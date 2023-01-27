Ukraine Latest: Putin’s Next Move; EU Plans Belarus Sanctions

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s invasion into its 11th month, the International Monetary Fund is exploring a loan of as much as $16 billion to support Ukraine’s economy. It comes a week before an EU-Ukraine summit, and as Vladimir Putin’s forces prepare for a new, lengthy offensive.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Union has proposed a fresh round of sweeping sanctions targeting Belarus for its role in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

Ukraine said Russia on Thursday launched 55 cruise missiles in a wave of attacks that killed at least 11 people. The barrage was unleashed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope that donations of advanced weaponry including aircraft and long-range missiles would follow a pledge by the US and Germany to supply Ukraine with battle tanks.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin Braces for Long War as He Plans New Offensive in Ukraine

  • IMF Weighs Ukraine Aid Package Worth as Much as $16 Billion

  • EU Proposes New Sanctions on Belarus, Targeting Energy, Tech

  • US Sanctions Russia’s Wagner Group as Criminal Organization

  • Ex-NATO General Vies With Billionaire for Czech Presidency

On the Ground

Russian forces delivered 44 aviation strikes on Thursday including 18 Shahed drones, all of which were downed, General Staff said on Facebook. In the recent 24 hours Russia used 70 missiles against Ukraine of which 47 were shot down. The attacks caused civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Russia continues to build up its aviation in Belarus. Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near three settlements in Luhansk region and eight settlements in Donetsk region, including Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

(All times CET)

Majority of German Voters Backs Tanks Decision (9:15 a.m.)

A majority of German voters, or 54%, support the government’s decision this week to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, while 38% are against, according to a poll for public broadcaster ZDF.

The 1,345 voters polled by phone Jan. 24-26 were split on whether the move would prompt Russian retaliation against Western allies, with 48% saying they thought it would and the same percentage saying they weren’t concerned about such an outcome.

Poland to Give More Tanks to Ukraine (9:05 a.m.)

Poland will send 60 PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to Ukraine in addition to 14 previously announced German-made Leopard 2 tanks, Andriy Yermak, chief of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s staff, said on Telegram.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Canada’s CTV News that Poland already sent 250 or more tanks to Ukraine last year. Most were T-72 tanks in various configurations, according to recent reports.

Italy’s Salvini Opposes Zelenskiy Address (8:31 a.m.)

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini wants Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stay away from Italy’s main song festival, to be held in Sanremo from Feb. 7.

The Ukrainian president regularly addresses popular cultural events, including music and film festivals, around the world to remind the public about Russia’s invasion.

Salvini, a long-time Putin admirer, said Sanremo should remain a place “for Italian songs” and that he won’t watch Zelenskiy’s address. His League party, despite being part of Giorgia Meloni’s majority, has criticized Italy’s plans to send new military aid to Ukraine in coming weeks.

Putin Braces for Long War as He Readies New Offensive (8:10 a.m.)

Nearly a year into an invasion that was supposed to take weeks, Vladimir Putin is preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, at the same time steeling his country for a conflict with the US and its allies that he expects to last for years.

The Kremlin aims to demonstrate that its forces can regain the initiative after months of losing ground, putting pressure on Kyiv and its backers to agree to some kind of truce that leaves Russia in control of the territory it now occupies, according to officials, advisers and others familiar with the situation.

EU Proposes Sweeping New Sanctions on Belarus (8 a.m.)

The European Union has proposed a fresh round of sweeping sanctions targeting Belarus for its role in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The proposed measures would align Minsk to many of the sanction packages the EU has previously imposed on Russia, including restrictions on key technologies and the country’s energy sector.

Read more: EU Proposes New Sanctions on Belarus, Targeting Energy, Tech

IMF Weighs Ukraine Aid Package Worth Up to $16 Billion (3 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund is exploring a loan for Ukraine worth as much as $16 billion to help cover the country’s needs and provide a catalyst for more international funding, according to people familiar with the matter.

The program hinges on conditions including endorsement from Group of Seven nations, and Ukraine’s donors and creditors ensuring the sustainability of the country’s debt, said the people. If approved, it would likely involve a disbursement of as much as $7 billion in the first year. There’s hope the plan will be agreed on by the end of March, with the first tranche coming as early as April.

US Sanctions China Imagery Firm Over Russia Ties (2:50 a.m.)

The US unveiled new sanctions Thursday intended to blunt Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine, including by targeting a Chinese company that allegedly provided satellite imagery to Wagner Group mercenaries.

The Treasury Department singled out Spacety China and its Luxembourg subsidiary for providing “satellite imagery orders over locations in Ukraine” to a Russian technology company, enabling Wagner combat operations. Wagner, a pro-Kremlin paramilitary organization, has sent thousands of its own fighters as well as ex-prisoners, to Ukraine.

Canada to Send at Least Four Tanks to Ukraine (7:20 p.m.)

Canada will send four of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, joining allies including the US and Germany. Defense Minister Anita Anand said the government may send more tanks in future, depending on talks with its NATO partners.

The four tanks are “combat-ready and will be deployed over the coming weeks,” Anand said. The initial donation will include spare parts, ammunition and an unspecified number of Canadian soldiers to help train Ukrainians on the equipment, she said.

Ukraine Says Number of Grain Vessels Falls (5:34 p.m.)

The average number of vessels carrying Ukrainian grain via the Bosporus has dropped to 2.5 per day, the slowest pace since the grain corridor initiative unblocked such exports via three Black Sea ports in July, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said on its website.

Intentional delays by Russian inspectors have caused the slowdown, the ministry said. Outbound grain shipments have so far totaled 2.4 million tons in January , compared with more than 4 million tons in September and October.

US Sanctions Russia’s Wagner Group as Criminal Organization (4:30 p.m.)

The US Treasury designated Russia’s Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization in an effort to degrade Russia’s capacity to wage war against Ukraine.

Sanctions against Wagner “will further impede Putin’s ability to arm and equip his war machine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

US Sanctions Russia’s Wagner Group as Criminal Organization

Thursday’s Barrage Included Hypersonic, Cruise Missiles (12:37 p.m.)

Ukraine shot down 47 Russian cruise missiles out of 55 launched from jets and from ships in the Black Sea, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Apart from the missiles that were shot down, three Kh-59 missiles “did not reach their targets,” Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram, without giving details. Thursday’s barrage included two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Ukrainian air defense said.

“Russia’s aim remains the same — psychological pressure on Ukrainians and ruining critical infrastructure,” Zaluzhnyi said. “But we won’t be broken.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK dismisses economic 'gloom', eyes Brexit boost

    Britain's finance minister will dismiss "gloom" over the country's recession-threatened economy and vow to tap into Brexit opportunities to bolster growth in a key speech on Friday."Our plan for growth is a plan built on the freedoms which Brexit provides.

  • Confectionery firm turns vegan to avoid Brexit checks

    Following Brexit, confectioner Pecan Deluxe Candy soon discovered that British operations were plagued by costly new red tape on exports of animal-derived products."We decided to take action because ... we weren't just going to lie down and take it," Graham Kingston, managing director of the Pecan Delux Candy Europe, told AFP. The UK left the European Union's single market and customs union two years ago, forcing exporters of animal-based foodstuffs to submit veterinary certification and other c

  • Regret takes hold in Brexit bastion

    Grays, a town near London, voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit.In the 2016 vote, 72.3 percent voted for Brexit in the Essex constituency of Thurrock, of which Grays is the largest town with around 75,000 people.

  • S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

    South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. Kim further ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles, including potentially nuclear-capable weapons of various ranges targeting South Korea and the continental United States.

  • Who benefits from a long war in Ukraine?

    This text is not to doomsay, but for us to learn to build our future – to determine our future and the future of our neighbors.

  • World champion says Rubik's Cube and violin go hand in hand

    A University of Michigan student is one of the world’s foremost “speedcubers,” a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube. Stanley Chapel says the two fields go hand in hand. Not only does Chapel say he has equal interest in both, but the 21-year-old says the violin has aided in his speedcubing success.

  • Japan tightens Russia sanctions after latest missile strike in Ukraine

    Japan tightened sanctions on Russia on Jan. 27, following the latest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported.

  • GOP lawmakers champion bill to cap medical malpractice damages. What that means for Iowans

    The legislation comes after several high-paying lawsuits in recent years.

  • Jeremy Renner Was Saving His Nephew When Snowplow Accident Happened, New Report Reveals

    New details in Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident reveal he is a real-life hero. The 52-year-old actor was crushed by the snowplow while trying to save his nephew after towing his truck, according to a newly released Nevada Sheriff's Office incident report which was obtained by CNN. When the snowplow started sliding, Jeremy "attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," the report said.

  • Western tanks will 'overmatch' Russia's - analyst

    STORY: The United States and Germany both agreed on Wednesday (January 26) to send tanks to Ukraine, which Kyiv has hailed as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion.Germany's decision also paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.European Security Research Fellow at Royal United Services Institute, Ed Arnold, said the supply of the American M1 Abrams, the British Challenger 2 and the German-made Leopard 2 could be key in pushing Russian forces out of Ukraine's occupied territory.

  • EU official: Russia shifts war focus to 'NATO and the West'

    A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine. Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European Union’s European External Action Service, defended German and U.S. provisions of the military equipment to Ukraine, and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging a war on NATO and the West.

  • How the fight over ‘Cop City’ divided Atlanta

    A plan to build a new training center for police and firefighters in Atlanta has put city officials on a collision course with activists opposed to its construction.

  • Top tip for longevity: Keep your memory sharp

    The ultimate secret to longevity? Brain exercises. Here are 5 ways to keep your memory sharp.

  • Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp, the report said.

  • Jeremy Hunt: Cuts to red tape are needed to stimulate growth

    Jeremy Hunt will on Friday make a "case for optimism" and say it is time to stop talking Britain down.

  • Watch live: Jeremy Hunt outlines long-term economic plan ‘energised’ by Brexit

    Watch live as Jeremy Hunt spells out his plans for the economy, two months before his Budget statement in which he is expected to announce measures to boost the UK’s slow pace of growth. The chancellor is expected to dismiss “gloom” around the prospects for the economy and say the government will bring about prosperity in a plan “energised” by Brexit.

  • Hunt Claims Brexit Will Drive Growth as He Rules Out UK Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt dismissed calls for tax cuts, warning that “sound money must come first” as he argued that Brexit will drive economic growth.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedAdani Rout Crosses $50 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningIn a speech at Bloomberg’s Europe

  • UK's Hunt pledges to boost growth but won't budge on tax hikes

    British finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised on Friday to tackle the country's weak productivity with post-Brexit reforms to boost growth, but signalled that he would stick to tax rises that have angered some lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Hunt, who steadied financial markets after the turmoil of former Prime Minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" in September last year, is preparing to announce a plan for growth in a budget statement in March. On Friday he countered talk of Britain's economic decline and focused on growth industries, including digital technology and the shift to new, high value industries such as renewable power and advanced manufacturing.

  • Bojan Bogdanovic with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets, 01/26/2023

  • Putin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of War

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a year into an invasion that was supposed to take weeks, Vladimir Putin is preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, at the same time steeling his country for a conflict with the US and its allies that he expects to last for years.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningAdani Rout Crosses $50 Bill