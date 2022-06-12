Ukraine Latest: Russian Cruise Missiles Target Western Region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least 22 people were injured in Russian missile attacks in western Ukraine that also damaged part of a military facility and four apartment buildings.

Russia celebrated a patriotic holiday, with President Vladimir Putin handing out awards to scientists and cultural figures at a Kremlin ceremony.

Many business leaders are concerned about even being seen at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, fearful it may make them targets for sanctions, three people familiar with the situation said. Putin won’t meet executives of foreign companies and international investors during the June 15-18 forum as he traditionally did in the past, according to his spokesman.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • US Sees Signs of Asian Nations Examining Future Of Russian Ties

  • ‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship Forum

  • Von der Leyen Says Ukraine’s EU Bid Advancing During Kyiv Visit

  • Biden Says Zelenskiy Brushed Off Warnings of Russia’s Invasion

  • US Gasoline Tops $5 a Gallon on Average in New Inflation Marker

  • Hungary Releases Fuel From Reserves to Help Austrian Refiner OMV

(All times CET)

Putin Awards Loyal Cultural Figures, Scientists (11:51 a.m.)

Putin pinned awards on a pantheon of Russian scientific and cultural figures during a televised ceremony Sunday.

The laureates included an engineer in the country’s nuclear weapons complex, conductor Yuri Bashmet, a columnist for a state newspaper, and Academy award-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov.

Russian Missiles Strike Military Facility, Apartments (10:51 a.m.)

Four missiles that hit Chortkiv in the Ternopil region in western Ukraine on Saturday night were launched from the Black Sea, Volodymyr Trush, the region’s governor, said. Part of a military facility and four apartment buildings were damaged, and at least 22 people were injured.

Russian missiles destroyed a Ternopil storage facility for US and European weapons, Tass reported, citing Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

German Arms Maker Says Modernized Tanks Ready for Delivery (10:39 a.m.)

Rheinmetall AG’s first modernized Marder tanks are ready for delivery, Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger told Bild am Sonntag. “When and where the Marder are being delivered is the decision of the German government,” he said.

It was unclear if the tanks would be sent to Ukraine or to other countries to replace vehicles being delivered there. Germany has faced criticism for being tepid in helping Ukraine with military equipment.

Von der Leyen Hopes EU Does ‘Right Thing’ for Ukraine (10:00 a.m.)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the executive arm’s opinion on Ukraine’s candidate status to join the EU will reflect “carefully” a lot progress made by the country over the past decade, but also that “much still needs to be done.”

“I hope in 20 years when we are looking back we can say we did the right thing,” Von der Leyen told a group of journalists on her way back from Kyiv late on Saturday. “The challenge will be to come out of the council with a united position, which reflects the enormity of these historic decisions.”

Ex-McDonald’s Chain Gets New Name (9:15 a.m)

The company that took over McDonald’s former restaurants in Russia unveiled its new brand, Vkusno i Tochka, as the chain’s flagship restaurant in central Moscow prepares to open Sunday on a national holiday, Tass news agency reported. The new name translates to Delicious Full Stop.

The US fast-food chain last month sold its network of 850 restaurants in Russia to Alexander Govor, a McDonald’s franchisee, after closing them in March in response to the invasion.

Tycoons, Companies Wary to be Seen at Putin’s Flagship Forum (8 a.m.)

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum had always been a hot ticket for Russian and foreign business tycoons eager to curry favor with the Kremlin by hosting glitzy parties or announcing major investments.

At least two executives said they plan to leave early to avoid attending Putin’s speech at the event, which in past years was the highlight for the well-connected. Some have asked the organizers, Roscongress, not to identify them on their badges at the June 15-18 SPIEF forum, people familiar with the situation said.

Putin won’t meet executives of foreign companies and international investors during the forum as he traditionally did in the past, his spokesman said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Open to More Russian Oil, AP Says (5 a.m.)

Sri Lanka may be forced to purchase more oil from Russia as the island struggles with a severe shortage of fuel amid an economic crisis, the Associated Press reported, citing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Authorities are attempting to get oil and coal from suppliers in the Middle East, but “may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

Ukraine Says Chemical Plant Ablaze (10:16 p.m.)

Russian shelling led to an “intense fire” at the Azot chemical plant at Sievierodonetsk, Ukrinform cited the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haiday, as saying. Hours of heavy-weapons fire ignited leaking oil, he said.

Russian forces have been fighting to capture Sievierodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk region where Russia has made advances since focusing its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

EU Leaders Weighing Ukraine Trip, Bild Says (9:50 p.m.)

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy are considering a joint trip to Ukraine to signal concerted European support, according to Bild am Sonntag, which cited people close to French and Ukrainian governments it didn’t identify. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Mario Draghi could make the trip before Germany hosts a Group of Seven summit from June 26 to June 28, the German newspaper said.

The possible trip by EU leaders comes after European Commission President von der Leyen made an unannounced visit on Saturday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian officials push back on Biden claim that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ invasion warnings

    Ukrainian officials on Saturday pushed back against President Biden’s claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brushed off U.S. warnings of an impending Russian invasion before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Responding to Biden’s comment during a Democratic fundraiser Friday evening that Zelensky “didn’t want to hear” warnings from the U.S., a spokesman for the…

  • Japan vows bigger security role in region to tackle threats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans on Friday to boost his country's diplomatic and security role in the Asia Pacific to tackle what he described as growing threats in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida said Japan will consider acquiring a preemptive strike capability in response to an increasingly assertive China, North Korea and now Russia — a controversial plan that critics say would violate Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Kishida said in a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an Asian security forum.

  • Finland to send more military equipment to Ukraine amid NATO ambitions

    Finland announced Friday it would be sending more military equipment to Ukraine as NATO considers the country’s application to join the alliance. “Finland will not forget Ukraine and the Ukrainians. We will continue to help: We will send a new package of defense material,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. Finland’s defense ministry said the…

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Traders Betting on More Aggressive Fed Policy Tightening

    Now that there is little evidence that inflation has peaked, the market expects the Fed to speed up rate hikes through September.

  • UK Treasury Denies Wasting Billions to Service National Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government rejected the accusation by a leading think tank that it squandered billions of pounds on debt interest that it could have avoided.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenThe Treasury lost arou

  • Americans Put More on Credit Cards as Inflation Boosts Costs, Fed Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans are putting more on their credit cards and taking out fewer mortgages, as they need to increasingly borrow to cover the higher cost of everyday essentials and respond to rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Yea

  • GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – The British Pound Pulls Back From Potential Double Top

    The British pound has shot higher during the week, but it also has given back quite a bit of the gain on Thursday and Friday as inflationary pressures in the United States have people concerned.

  • Russian invaders regrouping troops for offensive on Slovyansk and Siversk, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Invading Russian forces are regrouping troops and replenishing ammunition and fuel supplies in preparation for an offensive on the towns of Slovyansk and Siversk in the Donbas, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 11.

  • Ukraine to Use NFTs to Save its Cultural ‘DNA’ Amid Russian Invasion

    Michael Chobanian, President of the Blockchain Association of Ukraine, discusses Ukraine's historic NFT-ization of its artifacts in the defense against Russia's invasion. Ukraine plans to digitize "every single piece of art or history" it can, Chobanian said.

  • Tasty name but no Big Mac as rebranded McDonald's restaurants open in Russia

    The golden arches are gone, the filet-of-fish is simply a fish burger. The Big Mac has left Russia. A new era for Russia's fast-food and economic scene dawned on Sunday as McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow under new Russian ownership and with the new name, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

  • Russian invaders attack Vrubivka in Luhansk Oblast with flamethrower system, says regional governor

    Invading Russian forces have attacked the village of Vrubivka with a flamethrower system, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on June 11.

  • Putin admits Ukraine invasion is an imperial war to 'return' Russian land

    Throughout the past few months, Vladimir Putin has offered up all manner of outlandish excuses for his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: 'The entirety of Europe is a target for Russia,' warns Zelensky

    The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine's EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen has said, as fighting rages in the east and south of the country.

  • If You Thought the Tech Rout Was Bad, Spare a Dime for Retailers

    (Bloomberg) -- For all that the slump in technology stocks has headlined a treacherous year for global equity markets, there’s one sector that’s faring even worse.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenThe MSCI World Retaili

  • Germany's Scholz tries to unblock North Macedonia's EU bid

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited North Macedonia and Bulgaria on Saturday in a bid to resolve the dispute between both countries that has seen European Union membership talks with both North Macedonia and Albania blocked. Bulgaria refuses to approve the EU’s membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, effectively blocking the official start of accession talks with its smaller Balkan neighbor.

  • Inside the shady, secretive world of shipping Russia's tainted oil

    Yang Li Hu, a 12-year-old Chinese oil tanker with a bright blue and red hull, was laden with oil as it set sail from the port of Kozmino on Russia’s far eastern tip.

  • Chef Jose Andres testifies before Congress on Ukraine

    STORY: Andres was the first of five leaders of humanitarian organizations that spoke to the House's Oversight and Reform Committee's National Security Subcommittee on their experiences distributing aid on the ground in Ukraine and the effects of that conflict on their work.World Food Kitchen operates around the world to provide emergency food relief to people facing disasters. The organization started serving Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland just one day after the war began, Andres told the subcommittee members, and quickly entered Ukraine and has served people there.Andres explained that World Food Kitchen has been careful to support the local economy as it distributes over 40 million meals in hundreds of cities not just in Ukraine, but in the countries housing Ukrainian refugees."The best way America and the international community can be helping Ukraine is not by bringing everything from the outside, but is making sure we keep supporting the local economy, the local infrastructure, investing the money locally, creating jobs locally," he said.

  • Zelenskyy on Russian passports in Kherson and Melitopol: a ticket to escape

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 11 JUNE, 2022, 23:35 VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that for collaborators obtaining Russian passports in Russian occupied cities of Kherson and Melitopol (the latter in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) is like obtaining a ticket to escape.

  • ESG Fund Bosses Hit by ‘Reckoning’ as Goldman, DWS in Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the top legal firms advising asset managers on ESG says the industry needs to brace for a more rigorous enforcement of regulations, effective immediately.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenThere’s “

  • Watchdog says Afghan Taliban detaining, torturing civilians

    Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group, the New York-based Human Rights Watch said Friday. Fighting has escalated in Panjshir province since mid-May as anti-Taliban forces there attacked Taliban units and checkpoints, HRW said in a statement. The Taliban have responded by deploying thousands of fighters on search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the opposition forces, the group added.