Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Annex of Four Regions Is ‘Forever’

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories.

In a joint statement, members of the European Union “unequivocally” rejected the move. President Joe Biden has denounced Russia’s efforts as a “flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The recent annexation votes have been condemned as illegal by the United Nations and other world leaders. UN chief Antonio Guterres described a “moment of peril.”

Kyiv, backed by the US and its allies, has been pushing efforts to recapture lost territory. At least 25 civilian deaths and many injuries were reported from a Russian missile strike near Zaporizhzhia early Friday.

Key Developments

  • Ukraine Advance Near Key Donbas Town Tests Putin’s Land Grab

  • Putin Poised to Formalize Annexation of Occupied Ukraine Regions

  • EU Plans Russia Import Bans, Tech Curbs Over Putin Land Grab (1)

  • Ukraine Says Dozens Killed or Injured in Russian Missile Strike

  • Wheat Prices Buoyed by Worries Over Ukraine’s Export Corridor

  • Putin’s Draft Order Sends 200,000 Russians Fleeing to the Border

On the Ground

Over the past day, Russia has launched give missile and 11 air strikes, as well as more than 100 rocket attacks at almost 50 Ukrainian settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Moscow’s troops shelled the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa on Thursday night. Kyiv’s troops have likely nearly completed the encirclement of the Russian grouping in Lyman and cut critical ground lines of communication that support Russian troops in the Drobysheve-Lyman area, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in an update. Seven months into the conflict, Belarus remains highly unlikely to become directly involved in the war in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, according to ISW.

All times CET:

EU Presents Tougher Security Rules for Visas for Russians (3:35 p.m.)

The European Commission cited “an escalation of the security threat” by Moscow including alleged war crimes, partial mobilization and plans to annex Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine.

Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters the updated guidelines include more thorough security assessments of applicants, and refusing visas to citizens who could stay longer than 90 days in the EU. She said about 190,000 Russians had entered bloc in September, around 10,000 to 20,000 more than usual for that month.

The EU earlier this month adopted higher fees, the need for more documents, an increased processing time, and more restrictive rules for multiple-entry visas for Russians.

Putin Says Russia Annexing Ukrainian Regions ‘Forever’ (3:00 p.m.)

In a speech to officials at a Kremlin ceremony, Putin also called on Ukraine to halt fighting and begin negotiations.

Ukraine has rejected negotiations until Russian forces have been pushed back at least to positions they held before the Feb. 24 invasion. Russia doesn’t control the territories in full that it’s seeking to absorb. The United Nations has condemned Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian regions as illegal. Putin cited the UN Charter in his speech seeking to justify the annexation.

EU Members Reject Russian Annexation (2:55 p.m.)

“We do not and will never recognise the illegal ‘referenda’ that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results,” the EU said in a statement. “These decisions are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect whatsoever.”

Work Continues on New EU Sanctions Package (1:55 p.m.)

Negotiations among European Union ambassadors continues on the EU’s proposed eighth package, with talks expected to stretch into next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read more: EU Plans Russia Import Bans, Tech Curbs Over Putin Land Grab

Norway Tightens Controls Along Border With Russia (1:50 p.m.)

A police helicopter equipped with sensors will be used to help detect any illegal crossings of the 19 kilometer-long border, the government said on Friday. The conscription of Russian troops and a possible travel ban for Russian citizens has increased the risk of illegal border crossing, it said.

The government also said it is ready to shut border crossings to Russian tourists, like Finland has done, but will hold off on doing that for now. “We will close the border quickly if it becomes necessary, and changes can come at short notice,” Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland.

Ukraine Defense Minister Sees ‘Good News’ Coming After US Call (12:24 p.m.)

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, spoke by phone with US counterpart Lloyd Austin, he said on Twitter, adding that “good news” would be announced soon.

Kremlin Says Ukraine Attack on Annexed Lands Would Be Act of ‘Aggression’ (11:29 a.m.)

The Kremlin said Ukrainian efforts to recapture areas annexed by Russia will be classified as act of aggressions against the Russian state.

Still, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, called talk of nuclear escalation “irresponsible” on a conference call with reporters on Friday, and declined to say whether attacks on the territories may meet the standard for using the weapons set out in Russia’s military doctrine.

Peskov said he wasn’t able to say whether Russia plans to annex the entire Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions or just areas now held by its troops. He said the agreements Friday will cover all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, though Ukraine still controls parts of those.

‘Moment of Peril’ as Putin to Formalize Annexation (10:47 a.m.)

Vladimir Putin on Friday will sign accession documents formalizing the Kremlin’s annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, including some of the nation’s key agricultural and industrial centers.

The United Nations has denounced the land grab as illegal and many countries have already condemned it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday Russia would “annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country.”

