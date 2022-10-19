Ukraine Latest: Putin Tightens Russia Security as Attacks Spread

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered dramatically heightened security, including restrictions on movement, in regions along the border with Ukraine after attacks spread into Russian territory.

Russian authorities said they left the occupied city of Kherson for the eastern bank of the Dnipro River as Kyiv pushes forward with its counteroffensive. The European Union is set to sanction one entity and three Iranian generals for providing military support and drones to Moscow.

And US officials are increasing pressure on Turkey to take a harder line against Moscow after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Putin in Kazakhstan for their fourth in-person get together in as many months.

On the Ground

Russian attacks in Ukraine killed 17 civilians and wounded 29 on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down four of six Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-built drones by early afternoon. An attack on energy infrastructure near Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region left much of the area in a blackout. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Ukrainian units downed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Kherson region, the Air Force said.

(All times CET)

Biden Says Martial Law Shows Putin In ‘Difficult Position’ (8:05 p.m.)

Putin’s decision to extend martial law to annexed areas of Ukraine shows that the Russian leader “finds himself in an incredibly difficult position,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

“It seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens, to try to intimidate them into capitulating,” the US president said at the White House. “They’re not going to do that.”

Berlusconi Blames Zelenskiy for Forcing Putin to Invade (7:15 p.m.)

Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers that Zelenskiy pushed Putin into an endless war, according to an audio obtained by an Italian newswire.

It’s the second audio recording in as many days where Berlusconi seems to espouse Putin’s narrative of the war, and it comes just as right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni is struggling to agree on cabinet posts with Berlusconi and other allies. Meloni has vowed not to change Italy’s pro-Ukraine stance but the recordings suggest she faces strong pressure to soften the position.

EU Gas Price Cap Tantamount to ‘Embargo,’ Hungary Says (6:02 p.m.)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he’ll urge a “rethink” of EU sanctions against Russia at a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Brussels starting Thursday, adding that the fallout from the penalties have become “unbearable” for Hungarians.

Separately, his government’s spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, said Hungary sees the EU’s latest proposal for a price gap on natural gas as tantamount to a “gas embargo.” Orban last week launched a national ad campaign that blames Hungary’s economic woes on EU sanctions.

Mobilization Hit Russian Economy, Central Bank Says (5:52 p.m.)

Putin’s order last month to call up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine hit consumer confidence and business activity and is likely to weigh on the economy for months to come, according to economists at the Bank of Russia.

The “partial mobilization” triggered an exodus of more than 350,000 Russians out of the country, which worsened an already-acute labor shortage and “negatively impacted consumer and business confidence,” the economists said in a report.

They said the impact from sanctions on the oil and high-tech sectors has yet to be felt and that the flight of foreign companies from the Russian market since February was creating inflationary pressures as supplies of key consumer products ran short.

Zelenskiy Calls for Mobile Power Points for Infrastructure (5:45 p.m.)

The Ukrainian president ordered authorities to quickly create mobile power points for critical infrastructure across the country to be used in cases of power blackouts, his press service said.

In a separate announcement, the utility serving Lviv said it would shut power off to part of the western Ukrainian city to allow for the repair of equipment damanged by Russian missile strikes. In Kyiv, the city council said electricity had been restored to about 40,000 households following an attack.

India Advises Nationals Against Ukraine Travel (5:37 p.m.)

The embassy cited escalation of hostilities, in its statement.

The embassy also asked Indian citizens, including students, already in the country, to leave “at the earliest.”

Khameni Boasts of Iran’s ‘Dangerous’ Drones (4:25 p.m.)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lauded the reputation of military drones produced in his country and acknowledged concerns about their export after the EU proposed sanctioning Iranian officials for sending them to Ukraine.

Iran’s Foreign ministry has repeatedly denied that any of the country’s weapons have been exported for use in the war, but officials in Kyiv have on several occasions identified what they say are Iranian-manufactured Shahed suicide drones.

Russian Hits Power Stations in West Ukraine (4:12 p.m.)

Russia shelled two facilities of the power producer DTEK Energy on Wednesday, taking the total number of its damaged sites to three, the company said.

A missile hit another power station in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, regional Governor Svitlana Onishchuk said. There were no casualties.

Croat President Bristles at Plan to Train Ukraine Troops (3:47 p.m.)

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic rejected an initiative welcomed by the nation’s prime minister to host and train Ukrainian troops inside the NATO and European Union country.

“This is not our war,” said Milanovic, whose mostly ceremonial duties include overseeing Croatia’s armed forces. “I won’t allow Croatia to be involved in this.” Earlier this year, Milanovic clashed with Premier Andrej Plenkovic over the issue of admitting Finland and Sweden to NATO. Milanovic eventually acquiesced.

Putin Extends Martial Law in Occupied Ukraine (2:21 p.m.)

Citing strikes in recent weeks in border zones and a bombing on his showcase bridge to Crimea, Putin told his Security Council that he’s ordering stepped-up measures across much Russia. He also extended existing martial-law regimes in the four Ukrainian territories he claims to have annexed last month.

Putin’s new measures impose higher security in six regions near the Ukrainian border, as well as Crimea. The new rules impose limits on movement in and out of the regions, allow local authorities to relocate civilians away from combat zones, boost military production and give increased powers to military officials.

Areas further back from the front lines, including Moscow, also will see unspecified restrictions on movement, according to the text of Putin’s decree.

US Officials Raise Up Pressure on Turkey Over Russia (2:19 p.m.)

US officials have raised pressure on their Turkish counterparts regarding compliance with financial sanctions against Russia to force Ankara into taking a harder line against Moscow.

A delegation led by Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes at the US Treasury, met the Turkish central bank governor and business groups in Ankara and Istanbul earlier this week, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The visit comes a week after Erdogan agreed with Putin to boost energy ties and set up an international gas hub in Turkey, potentially positioning the country as a key route for Russian flows to Europe.

Billionaire Gets Second Chance at Sanction Fight (2:16 p.m.)

Russian billionaire Petr Aven’s legal fight over a UK investigation into alleged sanction evasions has been sent back to a lower court for a fresh look, leaving the first major legal case on the newly-imposed sanction regime hanging in the balance.

Aven, who said he has never had a British bank account in his name, is suspected of using ones held by his wife and estate management firms to fund his lifestyle. The National Crime Agency’s investigation has focused on around £3.7 million ($4.2 million) routed to the UK from an Austrian trust in the hours before European sanctions were imposed.

EU Set to Sanction Iran Drone Maker (12:58 p.m.)

The EU is aiming to approve sanctions against three Iranian generals and one entity for providing military support to Russia on Wednesday and formally adopt them by Thursday, several officials said.

The entity, Shahed Aviation Industries, is responsible for the design and development of the Shahed series of drones that are being used in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly denied exporting any weapons for use in the war in Ukraine.

Germany Sees No Urgency for Approving More Funds for Ukraine (12:38 p.m.)

Germany is dragging its feet to approve 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in loans for Ukraine and complete the release of the 9 billion-euro package promised by the European Union in May.

Berlin told member states early this week that there was no financing gap in the war-torn country until the end of the year. For that reason, it considered it unnecessary to urge EU leaders to complete the approval of the remaining tranche when they meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Germany remains at loggerheads with the European Commission over the design of the financial package for Ukraine, and the delay to disburse the funds has irked US and Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine Makes Progress Toward EU Accession: German Envoy (12:01 p.m.)

Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, said the country had made progress on reform of the judiciary, as well as on electing a head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of its bid to join the EU. The German government will monitor the authorities’ work in these areas, she said in a video briefing from Kyiv, adding that her country’s mission was working despite recent attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

“The German embassy, like other embassies in Kyiv, operates as before the attacks,” Feldhusen said. “We are shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian society. I am indeed impressed how calmly people, especially in Kyiv, live through this.”

Russian Occupation Authorities Left City of Kherson (10:56 a.m.)

Russian occupation authorities left the city of Kherson for the eastern bank of the Dnipro River amid a continuing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area.

Russia-appointed Governor Vladimir Saldo told state television there are no plans to surrender the city, which was the first regional capital to fall to Russia in the invasion.

The state-run Tass news service reported that Russian occupation officials sent out text messages alerting residents of the southern city early Wednesday and plan to relocate as many as 60,000 people from areas on the western side of the Dnipro.

Estonia Says US to Boost Troops, Weapons (9:10 a.m.)

The US will send additional military personnel and weapons to Estonia as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine persist, the Baltic nation’s defense minister said.

“We reached an agreement in principle that the US will contribute to Estonia’s security with additional rotating units and capabilities,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in an emailed statement during a three-day trip to the US during.

UK Defense Chief Flies to Washington (8:59 a.m.)

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace flew to Washington DC Tuesday for talks with his US counterpart as the British government noted a shift in tactics from Russia in Ukraine.

“They’re moving towards more attacks on civilian infrastructure rather than on military targets,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Sky News on Wednesday. “I’m not going to guess or speculate on what was discussed” in Washington.

Naftogaz Restructuring Blocked by Hedge Fund (7:25 a.m.)

London-based VR Capital is one of the investors involved in a stand-off between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its bondholders, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

VR, which declined to comment to the newspaper, is a big holder of the energy company’s bonds and has taken a lead role in blocking the restructuring plan.

