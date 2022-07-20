Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Seeks to Freeze Bond Payments Due to War

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is seeking to delay payments on foreign debt and change the terms of GDP warrants as Russia’s invasion undermines the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kyiv wants to reach an agreement with bondholders by Aug. 15, according to decrees published on a government website. That’s before a $1.4 billion foreign-debt redemption and interest payment comes due in September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said natural gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline could be curbed when the link resumes operation this week, in the clearest signal yet that Moscow plans to restart at least some shipments.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Ukraine Seeks Foreign-Debt Payment Halt as War Undercuts Economy

Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

Russian Oil Going About 10% Cheaper in China as Flows Upended

EU Set to Target 15% Cut in Gas Demand on Russian Supply Woes

On the Ground

Russian forces continued to strike the Donetsk region as they prepare for a renewed push into the area, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement. The Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions reported civilian casualties from Russian fire, and missiles again struck the Odesa region, according to local officials. Northern areas near the Russian and Belarusian borders were also shelled, the Ukrainian military said.

(All times CET)

EU Set to Target 15% Gas Demand Cut (9:25 a.m.)

The European Union is set to propose a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by member states starting next month on concern Russia may halt supplies of the fuel.

The goal would be embedded in a regulation accompanying a demand-reduction plan the European Commission is scheduled to unveil Wednesday to cope with a potential full cutoff by Moscow. The measure also would include a mandatory trigger if the situation worsens and voluntary curbs are insufficient, according to three EU diplomats with knowledge of the matter.

Story continues

An IMF working paper published this week warned that a cutoff of Russian gas could result in a hit of as much as 2.65% to the EU’s economy.

Czech, Austrian Foreign Ministers Visit Kyiv (9:21 a.m.)

The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic and Austria, Jan Lipavsky and Alexander Schallenberg, are visiting Kyiv Wednesday in a show of support for the Ukrainian government. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who also planned to join, stayed home due to Covid-19.

The three central European diplomats last visited Ukraine in February, two weeks before Russia invaded.

Lavrov to Attend Asean Meetings in Cambodia, State News Service Says (9:07 a.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will join a gathering of Southeast Asia’s top diplomats in Cambodia from July 31 to August 6, Cambodian state media reported. Local authorities previously said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to join the meetings to be held in Phnom Penh.

Russian officials have continued to participate in international events, including a Group of 20 meeting for finance ministers and central bank heads this month, despite attempts by the US and Europe to isolate the country since the invasion of Ukraine.

Outside of Singapore, most members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have maintained non-alignment over Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently visiting Kyiv and Moscow.

U.S. Says Russia Plans to Annex Territory This Year (8:40 a.m.)

Russia will try to annex parts of Ukraine later this year, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing, citing evidence in intelligence and in the public domain.

“Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an ‘annexation playbook’ very similar to the one we saw in 2014,” when the Kremlin seized Crimea from Ukraine, Kirby said.

Russia is installing illegitimate officials in occupied territory in the country’s east and south, who are planning to hold sham referendums that the Kremlin will use as a basis to annex Ukrainian territory, according to Kirby.

China’s Spending on Russian Energy Jumped 72% in June (8:14 a.m.)

China spent 72% more on Russian energy purchases in June from a year earlier, as higher prices due to the war in Ukraine raised its import bill for oil, gas and coal.

Chinese buyers spent a combined $6.4 billion, up from $3.7 billion in the same month the previous year, according to customs data released on Wednesday. It brings China’s total outlay on Russian energy from March to June to $25.3 billion, nearly double the $13.5 billion spent in the same four months of 2021.

China is purchasing more energy from its strategic ally, sometimes at discounted rates, as other nations shun Russian goods as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin Says Nord Stream Volume Could Drop Over Turbine (11:30 p.m.)

The Nord Stream pipeline may work at about 20% of capacity, about half of the volume it sent before being taken offline for planned maintenance earlier this month, Putin told journalists after a summit in Iran late Tuesday.

Putin warned that supply volumes of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline may fall if there’s a delay in the return of a turbine sent for repairs to Canada that was held up by sanctions.

Volume could drop to around 30 million cubic meters a day if only one turbine is functioning instead of the two that are currently operating, Putin said in a televised briefing after his talks in Iran. He also said that another turbine needs to be sent for regular maintenance around July 26.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.