The Russian president will address legislators and other officials after the signing ceremony at the Kremlin.

Zaporizhzhia Atomic Workers Told to Apply at Rosatom to Keep Jobs (9:36 a.m.)

Ukraine said its workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were told they’ll need to re-apply to Kremlin-controlled Rosatom to keep their jobs.

Moscow’s plan to recognize the Zaporizhzhia region, including the site of the atomic plant, as part of Russian territory are overshadowing attempts to de-escalate fighting around the facility. Kyiv’s ambassador told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency that Rosatom has sent in more officials to enforce a change in ownership once the territorial acquisition is completed.

“Representatives of Rosatom stated that at that moment, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will belong to Rosatom,” Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk said. Allowing Russia to claim ownership of Zaporizhzhia would represent the biggest nuclear heist in history; the plant has a replacement value of about $40 billion and produces a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity. Russian forces seized the facility during the first week of the invasion.

Ukraine Says 23 Civilians Killed in Russian Missile Attack (8:45 a.m.)

At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded among civilians near the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia following a Russian missile strike early Friday, according to local military officials. The people were preparing to leave the city in a humanitarian convoy to go to temporarily occupied areas and bring their relatives out or provide aid, the officials said.

In response, a Moscow-linked official denied the Russian army was behind the strike and blamed Ukraine.

The attack took place as Russia plans to officially officially annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions after illegal referendums. Russian forces continue intense shelling of Ukraine’s cities and towns. Putin in mid-September threatened to step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian targets.

Russia Closes Consulate in Montenegro After Expulsions (8 a.m.)

Russia “indefinitely” shut its consulate in Montenegro, a NATO member, after authorities there ordered an expulsion of six diplomats, according to tweets by the Russian embassy in Podgorica and Montenegro’s foreign Ministry.

A day earlier, Montenegro police raided homes of several people suspected of “creating a criminal organization and espionage,” the Vijesti newspaper reported, citing the state prosecutor’s office.

Biden Says US Will “Never, Never, Never’ Recognize the Annexation (10:05 p.m.)

Biden condemned what he called the “transparent effort by Russia to annex parts of neighboring Ukraine.”

“I want to be very clear about this -- the United States will never, never, never recognize Russia’s claim on Ukraine sovereign territory,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “This so-called referendum was a sham, an absolute sham. The results were manufactured in Moscow.”

Putin Says Mistakes Were Made in Russian Mobilization (7:40 p.m.)

Acknowledging errors in Russia’s military mobilization, Putin told a meeting of his Security Council that “it’s necessary to correct all mistakes and prevent them from happening in the future.”

The mobilization of about 300,000 reservists has been met with protests in Russian cities and thousands of military-age men fleeing the country.

While the criteria for being called up included previous service in the armed forces and relevant experience, some of the Russians told to report for duty were entitled to a delay, such as fathers with many children, those with chronic diseases and those past military age, according to Putin.

Ukraine Says Foreign Aid Declined in September (7:16 p.m.)

Ukraine received about $2 billion of financial aid in September from international partners, down from $4.7 billion in the previous month, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

“That is not the amount which we expected,” Marchenko said on Ukrainian TV. However “as we have leftovers from the previous periods and budget revenue rose compared with the beginning of the war, we are now more calmly looking at our needs.”

The government expects to get 8 billion euros ($7.8 billion) from the European Union by the end of the year and “thus I don’t see any problems,” Marchenko said. Ukraine has estimated that it needs $5 billion a month in foreign aid to cover budget needs.

Most Russians Alarmed by Military Call-Up, Poll Shows (5:51 p.m.)

Most Russians were alarmed at Putin’s decision to order a “partial mobilization” after battlefield losses in Ukraine, and slightly more are concerned that their war on their neighbor is going badly, an opinion poll showed.

According to the survey by the independent Levada Center, 70% of respondents had feelings of fear, alarm or shock after Putin ordered the call-up, with many worrying that a full-scale nationwide draft will follow. A total of 66% believe that’s a possibility, compared with 28% in February.

Russia Says Mobilized Troops Will Be Used for ‘Defense’ (5:20 p.m.)

Russia said mobilized troops will be for the “defense” of the territories it occupies in Ukraine, as fear of being sent to the front lines of the invasion has led hundreds of thousands of draft-aged men to flee the country.

The Defense Ministry said that the mobilized troops would receive training and then be deployed to “control and defend” territory held by Russia, Interfax reported. Ukraine has steadily pushed Russian forces back in recent weeks, but the Kremlin is moving ahead with plans to annex the areas it holds, as well as laying claim to neighboring regions that Kyiv controls. The UN has denounced Russia’s annexation plans as illegal and illegitimate.

