:00 a.m.)

The European Union plans another round of restrictive measures to respond to Russian’s latest escalation, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after an ad hoc meeting of foreign ministers in New York.

He told reporters that those measures would target both individuals and sectors and would also continue to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

North Korea Denies Selling Russia Arms (2:17 a.m.)

North Korea denied that it has sold arms to Russia and blasted the US and “other hostile forces” for what it saw as spreading rumors that Kim Jong Un’s regime was aiding Moscow as it fought in Ukraine.

“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency cited an unnamed vice director general in the Defense Ministry’s General Bureau of Equipment as saying.

US Pledges Support for Ukraine as Long as Needed (1:23 a.m.)

The US will continue to support Ukraine “as long as it takes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Partial mobilization in Russia “reflects the Kremlin’s struggles on the battlefield, the unpopularity of the war, and Russian unwillingness to fight in it,” he said.

215 Soldiers Released by Russia in Prisoner Swap With Ukraine (1:30 a.m.)

Ukrainian soldiers, including 108 defenders of the Azov battalion, have been swapped for 55 Russian prisoners, Ukrainian and Russian officials said.

“This was the most difficult prisoner exchange,” Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said. Saudi Arabia helped facilitate part of the swap, winning praise from western officials for the effort.

Ukraine Calls for More Weapons (1 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also called for more weapons as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly by video conference on Wednesday.

“We cannot agree to a delayed war. Because it will be even hotter than the war now,” he said. “For us, this is a war for life. That is why we need defense support – weapons, military equipment and shells. Offensive weapons, a long-range one is enough to liberate our land, and defensive systems, above all, air defense.”

Ukraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing Forces (9:23 p.m.)

Ukraine’s military has captured dozens of tanks left by fleeing Russian troops in the east, according to people familiar with the matter, adding crucial weaponry to its arsenal almost seven months into a war where both sides have lost manpower and machinery.

One of the people put the number of tanks captured at around 200, without specifying how many of those were operational or could be repaired. At least some were destroyed. Another person said the cache included later design models such as T-80s.

The haul -- a third person described it as a significant outcome -- is likely to ease some pressure on Ukraine’s forces as they head into a potentially difficult winter, when the terrain is set to become boggier and harder to navigate without tanks.

Read the full story here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • MU professors on what Ukraine's military advancements mean

    As winter approaches, Ukraine's military has the momentum in its effort to oust Russia from its territory, say two University of Missouri professors.

  • Many Russians seek ways out as call-up orders arrive

    Moments after President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists on Wednesday in Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two, a human rights lawyer said citizens had already started getting orders to enlist. In St Petersburg, Pavel Chikov said recruitment offices had handed packs of conscription papers to homeowners' associations. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the army was calling up people with experience of service and military "specialists" to fight in Ukraine.

  • Voices: Putin has raised the spectre of nuclear war – what if he’s not bluffing?

    The risk, several months into a seemingly disastrous military campaign which has killed many thousands of his own people, is that Putin may now have nothing to lose

  • Mike Lindell sues feds over seizure of his cell phone

    The MyPillow CEO, an ardent backer of former President Trump, said FBI agents took his phone while he was sitting at the drive-thru window of a Hardee's in Mankato, Minnesota.

  • No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

    Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzha left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said Thursday, while officials in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people. It was a stark signal that hostilities haven't diminished despite a high-profile prisoner swap just hours earlier. Zaporizhzhia Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted infrastructure facilities and also damaged nearby apartment buildings.

  • Two American veterans among 10 foreign fighters released by Russia

    Ten foreign fighters, including two Americans who joined the war effort in Ukraine before they were captured and held by Russian forces, were released Wednesday

  • Biden and UK's Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine -Truss's office

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss's office said. Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two on Wednesday during a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. "The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine," a spokesperson for Truss, who took office just over two weeks ago, said following the pair's first in-person meeting.

  • Russian activists announce nationwide anti-mobilization protests

    Russia’s Vesna anti-war movement has announced nationwide protests on Sept. 21 after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization in the country.

  • Three keys to victory for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State

    What does Oklahoma have to do to come away with a win under the lights against Kansas State? Here are three keys to the game.

  • Starwood, Related’s EnergyRe Launch Green Real Estate Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Private investment firm Starwood Capital Group and an affiliate of developer Related Companies have teamed up to start a venture that will sell clean energy products to big real estate owners. Radial Power will install solar panels, battery storage and electric vehicle charging stations to help large property owners hit their climate and clean energy goals, according to a news release. Starwood’s investment in Radial was made through its energy business, Starwood Energy Group. Rel

  • At least 9 killed as Iran protests spread over woman's death

    Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press. Widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp, which protesters use to share information about the government’s rolling crackdown on dissent, continued on Thursday. Authorities also appeared to disrupt internet access to the outside world, a tactic that rights activists say the government often employs in times of unrest.

  • Op-Ed: North Korea's new law is far from the only nuclear threat the world faces

    Nuclear weapons have created monarchic power in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • North Korea Denies Selling Weapons to Russia, Blasts US ‘Rumors’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea denied it sold weapons to Russia in an unusually direct statement, and blasted the US over “rumors” that Kim Jong Un’s regime was aiding Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China St

  • Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Tuesday over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto, calling for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order. The United Nations used to play a central role in maintaining world peace, but “the foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now,” Kishida said in a speech at the U.N.'s annual assembly of world leaders.

  • Pfizer to supply up to 6 million COVID pill courses for lower income countries

    The company said Paxlovid treatment courses will be available for procurement through Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries this year, subject to local regulatory clearances. While Paxlovid is widely available in many rich countries, availability has been severely restricted in poorer ones. Pfizer said the supply agreement is part of its strategy to facilitate equitable access to oral COVID treatments.

  • End of police chase stops traffic on West Beltway at Clay Road

    It took about eight officers, but the chase suspect is now in custody. Deputies said they were forced to use spike strips to stop the vehicle and then a Taser because the man kept resisting arrest.

  • America has a growing patchwork of state laws trying to rein in social media

    States are increasingly implementing their own laws regulating social media. It won't work.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Here's the estimated number of eligible borrowers by U.S. state

    The figures highlight the number of borrowers who qualify for the $10,000 in cancellation.

  • Disdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order

    Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War Two, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pushed what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict there. "The threat would be bigger if there was a general (Russian) mobilisation, but I think at this point Putin is afraid to undertake such a step because Russians prefer to fight with words," said Viktor Chekhnii, 46, a geographer who works at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh